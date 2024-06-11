sefa ozel

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader, Produced with Avi Gilburt

I would imagine that in our time as investors, the majority, if not all, have been caught at least once. It’s that one company that just becomes even more of a bargain. The valuations are apparently so compelling that we may even double down on a losing stance, assured of our position and sleeping under the blanket of a seemingly warm dividend. Yet, the price continues to flounder and that blanket which used to provide so much comfort simply does not cover what it did before.

Might this be the case in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)? Let’s dive into the details. First, we will dive into the fundamentals with Lyn Alden. Then, it will be a measure of the current structure of price on the chart. Here we go.

Lyn Alden Discusses The Current Scenario For BMY:

“Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has arguably been the most disappointing stock pick in a while. In my view, this is the one that's showing the most signs of being a value trap. It was a big outperformer back in 2022: When most things were going down, some of our energy and healthcare names were rising, and BMY was in that pack. But in 2023 and 2024, BMY has been a persistent dud, and not just in terms of price action. chart by Lyn Alden - FastGraphs My analysis over the past couple of weeks is that the stock price has likely fallen far more than the underlying value of the company. I think a price to free cash flow ratio of under 7x is rather pessimistic, although until their pipeline starts to show better results relative to their expirations there's not a good case for it to be over 10x. Overall, I'm quite mixed on the company, and will be watching it rather closely. The company has an "A" credit rating, and pays a well-covered 5.8% dividend yield. In late 2023, the company came under management of a new CEO. Overall, it has underperformed my prior fundamental expectations, but the stock price has dropped to a valuation level that is hard to justify, and so I would be bullish once (and only once) the technical support establishes itself. The dividend remains well-covered for now, and the balance sheet has no immediate sign of distress.” - Lyn Alden

Sentiment Speaks Volumes Regarding BMY

This phrase, “Sentiment Speaks” has been used over the years by Avi Gilburt in dozens of public articles. It refers to how human behavioral patterns form in the structure of price on a stock chart. These forms display self-similarity at all degrees. They will repeat and create larger versions of themselves, much like a fractal pattern.

It's this very nature of the markets that gives the study of human behavioral patterns its power and utility. These are some of the details of that research.

Decades ago, an accountant named Ralph Nelson Elliott observed and studied these structures. And, in 1940, Elliott publicly tied the movements of human behavior to the natural law represented through Fibonacci mathematics. Elliott understood that financial markets provide us with a representation of the overall mood or psychology of the masses.

We can use this same methodology to help us where we find ourselves with BMY at this very moment.

Our Lead Analysts Share Their Charts For BMY

chart by Garrett Patten - Elliott Wave Trader - StockWaves

chart by Zac Mannes - Elliott Wave Trader - StockWaves

You can readily see on both opinions that BMY is near completing a 5 wave decline. However, there's zero evidence that the current move down has finished. Yes, the possibility exists that it may terminate at the $39 area. If so, what might be next?

Using Elliott Wave Theory in the correct fashion helps us identify high-probability turning points. As well, it can tell us when we should shift our opinion. With the BMY chart, the structure of price tells us that once this 5 wave decline does conclude, the next move up is likely to be corrective in nature.

We see (BMY) as finishing an [A] wave down from the high struck more than a year ago at the $81 level. Over many years of study we have observed that when [A] waves are 5 waves the resulting corrective bounce of a [B] wave is typically weak. It may only reach the 38% to the 50% retracement of the decline. What’s more, since the anticipated move up from the incoming [A] wave low is probably only a bounce to go lower, we will put a "Hold" on this one for now.

What might change our mind? Suppose the move up from the [A] wave low is a clear 5 wave structure up followed by a corrective 3 wave decline? This is a classic setup. It can indicate a change in trend. So, should this happen we would update our stance and look for something more immediately bullish in BMY.

Conclusion

BMY merits close observation. Through the study of the structure of price we will soon be better able to identify a better risk vs. reward in the near term. But, in the meantime, we will wait for a better entry.

Yes, there are nuances to the analysis. Once familiar with our methodology, our members discover a powerful ally on their side to provide guidance and risk management in their trading/investing.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

(Housekeeping Matters)

If you would like notifications as to when our new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" us.