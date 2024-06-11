tobiasjo/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

South Korea's economy has begun to bounce back, following relatively slower growth in H1 2023. This transition could bode well for banks in South Korea. Banks remain a safe play based on relative value, as major banks in South Korea are trading well below book value.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) looks like an industry stand out for many reasons. Its corporate loan book has been performing well, and it is also expanding into new business segments. These catalysts are encouraging, given that Woori Bank has a long history of trading at a steep discount.

Shares have started to pick up in recent months and these gains could extend into 2024 and 2025. Woori Bank looks like a good buy based on new company specifics developments. However, it is also important to be mindful of some of the economic risks in South Korea in 2024, which could cause a continued increase in NPLs this year. Weaker quarterly results could result in short term pullbacks, although Woori has not historically had strong drawdowns in the past 10+ years.

I previously covered Woori Bank at the beginning of 2023 and think that a lot of macro and company specific factors have changed since this time.

Shares pulled back in 2023, largely due to macro concerns, but then rallied heavily towards the beginning of 2024. I think the improved macro-outlook in 2024 could help support the company's share price this year. Growth will likely be stronger in 2024 as electronic exports pick up and global economic conditions begin to normalize. Moreover, I also think that Woori's decision to expand into a new securities business could be a new catalyst for the company. Overall, shares of Woori are still very cheap, and the company specific risks, such as NPLs, seem acceptable.

Economic Outlook

South Korea's GDP growth was 1.3% in Q1 2024, slightly higher than all four quarters in 2023. One of the main drivers of this growth was the increased construction investment, which rose by 1.7%, while other areas like consumer spending and exports had more moderate growth. The downturn in manufacturing activity in 2020 has a strong impact on South Korea's economy, but the country has bounced back in recent years. South Korea's exports account for around 38% of the country's GDP.

South Korea has recently benefited from increased trade with China. Its growth in semiconductor and other exports to China were responsible for allowing China to overtake the United States as South Korea's top export destination.

Economic Outlook and Outlook for Banks

2024 will still likely be a challenging year for banks in South Korea. The IMF's latest growth forecast for South Korea is slightly over 2%, but there are other economic risks lingering. Banks will likely need to be cautious with their growth targets to successfully navigate this environment.

Interest rates have remained elevated for multiple years, which may result in higher corporate and consumer delinquencies in 2024. South Korea's Central Bank has been unable to cut rates, leaving interest rates at a multi-decade high.

South Korea Benchmark Interest Rate

This pressure can be seen based on the increase in the percentage of loans that are at risk of default.

While the country's NPLs are relatively low, the percentage of Stage 3 loans reached a multi-year high at the end of 2023. It will be crucial to monitor quarterly macro data this year, and to see how banks adapt to this environment.

During its recent meeting, South Korea's Central Bank decided to hold interest rates steady at a 15 year high. Inflation has come down slightly, so South Korea's Central Bank may be able to follow the ECB's lead and begin cutting rates during H2 2024.

Woori Bank Overview

Woori Bank is a leading bank in South Korea and is also a dominant bank in the Asia Pacific region in terms of total assets. As of 2023, Woori Bank is the 38th largest bank in the region and a top 5 bank in South Korea. The bank is active in many segments and particularly stands out for its large corporate customer base.

Woori Bank, and many other Korean banks, have consistently traded at a discount to regional peers. However, there could be some exciting catalysts that come into effect, which could support Woori Bank’s share price in the short term. Woori Bank recently announced that it plans to launch a securities firm through the merger of Woori Investment Bank and Foss Securities.

This entry could be very strategic as South Korea’s stock market has a lot of long term growth potential. Despite South Korea’s leading economic standing in many areas, its stock market still does not rank in the Top 10 global stock markets.

However, South Korea's stock market capitalization of around $1.8 trillion very closely lags behind other major stock exchanges.

Woori Bank has been able to maintain favorable financial ratios despite some of the economic challenges in South Korea. Its ROE improved substantially in Q1 2024, well above its low during FY 2020.

Woori Bank's ROE has more or less moved in line with regional peers such as Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) and KB Financial Group (KB).

One area where Woori Bank could potentially differentiate is its corporate loan segment. The company's corporate loan growth rate exceeds its average loan growth rate by 1.6 percentage points.

SMEs could also be a solid growth driver for the company in the future. South Korea has been pushing to support SMEs in the region, as demonstrated by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups launching a $2.8 billion budget for SMEs in 2024. SMEs currently account for around 40% of Woori Bank's loan book, compared to only 36% in 2020.

One final area for banks in South Korea to monitor is consumer health and how consumers react to sustained record high interest rates. Credit card debt has also reached a record high in South Korea and many major banks are currently charging around 14% in interest to consumers who use credit cards for additional funding needs. This trend is another factor that could result in an uptick in NPLs in the future.

Woori Bank has experienced some pressure due to rising NPLs, and this trend is worth monitoring in subsequent quarters. The bank's delinquency ratio and precautionary ratio are both currently at a multi-year high.

One final important factor to consider is the health of South Korea's real estate industry. Real estate activity may be weak in 2024, especially if the Central Bank does not cut interest rates during H2 2024. Woori Bank remains relatively vulnerable to any cyclical swings, which could reduce its profitability. Commercial real estate vacancies may rise, and consumers could become more hesitant about buying homes if rates remain elevated, although demand has been pretty strong despite this setback.

Final Thoughts

Woori Bank has been a stable, high yield play in the market and has not been that exciting in terms of performance.

However, its entry into the securities business could be a strong catalyst for the company moving forward, which could help drive better performance in subsequent years. In the meantime, it still looks like a stellar value play and safe bet in this macro environment. Shares have recovered from the 2023 slump and could be well positioned to run this year.

South Korea appears to have acceptable economic risks, as the country's central bank has contained inflation and may be able to cut rates soon. Growth will not likely be stellar, and investors will need to continue monitoring NPLs in this space. Despite these risks, Woori Bank looks like an intriguing value play based on its growth prospects, attractive dividend yield, and history of low volatility.