Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Jun. 11, 2024 12:34 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call June 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Davis - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Dean Li - Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Chris Shibutani

Okay, let's get underway. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Second Day of the conference. My name is Chris Shibutani. And on behalf of the entire Goldman Sachs Healthcare Research team, we are thrilled that you're joining us down here in Miami. Even more so, very excited to once again have Merck join us, Rob Davis, CEO; Dean Li, Head of -- President of Merck Research Labs. Everybody has a slightly different title, but we'll go with that.

So, Rob, every year we come back here and you're always kind of cool and calm and collected, progress is made. Here we sit in June 2024, give us the current snapshot that we can then push and prod on.

Robert Davis

Yeah. So maybe I'm starting to sound like a broken record, but I would say our -- I feel very good of the progress we're making. We're being three years into this journey basically. And if I think about where we were three years ago and where we are now and really looking at the breadth and the depth of the pipeline we have.

And obviously, we continue to be very excited about oncology, increasingly excited about the breadth of what we have beyond KEYTRUDA, whether it's the tissue targeting agents, ADCs, whether it's all of the molecular targeting agents, we're looking at several small-molecule deals we've done. The INT in partnership with Moderna, we continue to be very excited about our opportunity in oncology.

But beyond that, if

Recommended For You

About MRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Trending Analysis

Trending News