DXC Technology: Latest Takeover Speculation Keeps It Interesting

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
19.81K Followers

Summary

  • DXC Technology shares have climbed on reports it may be an acquisition target by industry peer Kyndryl Holdings Inc.
  • Despite poor sales trends, the company remains profitable with positive free cash flow highlighting its intrinsic value.
  • We see room for shares to rally from the current level.

Multi-ethnic coworkers working in computer server room

Jetta Productions Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) have rallied more than 15% on a report that private-equity group Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) are in

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
19.81K Followers
Dan Victor is passionate about financial markets and loves exploring what moves asset prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein represents the personal opinions and views of Dan Victor only and is intended for informational and/or educational purposes. It should not be construed as a specific recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any security or follow any particular investment strategy. Please consult with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DXC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News