J Studios

Introduction

Business Development Companies have performed well since the start of interest rate hikes in 2022. As a result, many of them trade at significant premiums above their NAV prices.

One BDC that I think still trades at an attractive valuation is Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), a higher-quality BDC that is down more than 3% in the past month. In this article, I discuss the company's recent earnings, fundamentals, and why I think they are still an attractive income play despite their strong price performance over the past year.

Previous Buy Rating

I last covered Golub Capital BDC as a Buy roughly 4 months ago in an article titled: A BDC To Consider Whether Or Not Rates Remain Higher. They impressed me with their shareholder friendly approach despite being externally managed. These typically are more fiscally conservative in comparison to their internally managed peers like Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

I touched on the company's then-recent merger, which saw them lower their income incentive & management fees. This was important as it allowed the BDC to pass on more capital to its shareholders in the form of dividend increases. Additionally, this was expected to positively impact their net investment income by $0.13 on an annualized basis, great for long-term investors.

Strong Performance

GBDC reported its Q2 earnings on May 7th with a solid performance on both its top & bottom lines. Despite these declines slightly from the previous quarter, they grew impressively year-over-year. Nll of $0.51 missed the mark by a penny, while total investment income managed to beat expectations, coming in at $164.2 million.

This beat the consensus by nearly $2 million but fell from the previous quarter's $164.8 million. However, net investment income did the opposite, rising from $0.50 in the previous quarter.

On an annualized basis, both impressively rose double-digits by roughly 21% & 12% respectively. So, despite a challenging environment that provided headwinds for the sector with lower M&A activity, GBDC performed solidly. This was apparent as new investment commitments were more than 50% lower than the previous quarter at $22.1 million. These were $58.6 million during Q4.

Management touched on this during earnings:

While the quarter was strong, it did present some headwinds, and I want to talk about these headwinds before opening the call for questions. The first headwind, middle-market M&A remains relatively slow. You may recall around the turn of the year, a number of bank CEOs were predicting that M&A activity would accelerate. But we said last quarter while we were optimistic about deal activity accelerating over the medium to long-term, we were more cautious about the short-term.

However, the company still managed to achieve their highest net investment income in company history, corresponding to an adjusted Nll ROE of 13.5%. All of this was driven by their strong credit performance, higher interest rates, and lower management fees, which I discussed in my previous article.

Another testament to GBDC's portfolio credit quality was their strong NAV growth and lower non-accruals. NAV grew from $15.03 in the previous quarter and nearly 3% year-over-year. In the chart below, I compare them to two of their popular externally managed peers, Ares Capital (ARCC) & Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL).

Recent Quarter NAV Price Previous Quarter YoY Price GBDC $15.12 $15.03 $14.73 BXSL $26.87 $26.66 $26.10 ARCC $19.53 $19.24 $18.45 Click to enlarge

Golub Capital's NAV growth was a result of the BDC out-earning its dividend and a reversal of unrealized depreciation associated with the BDC exiting one investment. Aside from the growth in NAV and both its top & bottom lines, GBDC also managed to decrease their non-accruals from the previous quarter and on an annualized basis. These stood at just 0.9%, down from 1.1% in the previous quarter. Year-over-year non-accruals declined from 1.7%, a testament to their underwriting ability and overall portfolio credit quality.

Robust Liquidity

In addition to sporting investment-grade ratings from all three major agencies, their liquidity level was strong, with $1.4 billion available and $300 million in cash. Furthermore, their debt-to-equity was below sector average at 1.15x. For context, ARCC and BXSL's were lower at 0.99x and 1.03x, respectively. Their debt maturities are also well-laddered, with none maturing until 2026.

GBDC investor presentation

Strong Dividend Coverage

With net investment income of $0.51, the BDC comfortably out-earned its base dividend of $0.39 with coverage of 130%. The strong growth year-over-year also allowed them to cover their total dividend payout of $0.46. For comparison purposes, this was higher than Blackstone Secured Lending's 113% during their latest quarter.

I also compare them to one of the strongest performers in the sector in terms of share price appreciation, Capital Southwest. The former still bested its peers with coverage of 111% to 108% for the latter.

Author creation

Still Attractively Valued

Although they trade slightly above their NAV, I think Golub Capital BDC is still attractively valued in comparison to Capital Southwest & Blackstone Secured Lending. Since the beginning of the month, the share price has declined more than 4% from near $17 to roughly $16, where it currently trades.

Data by YCharts

Of course, we all like to buy BDCs at or below their NAVs, but seeing how the company has performed exceptionally, they remain attractive. Wall Street rates the stock a buy, while Seeking Alpha Quant gives them a valuation grade of A+, meaning the BDC remains attractively valued at its current level. Considering GBDC has impressively grown their NAV in a challenging macro environment, I think this will continue for the foreseeable future.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, they currently trade at less than a 6% premium above NAV, slightly higher than their 3-year average discount of 2.68%. But as many may know, quality usually comes at a price. And considering GBDC is in the top ten largest BDCs and of higher-quality, I think they remain a buy at this price.

Risks To Thesis

Golub Capital has navigated the high-interest rate environment with precision, considering they managed to decrease their non-accruals on a quarterly and annual basis to less than 1%. But as interest rates are expected to decline and their debt investments being 99% floating rate, this will impact their net investment income as rates are lowered, likely impacting their share price.

And although I suspect their Nll to continue covering their base dividend, they will likely eliminate their supplemental. And with this, I expect the sector to experience a pullback as investors rotate into lower-yielding investments as BDCs preserve capital to brace for the decline in interest rates.

Bottom Line

Golub Capital over the past year has improved their overall portfolio quality with their focus on first-lien investments and lower income incentive and management fees. The BDC delivered a strong Q2 earnings despite slower M&A activity, growing both its top & bottom lines on an annualized basis.

Furthermore, their balance sheet remains robust, with no debt maturing until 2026 and ample liquidity available to continue making accretive investments. Dividend coverage was also strong at 130%, besting popular peer Capital Southwest. At a price to NAV ratio of 1.06x, I continue to rate Golub Capital BDC a buy.