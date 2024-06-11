XLC: The Best Performing Sector In 2024, But A Confusing Mix

DKosig

2024 has been a great year for stock picking and sector rotations. While all the hype remains focused on Nvidia (NVDA) and technology (XLK), I have caught some nice trades on less fashionable sectors such as utilities (XLU) and consumer staples (XLP). And it may be a surprise to learn the best performing sector YTD is not technology, but communications (NYSEARCA:XLC). This article looks at what is driving this strength and some concerns on XLC's composition.

The SPDR Sectors

I have grown to really like the SPDR Sector ETFs. They may not always have the best performing ETF in a particular sector, and are less diversified than many other funds, but you know in advance exactly what you will get.

All SPDR Sector ETFs are passively managed and have the same portfolio composition using a modified "market capitalization" methodology. Moreover, they are all liquid, have large AUMs and share a very low 0.09% expense ratio. The SPDRs are a very reliable, easy way to rotate through sectors, or as the fund page states, "You can purchase the eleven Select Sector SPDRs in weighting consistent with the S&P 500 or use your own weighting to meet specific investment goals."

Here is the YTD performance of all 11 ETFs -

SPDR Sector Performance (SectorSPDRs )

As mentioned earlier, XLC leads the pack, and by a long way - second place technology is lagging by over +4%.

Introducing XLC

XLC is a relatively new ETF launched in 2018 when major changes were implemented to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®)

We detail the biggest-ever structural change to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) in terms of market capitalization impact: the Telecommunication Services sector being broadened significantly and renamed Communication Services. This reflects the fact that the way people communicate, share information and entertain themselves – and the way companies have responded to this new dynamic – is significantly and fundamentally different as a result of the rapid convergence between technology, media and telecom.

What this really means is the old Telecommunication sector was given an update to include the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta (META) and Netflix (NFLX). This changed the sector considerably and gave its performance a much-needed boost.

XLC contains only 23 stocks, with the top 10 heavily weighted. META and GOOGL make up a massive 48% of the fund.

XLC Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The composition is simply a function of the passive selection and “modified market capitalization” methodology employed by the underlying Index complier, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. Both META and GOOGL are at, or near, the maximum allowed by the Index rules:

If any company has an FMC weight greater than 24%, the company’s weight is capped at 23%, which allows for a 2% buffer. This buffer is meant to mitigate against any company exceeding 25% as of the quarter-end diversification requirement date.

This simply means META and GOOGL cannot have a heavier weighting, even if they outperform.

Here are some additional stats on XLC -

XLC Characteristics (SectorSPDRs)

The PE ratio is an attractive 17.35, which is much lower than many other sectors. This is primarily due to the low valuations seen in old telecommunication stocks. AT&T (T), for example, has a forward PE ratio of just 8. Verizon (VZ) has a forward PE ratio of 8.8.

The S&P estimates earnings in the sector should be a healthy 17% this year, but again, this is primarily due to stocks such as META, GOOGL and NFLX and not the likes of T and VZ. It does seem as if XLC is two sectors stuck together, but for now, it works.

Behind the XLC Outperformance

XLC has benefited massively from the heavy weighting in META and GOOGL which have performed very well this year.

Data by YCharts

If we were to exclude META and GOOGL and then normalize all the rest of XLC's holdings so they total 100%, this is how XLC would fare.

Performance Comparison (Portfolio Visualizer)

The YTD gain would be around 4% without META and GOOGL. XLC clearly depends heavily on these two stocks, and it makes me wonder if you would be best suited to just focus on them rather than buying a fund with so many other disparate stocks. The opposite is also true - if I really liked the communication sector in its old form; a fund focused on stocks like T and VZ and likely paying a decent dividend instead of the 0.78% currently offered by XLC, I would not buy XLC.

At the moment, the performance is attractive, but will it continue? To come up with an answer you would need to analyze META, GOOGL and then the old legacy stocks. These are actually performing quite well as yields have eased and the "higher for longer" expectations for the Fed are fading. For example, VZ is +35% from the October '23 low. However, I think this overcomplicates matters and I look for clarity and simplicity in sector funds. I want to know exactly what drives performance, and in the case of XLC, it seems like two or three drivers with very little in common.

Conclusions

XLC is the best performing sector ETF YTD, but this is almost wholly down to the performance of META and GOOGL and their massive weightings. Most of the rest of the fund's legacy holdings from the Telecommunications sector seem unrelated, and XLC is composed like two disparate sectors rather than one. While its performance is attractive, the composition is muddled and the underlying drivers of the sector as a whole can't be defined simply. For this reason, I rate XLC as a hold rather than a buy.