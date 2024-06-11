BobHemphill

FNV stock is loved by Wall Street

As gold prices stay at elevated levels, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is loved by Wall Street analysts (and Seeking Alpha authors too). As illustrated by the chart below, both Seeking Alpha writers and Wall Street analysts have a very strong rating on the stock. A total of 10 Wall Street analysts rated the stock in the last 90 days as either buy or strong buy, out of a total of 17 analysts who covered it. The overall score from Wall Street on the stock is a strong 3.88.

Against this backdrop, my goal in this article is to explain why I disagree with the crowd and rate the stock as a HOLD. The ongoing prevalent bullish sentiment is built on two anchors in my view. First, a strong rally in gold price should benefit gold miners, which I disagree with in general to start with. Second, FNV is immune to many of the issues facing other miners due to its unique business model. I see the uniqueness of its business model, but I only partially agree with the anticipated advantages. In particular, I think under current conditions, the model provides as many downside risks as potential upside due to the uncertainties from its Cobre Panama operations.

Gold prices vs. gold miner stock prices

Let's examine the first consideration above by looking at some basic facts. The next chart below compares the investment returns from gold prices against gold miners as a group (represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)), FNV, and another leading traditional miner (Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)). As seen, in the past 12 months, gold prices delivered a robust return of almost 20%.

However, both mining stocks suffered a loss. In the case of GOLD, the loss was relatively small at -0.4%. But in the case of FNV, the loss was a substantial 15%. The miners as a group also lagged gold prices by a sizable margin of around 5%.

So the question is: how could something that seems so obvious (i.e., high gold prices should benefit gold miners) go wrong? There are two main reasons in my view. The first reason involves cost, and this is where FNV has an advantage. I will explain this in more detail in the next section. The second reason is time delay, which I don't think FNV's model helps too much. The details of this delay are discussed in this report, and the key points are quoted below (with the highlights added by me):

In some cases, the period between the discovery and production of gold mines is between 15 and 18 years. This means that once miners have exhausted and expanded current mines, there will be a lull, due to the current lack of investment in exploration. This issue points to a perennial problem within the mining sector. The World Gold Council has charted five cycles of bull (rising prices) and bear (declining) markets since the 1970s, but it seems that each time a lean period occurs, spending is slashed to keep afloat, instead of investing in exploration. This exacerbates the problem the next time a bull period rolls around, leaving miners slow to react and bring new mines online to capitalize on high prices.

FNV's cost advantage

Now let me get back to the cost issue. As argued in an earlier article:

A miner's profit equals the revenues (which of course increases with increasing gold prices) minus the costs. As a result, if a miner's costs rise at the same pace as gold prices, their profit won't change. Even worse, if their costs rise faster than the gold prices, their price will actually decline. This latter scenario is not a theoretical discourse. It is what has actually been going on in recent years for many miners.

Take Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) as an example. As analyzed in our earlier article, AEM is a gold miner that has been relatively effective in controlling its operating costs compared to other miners. And even its costs have increased substantially in the past few years, as seen in the chart below (top panel). To wit, its quarterly operating expenses were about $50M five years ago. The costs peaked over $150M recently and currently hover around $112M. With the ongoing high labor costs and fuel costs, I am not optimistic about most gold miners' ability to keep their costs in control.

This is where FNV's key uniqueness is. FNV's model depends on gold-focused royalties and streaming rather than directly mining. It makes its profit from contracts for the forward purchase of a portion of future precious metal from a mining property.

FNV does not operate any of the assets in which it has royalty/stream interests. As such, it is immune from rising operating expenses. As you can see from the bottom panel of the chart below, its operating expenses have only shown some seasonality fluctuations and have stayed essentially flat on average over the years.

Other risks and final thoughts

However, the royalty/streaming model is a double-edged sword. It shields FNV from operating expenses but creates counterparty risks. Furthermore, FNV relies on a few large producer partners and thus the concentration risks are considerable. For example, around one-quarter of FNV revenues came from a mine in Panama. The operation there has large ongoing uncertainties with a key producer partner, a patterner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. According to this Reuters report:

Panama's trade and industry ministry has ordered Canada's First Quantum to end operations at its lucrative copper mine, the firm's unit in the country said on Friday. The ministry sent the unit, Cobre Panama, a formal advisory that it must "end extraction, processing, refining, transportation, export and sales activities" at the mine, Cobre Panama said in a statement. It must also take measures to secure the facilities and avoid environmental damage at the site, the miner said.

Besides the above counterparty risks, at the price of this writing, Franco-Nevada Corporation stock is quite expensively valued at 37x FWD earnings, too, in my view. The development surrounding its Panama producer patterner can cause large profit uncertainties in the near future, further compounding the valuation risks.

To reiterate, the goal of this article is to explain why I don't share the strong buy rating surrounding FNV and only rate it as a HOLD. The prevailing enthusiasm roots mostly from two considerations in my view: A) a rise in gold price should benefit gold miners and B) FNV's immunity to cost/operating issues due to its unique business model. I have reservations about both considerations and do not fully agree with either. Finally, the ongoing situation with First Quantum Minerals creates further uncertainties.