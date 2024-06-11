Eli Lilly Continues To Climb As Alzheimer's Drug Gains FDA Approval

Jun. 11, 2024 2:24 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock, LLY:CA Stock
Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Eli Lilly and Company has gained approval on yet another prospective blockbuster drug, Donanemab, the second FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatment on the market.
  • It is too soon to know what kind of impact Lilly’s Donanemab will have on future earnings, but I predict it will be fairly positive.
  • Eli Lilly has proven its commitment to product depth and innovation, one of the many reasons it's the largest holding at my firm.
Last week I wrote an update on the largest overall holding at my firm, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), in an article titled, "Is It Possible Eli Lilly Is Breaking Out To New All-Time Highs?

jetcityimage

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
21.91K Followers

Bill Gunderson is CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital. He is a professional money manager, former research analyst, author, and media personality with over 24 years of experience.

He runs the investing group Best Stocks Now! Premium. The group offers users: daily commentary and forecasts for the markets, live buy and sell signals, 4 portfolios, a daily 45-minute show, a weekly in-depth market newsletter, full access to the Best Stocks Now App that Bill invented, and chat for discussion and direct access to Bill for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

