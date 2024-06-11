U.S. Bancorp (USB) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference (Transcript)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference June 11, 2024 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Cecere - Chairman and CEO

John Stern - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Okay. With that done and dusted, we are excited to introduce to the room today, Andy Cecere, Chairman and CEO of U.S. Bancorp.

Andrew Cecere

Good morning, Betsy.

Betsy Graseck

Thank you. And John Stern, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

John Stern

Good morning.

Betsy Graseck

Thank you so much for joining us today.

Andrew Cecere

Thank you. Great to see you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

Thank you so much. So, John, why don't we kick-off the conversation here with you just to talk about what's going on with the quarter. So, with most of the quarter behind us, could you provide us with some update on what you're seeing in business trends and in the operating environment?

John Stern

Sure. Absolutely. Good morning, everyone. Good to have you all here. In terms of overall economy, we feel that the economy is quite constructive at this time and resilient. On the consumer side, spending levels remain healthy. Although they are normalizing on the commercial side, businesses are still uncertain about the outlook. And so, loan growth has been more or less tepid. But overall, it's very conducive to our soft landing view in our base case where interest rates and inflation are normalizing. And so we feel good about the economy. Obviously, there are risks with that.

As it relates to guidance and thinking about the quarter and the full year, there is no change to our guidance for either the quarter or for the full year. It's coming in as expected. So, what that means from a net interest income standpoint for the second quarter is, we're going to be relatively stable on a net interest income standpoint with the first quarter there, which is about $4 billion. On a full year basis, we'll be between the range of $16.1 billion and $16.4 billion for the full year.

And then as we think about fees, we continue to make great progress on our fee accounts, and building deeper relationships and growing with our customers. And so we continue to anticipate mid-single-digit growth on a core basis on a year-over-year basis. Now where we land in that range is going to be dependent upon a couple of things, principally in underlying trends in capital markets activity as well as consumer spend. So, those are the things that we'll be watching out for.

As we think about expenses, we continue to expect $16.8 billion or lower for the full year from an expense standpoint. And then as we think about charge-offs, we will -- we anticipate for the second quarter being in the high 50s from a net charge-off perspective in the second quarter and approaching 60 basis points as we get into the latter half of the year. So, those would be our updates, Betsy.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. Well, we're going to dig into some of those items as we go through the question list. So, thanks for that overview. Appreciate it. Andy, maybe we could shift to strategy. 2023 was a year of integrating Union Bank and achieving your strategic goals post-merger, cost saves, for example, not -- which have been achieved, right? That's a...

Andrew Cecere

Correct.

Betsy Graseck

That's a 100%.

Andrew Cecere

Completely in the run-rate.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Completely in the run-rate. Okay. And it would be helpful if we could go through, what from here, your top three strategic priorities are for 2024 and beyond.

Andrew Cecere

Sure, Betsy. And I think you set it up well because what we've done in the last few years helps us in the priorities as we go forward. And one of them is the Union Bank's successful integration of that achieving the cost takeouts, adding a million customers that have a great opportunity to expand. We've really invested in our banking payments ecosystem, our digital capabilities, our tech platform to simplify the organization. So, all those things that we've done in the last few years allow us to focus on three things as we go forward.

Number one is revenue growth. We have a great opportunity to leverage those unique businesses that John referred to. 40% of our fee are -- of our revenue derives from fees and a lot of fees that are very unique to US bank payments, corporate trust, fund services, commercial products. Secondly is the -- is leveraging on the revenue side, leveraging that Union Bank opportunity. Again, great loyal customer base, very affluent, but under-penetrated in terms of products and services. We can leverage that with our payments capabilities and such.

And then number two is, we've been investing a lot in the Company and we are now flattened on that expense curve and that investment curve and we're in the payback mode of those investments. Part of that investment was to drive that revenue growth, but part of it is also to drive efficiencies. So, really focusing on positive operating leverage and efficient growth.

And then thirdly is, doing what we've always done, which is risk management, being good at financial discipline, risk management, credit underwriting. So, those are our three priorities which will drive top-line growth, bottom-line growth, and a high tangible return on common equity.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And so that's the go-forward plan.

Andrew Cecere

It is.

Betsy Graseck

And how should we be thinking about how that rate of change evolves over the next several years?

Andrew Cecere

So, as we talked about, I think we would expect to have positive operating leverage in the second half of 2024 and importantly, as we go into 2025 and beyond. John will talk about net interest income, but as that sort of moderates and starts to grow slightly, modestly, all those things will drive positive operating leverage and an increase in the return on tangible common equity as we go forward. And I think we have great opportunity principally because of that top-line growth and that efficiency from the expense standpoint that I talked about.

Betsy Graseck

Great. And the acquisition did add, what, a net $75 billion in assets?

Andrew Cecere

Yes.

Betsy Graseck

Bringing you to $650 billion-plus in total average assets, right? So, based on your outlook for -- or our outlook, not yours, it's my outlook, for a 3% asset growth, we're expecting that you would migrate organically to Category II sometime in 2027. I mean, it's several years out, right? But wanted to understand how you're thinking about the march towards this Category II status and what your preparation is for that as we've heard from regulators that, yes, as people -- as banks approach the next level, we're going to expect that they're going to be getting ready, which to me doesn't sound like anything new. Like, all along it's been happening like that. So, I'm sure you have in your planning -- long-term planning horizon this expectation, and wanted to understand how you're preparing for it.

Andrew Cecere

Yes. So first, I'll say your outlook is about right, Betsy, in terms of the modest loan growth, 2% to 3% GDP plus would get us there sometime in 2027. Remember that you have to be at $700 billion for four quarters on average. So, your outlook is about right. We're well-prepared for that. And maybe John, you can talk a little bit about that?

John Stern

Oh, yes. In terms of preparation, we've lived in a pre-tailoring. We had a lot of the same regulatory expectations in terms of the reporting or any of the AOCI taking that into consideration for capital. We've lived with all that. And so we have all the infrastructure. And so we don't expect a lot of build-out or additional expense as we migrate or march toward from Category III into II over time.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. So, really your current operating platform can handle it.

Andrew Cecere

It can. And importantly also, Betsy, we are creating -- we generate 20 basis points to 25 basis points of capital on a net basis on a quarterly basis, so 80 basis points to 100 basis points a year. We would expect a migration or a runoff -- burn-off of AOCI 25% or so at the end of 2025. So, all those -- all the math on that will allow us to get there in a very comfortable fashion.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. And let's move to fees. So, you indicated that you're expecting a mid-single-digit growth for the full year and it would be useful for folks in the room if we could dig into the biggest drivers of that because one of the questions we do get from investors is how are you going to hit that with some of the businesses being a slower growth right now due to like mortgage and things like that, not so robust. But let's talk about where the robustness is coming from.

Andrew Cecere

Right. Well, step back, we have a very unique set of businesses that will drive that growth. I'll start with payments. We've invested a lot in payments, talech, Bento, merchant processing, tech-led, that combination of banking plus payments in that ecosystem, that's going to be one of the key drivers of growth. We have a 1.4 million small businesses, tens of thousands of commercial clients that we can sell more to in terms of payments capabilities that already are banking clients, and we've seen great progress on that already. We have a great commercial product set. We can take a customer from cradle to grave. We can offer them the lending capability, the bond issuance. We can be the trustee in the bond and offer them FX protection as well as interest rate protection. We have a great set of businesses and fund services and corporate trust, which are very unique, very steady, very annuity-based. So, we have, like most banks, commercial banking fees and consumer banking fees, but we have these set of businesses that allow us to differentiate and really extend the relationship with the customers, and that will drive that growth.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. And can we talk a little bit about merchant processing? How are -- how is that going? How are the wins going? And how are you...

Andrew Cecere

So, merchant processing, first of all, let me take a step back. That's an area that we've invested a tremendous amount over the past few years. I talked about that investment. We spend about $2.5 billion a year in investment, probably the number one category has been merchant processing. And one of the great advantages of the Company is this interplay between banking and payments and really bundling those capabilities into one comprehensive service. We've also invested a lot in tech-led, in other words, integrating the merchant processing into the software that runs the Company and help them manage their cash flows, their payables, and the receivables. So, it is a key initiative for the organization.

One of the benefits of having merchant processing as part of a bank is that ecosystem component and the fact that we have 1.4 million small business customers and tens of thousands of commercial customers that can use that comprehensive capability to help them run their business.

Betsy Graseck

And so, when you go to market with realizing that other banks do have payments as well, but what is it about your platform [Multiple Speakers]

Andrew Cecere

Well, I think --

Betsy Graseck

Two win.

Andrew Cecere

We're a little unique in having merchant processing as part of our core capabilities, our own core system unique to US banks. Some others use a third-party for that. And I think we can really take a comprehensive view of it and intermingle it, the navigation, the offering with our banking services. And that is a little unique. There aren't many banks who have merchant processing as a core capability.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Okay. So, on payments, it's really a merchant processing payment [Multiple Speakers]

Andrew Cecere

Merchant card issuing is terrific as well. And then corporate payments is another one that's unique. We have a great government relationship. We have a T&E card, a fleet card, that all help, again, companies run their business in the money movement component.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. So, as we round out the discussion on fees, any other areas that you'd want to [Multiple Speakers]

Andrew Cecere

Those are the key areas. Again, I would continue to focus on those differentiated set of businesses over and above traditional consumer fees.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. Let's turn to net interest income. So, the outlook for the full year is $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion, a very nice tight range. Maybe you could help us understand what are the assumption differential between the low-end and the high-end of that guide?

John Stern

Sure. Well, I can take that. And so as I think about net interest income for the full year, the biggest drivers are going to be -- and probably in this order, would be deposits and how the migration or rates change in that area on -- then I would say on the asset side and then anything else after that. So, interest rates, Federal Reserve actions, think quantitative tightening, things of that variety.

So, if I think about on the deposit side, we have seen migration out of DDA and then -- and lower interest bearing into higher interest bearing. That has been slowing. We continue to see that stabilization -- that continue to stabilize. The faster that stabilizes, the more likely we're on the higher end. If it continues to linger, then that would be more on the -- on perhaps in the lower end. But then deposit rate paid, we continue to see a little bit of creep up in deposit beta, but that has been again normalizing, very much slowing down. We can definitely see that. Again, a speed-up or slowdown will dictate the type of range that you're in.

And then on the asset side, we continue to expect positive rotation in our fixed-rate assets and we continue to expect positive mix in terms of what's coming on the balance sheet versus what's leaving. So, those are kind of the key drivers on the loan and on the deposit and asset side of things.

And then in terms of rates, not as much of a big driver between here and the end of the year, but we do -- we continue to plan for a variety of interest-rate scenarios. Of course, the one that would be more favorable would be more of an upward-sloping curve, but we continue to operate and are very comfortable with our range in any interest rate environment at this particular point in time.

Betsy Graseck

So, just to put a pin on it, higher for longer, right, that's how forward curve has migrated over the past several months. What does that mean for you?

John Stern

So, what that means is, and why we utilize interest rate risk simulations and try to understand all the different type of scenarios that can happen. In a higher for longer scenario, you're going to have perhaps a little bit more deposit creep in terms of rate paid, you may have a little bit more rotation, but the asset side will benefit from that because you'll have a higher interest rate on the back end of the curve or the belly of the curve and that will help us with our repricing, whether that's in the investment portfolio or mortgages or whatever the case may be on that fixed-rate side. So, those things offset. And that's why we try to position our balance sheet to weather any type of environment.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. All right. Let's talk a little bit about loan growth then. We all know loan growth is light at the industry level basically plus or minus 1% depending on the week. And you have a skew to C&I and resi in the loan book. Anything that we should be thinking about here with regard to those books for you, should we be anticipating here at industry level types of growth or is there anything you're doing specifically that would drive out-performance?

John Stern

Yes, broadly speaking, we're going to be right where the industry is in terms of loan growth. So, the HA data is a very good indicator, both in terms of overall levels, but within the subcategory. So, a little bit more strength in cards as an example. We are seeing some areas of growth in the commercial and industrial or C&I book, although it is quite modest. And then there is not as much strength in terms of commercial real estate and mortgages are relatively flat. So those are kind of the areas that we're at. And auto would be another area where we're not as big in just because the spreads aren't there, the returns aren't there for us to be as much of a competitor in that space right now.

Betsy Graseck

Yes, and that's interesting because we hear from others that it's a little bit richer, but maybe that's because you are high-end-only in auto. You're prime.

John Stern

Yes, prime, super-prime so the spreads are very tight and it's hard to make that return in this environment. That's gotten better over time, but it's still not in an area where we have -- where we feel it's appropriate to put the -- place that on the balance sheet.

Betsy Graseck

And then what about on the commercial side, thinking about opportunities there and what do you see the how do you compete with private equity if you do all?

John Stern

Sure. Well, actually...

Betsy Graseck

I should say private credit.

John Stern

Yes, private credit. Yes, we operate very well with private credit. They're -- they are not as much a competitor on the credit side because the credits that they're into is not as much in our credit box, so to speak. And then we partner with them -- Andy referred to this in terms of some of the ecosystems on the private credit side. We have great partnerships with a number of those clients in terms of trustee capabilities, helping their underlying clients with banking products, administrative activities, things of that variety. So, capital markets activity. So, we provide a very nice form of services and breadth of services and we're not a direct competitor to them. So, they view us as a very friendly partner in that sense.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Any -- as we think about the second half of the year and moving in to round out, just the discussion on loan growth, are there any long -- asset classes that you're thinking of leaning into more or pulling back from, are there any geographies that are outperforming?

John Stern

No, I think it's going to be very much similar to how I just described. I think C&I will have some opportunities perhaps. I think commercial real estate is going to be pretty muted from here on out. I think in terms of the -- in terms of credit cards, payment rates continue to be -- or spending levels continue to be quite strong. And so we'll see the benefit of that in terms of loans. But then auto loans, as I mentioned, just not there. So, I think you take the thrust of it and we expect very modest, nothing heroic in terms of loan growth. So, a lot of things canceling out each other effectively.

Andrew Cecere

And John, that's all built into our projections of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion because what drives a lot of that opportunity -- because that implies an increase in net interest income over the next two quarters, three quarters, and that's principally driven by the asset repricing.

John Stern

That's right. And maybe just to go into that a little bit, I mean the investment portfolio will accrete anywhere from 7 basis points to 8 basis points on average because we have $3 billion or so that's rotating in and out every quarter. We have mortgages that will reprice 5 basis points to 6 basis points positively on average per quarter than auto loans, retail leasing, all those things, those -- any fixed rate asset will be beneficial to us going forward. And that's all embedded within the guidance that we provided.

Betsy Graseck

So, at this stage, your asset beta is working to your advantage clearly and deposit beta, is anything happening there or no?

John Stern

I would say that's slowing as expected.

Betsy Graseck

Right.

John Stern

So it's -- we have seen that slow over the last couple of quarters -- several quarters really and that has continued that trend for sure.

Betsy Graseck

So, we could see a NIM drift upward.

John Stern

We're seeing -- all that is dependent upon where rates and everything like that. But in terms of the net interest income, that as Andy pointed out, we expect this stabilization here in the second quarter and then growth in the back half of the year.

Andrew Cecere

I think simply stated, Betsy, we're -- versus where we were 60 days ago, it's pretty much playing out as we expected.

Betsy Graseck

Got it. Okay, very good. Thank you. I wanted to spend a little time on expenses.

Andrew Cecere

Sure.

Betsy Graseck

You talked earlier, Andy, about the operating leverage that you're anticipating. And I believe your expense guide is $16.8 billion or less, which is down from January's $17 billion, so a little bit better. And maybe you could talk to what drove the incremental cost saves here and is there any more to come.

Andrew Cecere

Sure. So, first of all, as you mentioned at the beginning, we've already incorporated the entire savings, $900 million of Union Bank, and that is in the run rate. So that has started already in place. Number two is, we've invested a lot in the Company. Part of that investment is in digital capabilities and backroom processing. We also centralized operations into one group. So the opportunity to leverage those investments in a comprehensive way is one of the key drivers of that. That coupled with third-party spend, offshoring activity around properties and space all drive us to believe that we'll be able to keep that flattish expense or actually down a bit into $16.8 billion this year.

Betsy Graseck

And flattish to down is total expenses, right?

Andrew Cecere

Total expenses, correct.

Betsy Graseck

And then what about technology expenses? I think you mentioned recently that you're now at part of -- at the part of the curve...

Andrew Cecere

Right.

Betsy Graseck

Where technology expenses are flattening out.

Andrew Cecere

That is correct. So, we increased dramatically or substantially in the last five or 10 years versus where we were and we're at about $2.5 billion of spend. We'll continue to be at that level, but it's flattened and that's important. The other important component is, we were spending about 60% on defense. We flipped that around to 60% on offense. And what I mean by that is product capabilities, payments and things I talked about earlier. So that spend level now is in the run rate. We do not expect an additional increase and the payback of that spend is now coming forward.

Betsy Graseck

So, that's clearly key to operating leverage improving.

Andrew Cecere

It is, and that's why we're comfortable with this concept of positive operating leverage, particularly as we go into 2025 and 2026 in the future.

Betsy Graseck

And where does AI fit into your tech investments there?

Andrew Cecere

Yeah. So, I [Multiple Speakers]

Betsy Graseck

Expectation.

Andrew Cecere

Yes, we just said we established a Center of Excellence with AI in the Company. We're following the model that we did with digital and we did a great job with digital, which is this concept of having expertise in a central location and business line connections if they have a problem that you need to solve. And while we as a banking industry have been using AI for a while, I think there's a step-function occurring with generative AI, things like fraud prevention, customer service, net specs, action, marketing effectiveness. So, those are all areas that we're very focused on. I do think having a structure in a Company that allows expertise in a central location with business line connections is the way to go.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And you've been a leader in digital for quite some time. So, the opportunity set from AI still enables you to do even more.

Andrew Cecere

I think AI is a step-function in a new direction, but the structure that we use with digital is the way we're going to organize the Company around the opportunity.

Betsy Graseck

And so is it also another element of the efficiency goal outlook?

Andrew Cecere

It is. And I think areas that would be prime for that are fraud prevention, which is an expense driver for sure, customer service, call centers, contact centers, and the ability to really solve the customers' problem without having to have a call being made.

Betsy Graseck

And what kind of timeframe do you think we're talking about?

Andrew Cecere

Well, there are components -- I would say that the expense opportunities for AI are probably more immediate than the revenue opportunities, although those will come as well. But a lot of the operational efficiencies are work -- are the use cases we're working on right now.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. So, next three to five years is...

Andrew Cecere

I would say on the expense side even sooner than that.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. Super. Well, let's turn to credit. It's a topic that we continue to talk about, but we don't see much of it.

Andrew Cecere

That's okay.

Betsy Graseck

Now that said, credit in the industry is normalizing towards pre-pandemic levels. And to your point on the guidance earlier, John, I think you said high-50s bps, 60s bps into beyond that. Could you help us understand what's driving the upward slope there?

John Stern

Yes. I think just to reiterate, so we expect high-50s bps for the second quarter in terms of net charge-offs and then approaching 60 basis points. And that's just going to be a combination, the normalizing as you mentioned, it's coming in as expected. The areas that obviously we watch quite a bit would be in the commercial real estate office. In there, we have a very small book. It's only about -- it's less than 2%, 1.8%, if you want to be precise, in terms of our total loan book and then we have a 10% coverage ratio on it. So we feel very appropriately reserved. We don't feel like it's a P&L story for the Bank going forward, even though it's going to take a number of years to kind of walk through that, the office with our clients, and getting them through that in this environment.

And then credit cards will be the other area that we're watching. We've continued to see charge-offs normalize. We're now kind of right at or a little bit above where we were pre-COVID levels at just north of 4%. In the second quarter, we would anticipate being a little bit higher and that's a seasonal driver and then we would be back to first quarter levels kind of third and fourth quarter. Again, that's all kind of bit -- that's all kind of embedded into the guide that I just provided overall in terms of net charge-offs.

Betsy Graseck

Sure.

Andrew Cecere

Importantly, and then John talked about credit cards, if I look at it as a step back, I'd say we're getting all back to normal. It's sort of pre-COVID levels normalization. We have a little higher credit card mix in our book so that our overall charge-offs are a little higher, but nothing out of the ordinary. And importantly, as we look at delinquencies, both early and late-stage, they are flattening and that's a positive. So we -- then we're sloping up to normal. We weren't sure what would happen when they got to normal and they are flattening, which is a positive sign.

Betsy Graseck

In card?

Andrew Cecere

In card.

Betsy Graseck

That's right. Okay. How should we think about C&I? Because this is one asset class that feels like we have only just started to normalize, but that's me looking at the net charge-offs moving up from like 14 basis points five quarters ago to 36 basis points this most recent quarter. And to me, based on your history, that looks normal, but you tell me, how normalized is that?

John Stern

I think it's -- we're at that normal level, basically. We're at a very low level as you mentioned kind of pre -- or post-COVID just kind of coming out of that last stimulus and now the level has been climbing back up, but it's -- now it's at a normal level and we expect it to be kind of at that level going forward.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. Any other notable trends in the other asset classes in, for example, auto or HELOC or mortgage that you want to call out?

John Stern

There's nothing notable. The two areas, again, credit card and office and we talked about both of those and that's again embedded in the guidance that we just provided.

Betsy Graseck

And resi just looks fantastic, right?

John Stern

Yeah, there's...

Andrew Cecere

Home valuations are high still and so that is -- I don't expect any stress there.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. Let's turn to capital. And I know we have a few things going on out there. We've got CCAR and Basel III end game that we're looking forward to when we get that final rule coming through. And I know you're focused on building CET1. Let's just start off with CCAR. The scenarios look pretty similar year-on-year. How should we be thinking about any nuances for you in that test?

Andrew Cecere

I think there are -- the scenarios are similar, you're right. One of the differences for us versus last year is Union Bank. So last year, we had not achieved the full $900 million of cost takeouts. That's now in the run rate, that's a positive. And last year -- the last couple of years, we had $1.4 billion of merger-related charges that are now behind us. So, those should be two normalizing factors that are positive inclinations for the results. Other than that, we're not expecting anything out of the ordinary.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And on CET1, you're going to be accreting there from earnings, less dividends, right? And you've also got some RWA mitigation that you had been doing. Are you still doing those RWA mitigation efforts? Is that...

Andrew Cecere

For the most part, those are behind us and most of our capital accretion now will be from earnings. And as I mentioned, 20 basis points to 25 basis points a quarter. We're at 10% in the end of the first-quarter. We'll continue to accrete. And we'll finalize our capital levels once we get through both CCAR and importantly, the Basel III end game final rules and then we'll set the target.

Betsy Graseck

And then on the AOCI piece, there's a pull-to-par portion. There is also hedging strategies, etc., that you can employ. Is there anything there that you want to call out on the [Multiple Speakers]?

John Stern

Yes. I think it's very similar to how we've discussed in the past, but just maybe as a reminder to folks, we continue to expect our AOCI to burn down. We expected kind of that 25%-ish area between here and the end of 2025 just as a relative benchmark. We continue to utilize interest rate hedges, particularly pay-fixed swaps on the securities book. It's probably in the high 30% range in terms of our total fixed-rate book that we hedge with those pay-fixed swaps. And then to help offset that, we have received fixed swaps on the C&I loans to help in downrate protection. So, those are the kind of things that we do to help continue to -- going back to the interest rate risk discussion we just had, this was just to kind of get us back to normal. So those are the -- those are kind of the puts and takes as we think about the securities book.

Betsy Graseck

And when you're allocating capital, are you allocating it based on the CET1 regulatory definition or are you bringing in that AOCI or not?

John Stern

From a business line perspective, yeah, we're just looking at it from a regulatory view.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Okay.

John Stern

That's kind of how we view it.

Betsy Graseck

All right. Got it. And then just a final one here on dividend strategy from the lens of capital accretion. How should we be thinking about dividend strategy here as we're migrating over the next several years?

Andrew Cecere

So, dividend growth is important to us. If we think about the priorities for the Company, reinvestment in the business, dividend growth, and then buybacks. And those are all going to be components of it. When we finalize -- when the rules are finalized and we have more clarity in terms of what the capital levels will be, we'll actually then describe our capital allocation or distribution strategy, which will include both dividends and buybacks at some point in time, but we want to just get clarity on the rules.

Betsy Graseck

Yes, makes sense. I have a few other questions just to round us out here. One is on the decision, Andy, that you made recently to have Gunjan Kedia move from Vice Chair and Head of Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking to President overseeing three lines of business. So, could you help us in your thought process there? And what are you looking for from Gunjan now as we are moving forward and looking forward to seeing how the opportunities are going to present themselves to her?

Andrew Cecere

Sure. So, Gunjan has been with the company about seven years and she's been just a terrific leader. And about a year and a half ago, we merged together the Wealth and Institutional with the Corporate and Commercial Bank. And the absolute opportunity around the team coming together with the customer in the middle and offering this broad array of products and services, one US Bank sort of like banking was tremendous. And I have great confidence she is going to do the exact same thing with the entire Company. So we think about the payments ecosystem with business banking and overall banking and bringing Wealth together with Institutional and Corporate and Commercial in this whole life cycle. The ability to have Gunjan at the point on that and bringing the Company together with the customer in the middle is what I'm looking forward to and I have great confidence that we'll be able to drive that capital-efficient growth because of that holistic view.

Betsy Graseck

Super. And I'm looking-forward to your Investor Day coming up.

Andrew Cecere

Yes. September 12th, we'll we're looking forward to it as well. It's our first one since COVID, so we have a good story to tell.

Betsy Graseck

Great. That will be fantastic. So, last question as we wrap-up here, is there anything else you'd want to close out with? What did I miss in my question list?

Andrew Cecere

I don't think you missed anything, Betsy, but I -- I'm certain you didn't miss anything. So -- but I would just reiterate what I said. I think what sometimes is underappreciated is this unique set of businesses that we have. They're fee-oriented, capital-efficient, which drives the growth that we've talked about, which will allow us to have a high tangible return on Common, which is really important. And it's interesting because it's unusual fee categories that are different cycles than traditional lending and deposit-taking. And that ability to have those businesses, which are hard to replicate, corporate trust, we're number one or two in the country. Payments, you can't build the payments that we have from ground zero. So, this ability to have these set of businesses and intermingle them with the banking components is what our key competitive advantage is.

Betsy Graseck

And what are investors missing on the stock?

Andrew Cecere

I think we need to drive top-line growth, positive operating leverage, and high tangible return, and we will.

