Last week I wrote an update on the largest overall holding at my firm, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), in an article titled, "Is It Possible Eli Lilly Is Breaking Out To New All-Time Highs?" Following strong earnings, approval of its blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss, and a growing demand for weight loss drug solutions, I raised my 5-year target price to $1,455. This update was based on a very conservative projected growth rate of 19% per year and a multiple that I feel Lilly deserves.

Within a short few days of my last update, Eli Lilly has gained approval on yet another prospective blockbuster drug, Donanemab, holding the potential to capture half of the Alzheimer's market. Donanemab is only the second FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatment on the market, behind Leqembi, developed and manufactured by Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF).

While this news celebrates a huge milestone in Alzheimer's research and development, it comes with a strong safety label, cautious warnings around side effects, and hesitation to prescribe the drug due to extensive and expensive treatment requirements. The new drug appears to be most effective in mild or early cases of Alzheimer's or dementia.

It is too soon to know what kind of impact Lilly's Donanemab will have on future earnings, but one would think that it would be fairly positive. Over the next week or so, I'm sure many of the approximately 20 analysts who follow the stock will be putting a pencil to the potential size of the market for this drug and the possible market share that Lilly can garner.

Once we have some better numbers to work with, I will update my 5-year target price for Lilly. I would expect it to go higher. I also suspect the compound annual growth earnings growth rate will also go higher. Furthermore, I could see a potential target price in the $1,600 area, but I'm prepared to wait until we have better data on the possible impact that this new drug will have on Lilly's future earnings.

One of the reasons Eli Lilly remains the largest holding at my firm is because I believe Lilly is a great stock with or without the Alzheimer's drug. Eli Lilly has proven its commitment to product depth and innovation, and I believe it will continue to do so. In the graphic below, you can see that the stock has done very well against the S&P 500 (SP500) over the last one, three, five, and 10 years.

Lilly continues to have a strong technical chart, and it has been hitting new, all-time highs.

When compared against the 5,389 stocks in my database, LLY is ranked No. 35 and earns a performance grade of A+. Not bad for a Mega-Cap company that has been around since 1876!

We continue to rank Eli Lilly and Company stock as a BUY, and it continues to be our largest holding.