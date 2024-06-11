tadamichi

The S&P 500 "SPX" (SP500) experienced increased volatility late last week as the non-farm payrolls report suggested the labor market remains hotter than expected. However, the economy remains resilient despite the transitory turbulence, and inflation could continue moderating. This dynamic could enable the economy to go through a soft landing process, leading to a more accessible monetary atmosphere as the Fed cuts rates soon. Earnings remain robust, earnings could improve more than expected, and valuations could expand. Despite the possibility for more near-term turbulence, there is a high probability of considerable intermediate- and long-term upside.

SPX - Climbing The Wall Of Worry

The SPX continues moving higher as favorable technical and fundamental factors converge. It recently experienced a textbook pullback to the 5K level, followed by a test of the 50-day MA. The SPX went through an overbought period, but now appears neutral and could continue climbing once the recent consolidation process concludes. On the downside, critical support remains around 5,200-5,000, with stop-out and hedging triggers below, just in case.

Jobs Report - Causing Transitory Volatility

The non-farm payroll report helped enable some transitory volatility on Friday. A knee-jerk reaction to the job numbers caused considerable selling in some sectors last week. Average hourly earnings and the non-farm payrolls came in higher than expected, raising concerns regarding the September rate cut probabilities. The jobs report illustrates continued resilience in the U.S. economy and labor market.

We saw private payrolls increase by around 60K more than expected, and government hiring was also more than anticipated last month. Despite the solid implications for the general economy, the hotter-than-expected labor market reading decreased the rate cut probabilities, creating temporary turbulence for stocks and other risk assets.

CPI - Upcoming Inflation Reading

The next critical data point is close, and the CPI could move markets this week. The previous core CPI reading was 3.6%, and the market expects a 3.5% read for the last months. The CPI was 3.4% last month, and the market expects another 3.4% read. The previous CPI reading was constructive, and the positive trend could continue, implying we may see 3.5% or lower in the core CPI and 3.4% or lower for the CPI. This dynamic should be favorable for markets, enabling the rate cut probabilities to rise as we advance.

Truflation - Inflation Around The Target Rate

Truflation, an independent (non-government) real-time inflation gauge, illustrates inflation around the Fed's target 2% range despite the CPI and PCE (government inflation gauges) showing slightly hotter than expected inflation. Truflation is only around 2.15%, while the latest CPI reading was 3.4%. We see a significant disconnect between the independent truflation inflation gauge and the government's data.

This dynamic suggests that inflation may be lower than the government figures imply and is closer to the Fed's target rate of 2%. Therefore, the Fed could cut interest rates soon, a significant development for financial markets. There is a substantial probability that these rate cuts will begin in September, which could have constructive, far-reaching implications across the high-quality stock spectrum.

Fed - Rate Cuts Are Likely Coming Soon

The likelihood of one or more rate cuts on or by the September FOMC meeting is over 50%. While this probability is somewhat lower than the 67% rate cut probability we witnessed before the recent non-farm payrolls reading, rate cut probabilities could increase as the new inflation and other crucial data points come in.

Despite resilience in some pockets of the economy, growth remains lackluster, and essential segments need lower rates to expand. Moreover, the Fed must introduce lower rates to avoid a "hard landing" scenario.

These and other factors suggest the Fed could begin lowering interest rates soon, and could introduce QE and other easing methods if necessary. This dynamic could propel the bull market, indicating considerable upside potential, especially for high-quality stocks.

Earnings Action - Why Outperformance Could Continue

We recently saw constructive earnings from CrowdStrike (CRWD) and many other companies. Also, many mega-cap and top high-quality companies reported solid results this earnings season and in previous quarters. We see excellent growth potential in AI-related stocks and other expanding sectors. Moreover, the "AI effect" should be favorable for most companies because of the increase in optimization and efficiency. Thus, we could see excellent earnings results and guidance in future quarters, a healthy catalyst for high-quality stocks.

The Valuation Check-Up

Focussing on the forward P/E ratios, we see that the SPX is around 21.7, Nasdaq 100 (28 P/E), and R2K (25 P/E). A 25 P/E ratio for the R2K small/mid-cap index suggests that small and mid-cap stocks may be undervalued, especially considering that the Fed may introduce a more accessible monetary policy soon. Also, the R2K could go through multiple expansion and increased earnings growth as the domestic economy improves growth under a lower rate regime.

Many high-quality tech/Nasdaq 100 companies demonstrate significant sales and earnings growth potential, making the index appear relatively inexpensive despite its 28-forward P/E ratio. This growth potential is not limited to mega caps but also extends to smaller and medium-sized companies. In fact, we could witness a consolidation of mega-cap stock valuations while the market shifts towards and increases P/E multiples in high-quality smaller and mid-cap tech names.

Regarding the SPX, historically, the 22-21 forward P/E ratio appears relatively expensive. However, we must put everything into context. First, the mega-cap tech stocks are the most significantly weighted companies in the SPX. While some big-cap stocks may be around 25-30 P/E, many high-quality SPX companies trade at lower P/E ratios (20 and lower).

Furthermore, future better-than-expected earnings results imply a lower forward P/E ratio for the SPX, potentially being 20 or even sub-20. The SPX also has significant earnings potential, with future earnings expected to benefit from AI, improved efficiency, optimization, and other factors.

Finally, we must consider the likely higher growth and a more accessible monetary environment in future quarters. We could see increased risk appetite and more significant multiple expansion, leading to considerably higher valuations before markets reset. Due to the high probability of expansion in the SPX and other major averages, I am keeping my 2024 year-end target range at 5,800-6,000.