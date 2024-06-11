Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Hodges - VP, IR
Steve Lawrence - CEO
Carl Ford - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities
Justin Cleaver - Baird
Michael Lasser - UBS
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Chris Horvers - JPMorgan
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
Robbie Ohmes - Bank of America
Greg Melich - Evercore ISI
Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets
John Kernan - TD Cowen
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Academy Sports and Outdoors First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, this call is being recorded and all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a brief question-and-answer session. Questions will be limited to analysts and investors. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now turn the call over to Matt Hodges, Vice President of Investor Relations for Academy Sports and Outdoors. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Hodges

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Academy Sports and Outdoors First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. Participating on the call are Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Ford, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, statements in today's earnings release and the comments made by management during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors identified in the earnings release and in our SEC filings.

The company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements. Today's remarks also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in today's

Recommended For You

About ASO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASO

Trending Analysis

Trending News