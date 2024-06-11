Stewart Sutton

I have covered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) previously. Investors should view this as an update to the previous articles on the company, where I provided an extensive business overview and explained the investment thesis in detail. The main point of the thesis has played out, and ZIM will finish the year without burning cash. On February 9th, I presented the thesis, explaining that the Red Sea disruption was here to stay and that ZIM could generate substantial profits. Since then, the stock has appreciated around 100%, and in my most recent article on May 22nd, I downgraded it to a hold, as I still believed it had potential but the risk/reward was less appealing.

While the stock price has remained similar since the publication of the last article, just after the Q1 results, rates have increased by 35%, surpassing all expectations. After digesting the disappointing Q1 results, optimism returned to the stock due to strong rates and a positive guidance revision from Maersk, which improved previous forecasts. ZIM marked a new 52-week high; however, last week the stock experienced a significant setback when Kenon Holdings, ZIM's main investor, sold 5 million shares and hedged an additional 5 million shares. Moreover, Hamas recently accepted a UN ceasefire resolution. Until now, these negotiations haven't worked out and always were a buying opportunity.

Rates have been increasing due to higher demand and port congestion, complicating logistics. Rates on the main lines are above $6,000 per TEU and are expected to continue climbing because there are not enough ships to meet demand, leading to blank sailings. Major container liners are already announcing surcharges and rate increases for July. The peak season usually lasts until September or October, but this year it could end a bit earlier, with rates remaining elevated at least until August.

ZIM is the main beneficiary of these extraordinary rates, as it has the least contracted revenue and 65% of its transpacific business is spot. Moreover, the transpacific trade, which has higher rates, represents around 50% of ZIM's volumes. Other liner companies have much higher contracted volumes and their services are less concentrated on the transpacific route.

This strong selloff from the 52-week-high, coupled with stronger rates, provided a good opportunity to increase exposure and is the main reason for upgrading to a buy. I maintain the fair value between $20 and $25; however, given the strong market, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock trading above $30 if momentum returns. Despite current strong rates, one shouldn't forget that overcapacity is a fact and will weigh on rates later in the year. This Maersk slide is outdated but gives an idea of how overcapacity will affect rates.

With the current rate information, I have updated the valuation, slightly reducing Q2 expectations and improving Q3 and Q4 expectations.

Stock Valuation

With current rates, it is clear that guidance should be revised for Q2, and I expect that at least the high end of the current guidance becomes the low end for Q2. The current guidance is as follows:

The Company increased its guidance for the full year of 2024 and now expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $1.15 billion and $1.55 billion and Adjusted EBIT between zero and $400 million. Previously, the Company expected to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $850 million and $1,450 million and Adjusted EBIT between a loss of $300 million and earnings of $300 million.

Given the accounting methodology, current rates won’t be recognized until Q3 results. This ensures that Q3 will be the strongest quarter of the year. It’s difficult to assess how this lag effect will flow to the P&L; however, looking at Drewry and SCFI rates, Q1 realized rates, and accounting for this lag, I reduced Q2 rate expectations to $1,800/TEU and, given the strong rates since the last article, I improved Q3 expectations to $1,950/TEU. These estimates could be revised higher in the future if rates increase further. I also improved Q4 expectations to $1,500/TEU. With these assumptions, I estimate an approximate EPS of $10 and a $5 dividend for 2024, excluding working capital movements and taxes. I compared this with Q1 guidance high end, as I expect it will be the low end in the Q2 revision. Based on management's numbers, ZIM will finish the year with over $15 per share in cash.

As mentioned in previous articles, valuing the stock based on year-end cash plus owned assets gives a valuation north of $30 per share. According to my calculations shared above, and before dividend payments, year-end cash should be around $25. Moreover, ZIM owns vessels and containers worth around $8 per share. However, in 2025 and 2026, ZIM is expected to continue burning cash, warranting some discount. That’s the main reason I still believe the current fair value is between $20 and $25 per share. Given the strong rates and the expectation of firmer rates in the near future, I expect the stock to regain momentum and climb above $25, potentially even surpassing $30 as some investors extrapolate current rates into the future. At higher levels, it could be an interesting short candidate because, by year-end, rates will likely be much lower than current levels, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see ZIM trading at depressed levels again.

Bonus – Analysts revisions

Analysts haven’t updated their earnings estimations and don’t account for current rates. All estimations are simply too low and should be revised meaningfully higher. This could help the momentum and improve valuations.

Risk

Q2 Disappointment: Management has been very conservative with their guidance, and in the last two quarters, this caused a selloff. Q2 results will include a guidance update; however, realized rates will be much lower than current levels, which could trigger another selloff.

Shorter Peak Season and Overcapacity: Importers have learned from COVID, and the disruption in the Red Sea was well known. This probably has caused them to order earlier, potentially shortening the peak season. Meanwhile, shipbuilders are delivering a record amount of new ships every month, which, when demand eases, will affect rates.

Ceasefire Deal: Pressure is building on Israel to end the Gaza war. If a temporary ceasefire is agreed, the stock will probably drop really hard. Even though it is not clear if the Houthis will stop attacks.

Red Sea Reopening: If rates remain elevated when the Red Sea reopens, this will lead to a rapid collapse in rates.

Conclusion

As mentioned in the previous article, the risk/reward profile differs significantly from the first two articles. Since then, the price has almost doubled, and the main risk, the Red Sea reopening, remains the same. However, current rates are much stronger than anticipated, and the recent weakness presents an interesting trading opportunity.

The next few weeks will likely see positive headlines regarding rates. Some may be overly optimistic, calling for $20,000/TEU. However, this could boost momentum, and together with analysts' revisions, ZIM could trade at new recent highs.

In that scenario, it shouldn’t be forgotten that overcapacity is a fact, and by year-end, rates will likely be much lower.