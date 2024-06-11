Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 11, 2024 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Boerner - Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Good morning, still, I think, everybody, and welcome. We are very pleased that you're joining us here on the Second Day of the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference. My name is Chris Shibutani, and along with all my colleagues, especially on my team, we're thrilled that you could join us. Especially pleased to have Chris Boerner here in your debut performance as CEO at the Goldman Conference. We really appreciate your making the effort. I know things have been very dynamic and very busy.

I think one of the things that was interesting, I don't remember, in the past year, you and I actually sat down for a beer, hands down, kind of just casually, and I came away, it's like, gosh, I really did not know who he was. And there's this tendency, C-suite, nice headshots, everyone's got an accomplished background. Your journey actually is quite intriguing. You're very well-educated, you've done a lot of different roles. Tell us a little about who you are and the journey that you got you here.

Chris Boerner

Well, you know, I grew up in a small town in Arkansas, so being CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb was not exactly on the radar screen when I was growing up. In fact, when I got to college, I wanted to be an economist, and I was going to be an academic, and went to graduate school at Berkeley with the goal of becoming an economist. And it was really through a series of kind of lucky moves, more than anything, that I ended up getting interested in this industry. I did my dissertation on new product development in biotech and pharma, mainly

