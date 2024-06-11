Mohamed Rida ROKI

Investment Thesis

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has one significant issue. It carries a lot of debt. And I believe that this debt will need to be tackled in the next year, before its debt becomes current on its balance sheet (meaning a financial obligation that is due within a year).

Meanwhile, I estimate that in the best-case scenario, Upstart is being priced at 40x next year's EBITDA.

In short, investors are paying a large premium for a company that is shackled. Moreover, I suspect that there's a chance that Upstart's shareholders could see a significant shareholder dilution as Upstart raises capital to pay down a portion of its debt.

Altogether, I now downwards revise my rating to a sell.

Rapid Recap,

In February, on the back of Upstart's Q4 2024 results, I said,

I'm left with two choices. An easy choice and a difficult choice. The easy one is to double down on my proclamations that Upstart is worthwhile investing in. Whereas, the difficult choice comes about when your reputation is on the line and you must act. And do so decisively. And it's this second route that I've taken. Despite the challenge of admitting that I was wrong on Upstart, I prefer to face my shortcomings now, rather than spending months looking back to its $26 per share wishing I had acted with more conviction at the time.

Author's work on UPST

With time, it starts to look like, indeed, $26 for Upstart is a figure to aspire towards.

The issue is, that in investing, it's difficult to change one's mind. Really difficult. And in fact, I only note to my followers that the only tool to outperform in the market is by being able to change your mind, when the facts change. And I believe that there's enough evidence at play to issue Upstart with a sell rating.

Upstart's Near-Term Prospects

Upstart seeks to improve lending. It helps banks and credit unions provide loans by analyzing a borrower's creditworthiness more accurately and efficiently, often allowing people to get loans at better rates than traditional methods. Upstart offers various loan products, including personal loans, auto loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Upstart's near-term prospects appear fair given the challenging macroeconomic conditions. The company's key efforts are on cost reductions and organizational restructuring, which are yielding significant savings, particularly in cloud infrastructure and model training costs.

Also, the launch of new products, such as the auto-secured personal loan and the Recognized Customer Personalization feature, reflects Upstart's commitment to expanding its product offerings.

However, Upstart faces several near-term challenges too. The current macroeconomic environment, characterized by high consumer risk and interest rates, poses a hurdle. The constrained credit availability has led to a reduction in the volume of transactions on Upstart's platform, affecting its top-line growth.

Additionally, Upstart has had to adjust its models to account for higher loss estimates, particularly among more affluent borrowers. This has resulted in reduced loan volume, which has in some ways affected its financial results.

Given this background, let's now discuss its financials.

Upstart's Growth Rates Start to Stabilize

UPST revenue growth rates

Upstart's Q2 2023 was down 39% y/y. Therefore, one would naturally expect that, given this easy comparable quarter, for Upstart to deliver some positive top-line growth in this year's Q2.

However, unless management is being extremely conservative with its guidance, it appears that, for now, investors will have to embrace yet another quarter of shrinking revenues, before Upstart's revenues stabilize in the back half of 2024.

So, at the core of the investment thesis, the pitch here is that most investors have long ago given up and thrown in the towel, and if Upstart has an occasional good quarter, this could see Upstart's shares receive a spark of interest.

Is that all there is to play for here? I believe it is. Because there's very little else going for this business aside from the hope of a short squeeze, particularly in light of its valuation.

UPST Stock Valuation -- 40x 2025 EBITDA

Crucially, Upstart holds approximately $700 million of net debt. This severely restricts Upstart's ability to maneuver and reinvest in its operations. This debt must be tackled. The most likely outcome, and perhaps the only outcome, is to renegotiate the debt, that comes due in August 2026.

Moreover, the convertible debt that was issued in 2021, carries a 0.25% interest rate. This has two implications.

Firstly, Upstart will need to renegotiate its debt within the next 13 months, otherwise that debt becomes current on its balance sheet. And if the debt is allowed to become current, its options for renegotiating this debt suddenly become meaningfully more challenging than they are now. Therefore, the clock is ticking and Upstart has to renegotiate this debt within approximately the next 13 months.

Secondly, even when interest rates start dropping again, Upstart will still have to renegotiate its debt on significantly more onerous terms than it succeeded in raising this debt back in 2021.

Meanwhile, the best that investors have got to go on, is that Upstart will reach breakeven EBITDA in Q4 2024. That's the bull case. What sort of positive EBITDA can investors expect? Perhaps $15 million? And what about for 2025? Let's say that Upstart has a terrific year in 2025, and it succeeds in getting its EBITDA profile up to around $50 million.

Is it truly worthwhile to pay around 40x next year's EBITDA for Upstart while taking on all that debt? I struggle to see the appeal.

If anything, given its market cap, I wouldn't be surprised to see Upstart significantly diluting its shareholders to shore up its balance sheet.

Altogether, I conclude that these shares aren't worth the bother of even holding. Therefore, I'm rating Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock a sell.

The Bottom Line

In light of Upstart's heavy debt burden and the need to address it within the next year, I believe a capital raise might be on the cards, which could lead to significant shareholder dilution.

With its current valuation of 40x next year's EBITDA, investors are paying a substantial premium for a company that is financially constrained. The challenging macroeconomic environment and reduced loan volumes further add to the uncertainty.

Given these factors, I struggle to see the appeal of holding this stock. Therefore, I conclude that Upstart is a sell, knowing that there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.