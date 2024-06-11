Real Estate Taxonomy Disclosures: Mind The Gap

Jun. 11, 2024 12:45 PM ETUNBLF, UNIRF, CTM, GRNNF, GRDDY, AANNF, KOJAF, CTPVF, VONOY, VNNVF1 Comment
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • The real estate sector finds itself in a competitive position when it comes to both alignment levels and eligibility for Turnover, CapEx and OpEx compared to most other sectors.
  • Narrowing the gap between the two isn’t going to be entirely straightforward – and this may prove to be just one of a few challenges the sector could be facing.
  • Real estate companies with low alignment levels may face more difficulty in terms of financing or investments in the future if there is limited capacity or willingness to improve alignment scores.

Percentage and house sign symbol icon wooden on wood table. Concepts of home interest, real estate, investing in inflation.

sommart

By Jesse Norcross

A brief overview

The EU Taxonomy took effect in 2020 as part of the EU’s Green Deal to reach climate neutrality by 2050. The EU Taxonomy Regulation introduced a detailed classification system to define environmentally sustainable

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.83K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNBLF--
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
UNIRF--
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
CTM--
Castellum, Inc.
GRNNF--
Grand City Properties S.A.
GRDDY--
Grand City Properties S.A.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News