Richard Drury

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is trading at a discount to net asset value that is larger than it needs to be, in my opinion. Even under consideration of the company’s less-than-shiny track record when it comes to growing net asset value, I believe the current dividend is well-supported by net investment income and a dividend cut is out of the question. The BDC also has quite solid balance sheet quality, as its non-accrual percentage remained below 1% for quite a while. I do see a re-pricing opportunity for shares of Prospect Capital and believe that dividend investors potentially could see investment gains here as well!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of Prospect Capital a buy in January 2024 as the BDC performed well and the BDC supported its dividend with net investment income: 3 Reasons To Buy This Mediocre 12% Yield (Rating Upgrade). Prospect Capital continued to see strong balance sheet quality in the March quarter and easily supported its dividend with NII. I don't see a high risk of a dividend cut in the short term, and believe that an investment in Prospect Capital could lead to attractive returns going forward.

BDC with extra real estate exposure

While most BDCs are running first lien strategies and rely on interest income to pay dividends, Prospect Capital has considerable investments in real estate represented 18.4% of Prospect Capital’s portfolio as of the end of the March quarter. Overall, Prospect Capital is still well-diversified, in my opinion, with significant investments in Health Care, Services and Consumer Finance.

Prospect Capital

First and second lien investments represented 73.6% of investments for the BDC in the March quarter, which compared to investment percentages of 72.0% in Q1’23 and 74.2% in Q4’23. In other words, Prospect Capital’s core investment strategy has seen very little change in the last year. The BDC also owns a large amount of equity investments, 19% of the portfolio structure, which is also quite high relative to rivals in the market that tend to have a single-digit equity allocation to this higher-risk investment category.

Prospect Capital

What lowers risks for Prospect Capital, in my opinion, is that the BDC has a low non-accrual percentage. You would think that a BDC with a 38% discount to net asset value either had poor balance sheet quality (loan problems) or a weak distribution coverage profile, but neither is the case for Prospect Capital.

In terms of balance sheet quality, Prospect Capital has a solid profile, with a non-accrual percentage -- which measures problematic loans at risk of charge-off -- of only 0.4% in Q1'24 (+0.2 PP Q/Q). Hercules Capital (HTGC)’s non-accrual percentage was 0.1% in Q1’24 while Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL)’s ratio was less than 0.1%... and both BDCs are leading the market in terms of balance sheet and portfolio quality.

Prospect Capital

The biggest risk to the company are obviously investment losses, of which the company had some in the past. In the March quarter, Prospect Capital generated $0.11 per share in investment gains, which boosted its net asset value. However, the BDC lost $0.22 per share in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. If this trend continues, then Prospect Capital may be faced with downside pressure on its net asset value and the market may prevent a re-pricing to NAV. The non-accrual trend as well as the trajectory in net asset value are two key metrics that dividend investors should pay attention to going forward. While I don't expect a dividend cut, net asset value losses could contribute to negative total returns for shareholders.

Prospect Capital

Turning to distribution coverage.

Prospect Capital managed to present a solid distribution coverage profile in the last quarter. The BDC generated net investment income of $94.4M ($0.23 per share) which calculates to a distribution coverage ratio of 1.27X. Prospect Capital currently pays $0.06 per share quarterly and has done so consistently since FY 2017.

The distribution coverage ratios in Q4’23, Q3’23 and Q2’23 were 1.33X, 1.72X and 1.56X. In other words, Prospect Capital has consistently put up strong distribution coverage and the dividend, as far as I can tell based off of the company’s NII trajectory and excess coverage, is highly likely to be sustainable in FY 2024.

Prospect Capital

High Insider Ownership

One distinguishing factor with regard to Prospect Capital is that the BDC has a very high degree of insider ownership. Senior personnel at the BDC own 27% of the company’s outstanding shares, which aligns interests between senior executives and shareholders. While a high percentage of insider ownership is not required, it certainly helps knowing that management is acting in the interest of shareholders.

Prospect Capital

Decoupled valuation

Prospect Capital’s net asset value performance has been underwhelming in the past, in part due to weak net asset value growth, but this doesn’t change the fact that the market, in my opinion, applies too large a discount to the BDC’s net asset value at the current time. Prospect Capital underperformed rival BDCs in terms of net asset value growth, but the BDC's portfolio quality has improved, and its net asset value stabilized around $9 per share in the March quarter.

Data by YCharts

Currently, investors price shares of Prospect Capital at a 0.62X price-to-NAV ratio, implying a 38% discount to book value, and this discount is even higher than the average discount of 28% in the last three years.

I don’t believe this large a discount is warranted given that 1) The BDC has a low non-accrual percentage, indicating a well-performing portfolio, and 2) Prospect Capital has a very robust distribution coverage profile that indicates that the dividend is not as risky as investors may think. Another way to say this is that investors are likely too bearish on Prospect Capital.

Prospect Capital had an $8.99 per share net asset value in Q2'24 (+$0.07 per share Q/Q) and under the condition that the BDC continues to work with a mostly-performing loan portfolio, doesn't report incremental NAV losses and achieves 1.20X or higher distribution coverage going forward, I believe Prospect Capital could actually re-price to net asset value. In this case, the BDC's shares could have a 62% revaluation potential.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital is not as high risk as investors may believe, as the company did not cut its dividend in recent years and balance sheet quality is actually quite good. In the past, Prospect Capital cut its dividend a number of times, which has impacted investor trust and led to an impaired share price. However, Prospect Capital is currently more than fully earning its dividend, which means that investment risks may not be as high as the market perceives them to be.

What could fundamentally change the thesis here is if the BDC failed to support its monthly dividend with net investment income or if the non-accrual percentage rose. This would negatively impact net asset value and likely prevent a repricing of the BDC's shares. For those reasons, investors should keep track of Prospect Capital's distribution coverage ratio and non-accrual trend.

Final thoughts

Prospect Capital is and likely will remain a controversial BDC. But this doesn’t mean that an investment in Prospect Capital cannot throw off a handsome return for dividend investors, especially those that buy the BDC’s shares specifically for the exaggerated discount to NAV. Prospect Capital’s non-accrual percentage, NII and distribution coverage profile all look quite good to me and I believe that investors have become way too bearish with regard to PSEC. Shares now trade at an even larger discount than in the last three years, for which I see no justification. If Prospect Capital continues to defend its current level of portfolio quality and supports its dividend with NII, I believe PSEC could, over time, significantly narrow the gap between share price and net asset value!