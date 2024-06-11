MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we put Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the spotlight. The last time we took a look at this oncology diagnostic concern was in February 2023. We concluded that article with the conclusion, the shares were more than fully priced at the around $65 level after a significant rally.

While the stock continued to rise through mid-year 2023, EXAS stock is now down by a third since that piece. Are the shares in the "bargain bin" yet? An updated analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Exact Sciences is headquartered in Madison, WI. This screening and diagnostic test concern is best known for the at-home screening test Cologuard. This is a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test. It is used to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The stock currently trades around $43.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $7.9 billion.

Recent Results:

The company posted mixed Q1 numbers on May 8th which sent the stock down some 13% on the day results came out. Exact Sciences delivered a GAAP loss of 60 cents a share, which was just over a dime a share below expectations. Of note, net loss for the quarter was $110 million, up from a loss of $74 million in 1Q2023. R&D expenses and cost of sales rose noticeably from the same period a year ago.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Revenues rose nearly six percent on a year-over-year basis to $637.5 million, this top-line figure beat the consensus by some $10 million. Screening revenue rose seven percent from the same period a year ago to $475 million, while sales from precision oncology were up five percent to $163 million.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Management also maintained FY2024 sales guidance of between $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. This will consist of screening revenue in the range of $2.155 billion to $2.175 billion and precision oncology sales of $655 million to $675 million.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Firm Opinion & Balance Sheet Status:

Despite the mixed Q1 results and subsequent sell-off in the market, the analyst community remains unanimously positive on the company's prospects. Over the past five weeks, a dozen analyst firms including Guggenheim, BTIG, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies have reissued or assigned Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $51 to $100 a share. Most price targets are clustered in the low to mid $80s, it should be noted.

Exact Sciences ended the quarter with just over $650 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, after the company had negative free cash flow of $120 million over the quarter. Exact Sciences has just over $2 billion in convertible notes outstanding, it should be noted.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Insiders, it should be noted, are not buying the dip in the stock. They have been frequent and consistent sellers of the shares over the years. Insiders haven't bought a single share in EXAS since the summer of 2017. That said, the last insider sale was early in April of this year.

Conclusion:

Exact Sciences Corporation lost $1.13 a share on $2.5 billion in sales in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus sees similar per share losses in FY2024, even as sales rise to $2.83 billion. They do project losses will fall sharply to 15 cents a share in FY2025 on 13% sales growth.

The good news is the stock of EXAS is certainly cheaper on a price to sales valuation than when we last looked at the company. In addition, the shares have maintained strong analyst firm support and Exact Sciences is delivering sales growth in the low teens.

That said, Exact Sciences Corporation continues to burn cash and will not be profitable until at least FY2026. The balance sheet could also be stronger, and some expense category ticked up noticeably in the first quarter. In addition, it looks like a new colorectal cancer screening test from Guardant Health (GH) might be on its way to FDA approval.

Therefore, it is difficult to find a compelling case to buy EXAS even as the shares are down some 55% from their recent highs in the summer of last year. The equity seems to merit an "avoid" rating at this time.