Introduction

I’ve been looking at multibagger stocks for 2024 with the aim of identifying common trends and themes in search of the next big thing, and one of the companies that popped up on my radar was Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL). Its market capitalization has increased by just over 850% YTD on strong volume, which I find surprising considering the business seems to be struggling financially. This doesn’t appear to be a meme stock, and I think the market valuation is unlikely to remain above $150 million for much longer. In my view, there could be a good short selling opportunity here if the short borrow fee rate decreases in the coming weeks. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

Fitell is an Australia-focused online retailer of gym and fitness equipment that listed on NASDAQ in August 2023 through a $15 million initial public offering (IPO). The company sells home gym and commercial strength-training equipment like weights, bars and power racks as well as cardio equipment like rowing machines and exercise bikes. Fitell’s proprietary brands include Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX and the company aims to build an ecosystem powered by technology. It has an AI-powered interactive online training platform called 1FinalRound and the business has more than 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). About three quarters of the revenues come from retail customers.

The net proceeds from the IPO were $13.6 million, and the funds were earmarked for the expansion of the business. However, Fitell’s financial performance for H1 FY24 was underwhelming as revenues slumped by 30.5% year-on-year to just $2.12 million. The decrease came from the lack of sales of consumable products. This category includes coffee and nutritional supplement products among others, and the company did not provide a reason why there were no revenues during the period. Revenue from licensing customers, which includes services provided to gym studios in overseas markets such as licensing and management consultant and distribution of other miscellaneous items, also decreased significantly. This suggests that the business is struggling outside Australia. Merchandise revenue went down by 6.7% despite a 34.3% increase in sales orders to 10,364. The reason behind this was a 30.5% decrease in the average revenue per order to $193.71, which Fitell blamed on adverse economic conditions in Australia (page 4 of the H1 FY24 financial report).

Looking at the income statement, the gross profit margin shrank to 39.9% from 52.1% a year earlier, as consumable products are a high-margin segment. In addition, consulting fees and general and administrative expenses soared to $2.54 million due to the IPO. However, Fitell would be in the red for H1 FY24 even without the increase in these expenses.

In my view, the significant decrease in revenues for H1 FY24 was unsurprising considering that Fitell was struggling with growth even before the IPO as COVID-19 lockdowns ended and life returned to normal – FY23 revenues fell by 41.2% year-on-year to $4.8 million. Turning our attention to the balance sheet, Fitell finished December 2023 with $4.16 million in cash and cash equivalents as inventories increased by $1.6 million compared to June while prepaid offering costs were $2.6 million. In addition, the company invested $2.5 million in note receivables. The tangible book value stood at just $8.5 million.

Future of the company and valuation

Overall, I think Fitell received a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the lockdowns, but the business is struggling in a post-pandemic world as customers got back to brick and mortar stores. Most of the proceeds from the IPO have already been used up, but I’m optimistic that revenues are starting to pick up and the business could be close to break even for FY24. In Q2 FY24, merchandise revenues rose by 10.9% year-on-year to $1.1 million. In my view, total revenues for the fiscal year could reach $4.5 million. That being said, Fitell looks significantly overvalued as the price to tangible book value ratio stands at 19.1x as of the time of writing while the enterprise value to sales ratio has surpassed 40x. These levels would be high even for a business with high growth, and it all comes down to the 851% increase in the market capitalization year to date.

In my view, the significant increase in the market valuation of the company seems unjustified in light of its poor financial performance. First, I thought this could be a meme stock, but Fitell isn’t being promoted on message boards of popular subreddits such as WallStreetBets. It doesn’t appear to be a short squeeze as data from Fintel shows that the short interest is 10.1% of the float, and it takes just over three days to cover.

Overall, the significant increase in the market valuation could be due to irrational exuberance among investors and I think the stock rally is starting to look exhausted considering the share price has remained below $17 since the start of June and the trading volume has collapsed. In my view, the share price is likely to return below $1.00 before the end of 2024. The stock was at that level in January before the recent surge and I think the fundamentals of the business have deteriorated over the past few months. The balance sheet looks weaker and Fitell is in the red.

That being said, short selling looks dangerous at the moment as the short borrow fee rate is 46.1% and there are no options available for Fitell, which means that the risk can't be hedged through call options here. It could be viable to open a small short position if the short borrow fee rate drops to single digit percentages in the coming weeks, but it’s impossible to tell if that might happen. In my view, risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.

Looking at the upside risks, I think that the major one is that the market valuations of microcap companies can soar for spurious and unknown reasons. It seems this is happening here, and it’s hard to predict how long it might last.

Investor takeaway

Fitell issued shares at $5.00 in August 2023 just as its business lost the boost from COVID-19 lockdowns. The company is still struggling with growth, but I’m optimistic that the worst could be behind it, as merchandise revenue rose by 10.9% in Q2 FY24. However, the market capitalization has increased almost tenfold since the start of 2024 and Fitell is trading at 40.8x EV/sales, which would be high even for a business with high growth. While I was unable to pinpoint the reason behind the rapid increase of the share price, I think that the rally is starting to look exhausted. If the short borrow fee rate drops to single digit percentages, there could be a good short selling opportunity here.