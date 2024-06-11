vm/E+ via Getty Images

Untied Rentals' (NYSE:URI) stock continued to outperform the broader equity market over the past 12-month period. The stock is up a staggering 63% during that period which is more than twice the return of the broader equity index.

Data by YCharts

As good as this sounds to shareholders, this time around the returns achieved are far less sustainable when compared to previous years. Although URI remains as one of the best-positioned companies in the highly attractive sector of construction equipment rentals, investors should be cautious as the stock hit all-time highs a few months ago.

To begin with, recent returns were mostly driven by multiple expansion. The stock's sales multiple, for example, reached all-time highs in recent months and although it cooled down somewhat since March, it is still near record highs.

Data by YCharts

More importantly, however, is the fact that the stock skyrocketed since the beginning of November. This coincided with the third quarter results being reported at the end of October, but a more important driver of returns has been the falling term premium since the U.S. Treasury's quarterly announcement in November. The latter had profound implications for growth stocks and has driven valuations to unsustainable levels.

With all that in mind, shareholders should be mindful of downside risks for URI, even as the business continues to do well.

Free Cash Flow Slowdown

It is hardly a secret that United Rentals has been a beneficiary of a number of ongoing trends. From the strong U.S. economy (relative to other developed markets) and on-shoring of a number of strategic industries, to increased infrastructure spending and last but not least - consolidation within the equipment rental industry.

As a result, URI's free cash flow has skyrocketed over the past decade - going up from $574m in 2014 to $2,314m in fiscal year 2023. With the exception of fiscal year 2020 (when the company cut a record amount of capex to preserve cash), over the years the free cash flow growth has also been quite steady.

After experiencing a number of years of strong growth, however, free cash flow for 2024 is now expected to come notably lower when compared to 2023.

United Rentals Investor Presentation

This lower number also reflects the recently increased guidance for the full year, with the higher end of the management estimate still expected to come in below the 2023 figure.

On the fleet side, we've raised both our gross and net CapEx guidance by $100 million to $3.5 billion to $3.8 billion and $2 billion to $2.3 billion, respectively. And finally, we've raised our free cash flow guidance by $50 million to a range of $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion after funding growth. Source: United Rentals Q1 2024 Earnings Transcript

The annual capital expenditure is also likely to be lower in 2024 as the total amount spent on purchases of rental equipment in FY 2023 stood at a record $3.7bn, which is above the mid-range of the current guidance.

Given the rapid growth in size of URI in recent years, it is to be expected for capex to continue to increase each year, but that is no longer the case. More importantly, the share of spending on purchases of rental equipment to the annual depreciation expense will be falling for a second year in a row. The current ratio of 145% is already below the average of 158% for the 2011-2023 period.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Consolidation Benefits

Although URI would continue to reap the benefits of its leading position in the sector for years to come, it seems that the market could be way too optimistic about the company's more immediate prospects.

As we saw above, URI is trading near a record-high at a time when its topline and free cash flow growth are likely slowing down.

Seeking Alpha

After a number of years of strong organic growth and a number of large acquisitions, United Rentals has increased its market share from 12% in 2018 to 15% in 2023.

Ashtead Group Annual Reports

The same has been true for the #2 and #3 players in the United States and with that, the three largest companies now have a combined market share of 30%, compared to only 23% in 2018. Although this might not sound like much initially, it is significant progress for a highly fragmented industry.

URI shareholders, however, should be mindful that this rapid growth in market share for the top players is likely to result in the following developments over the coming years:

Large players are likely to compromise more on their future acquisitions as the low hanging fruit has been picked.

The latest acquisition for URI seems to confirm this as the target company, Yak Access, serves an adjacent product segment and is a way for United Rentals to diversify its operations.

United Rentals Press Release

Further expanding market share through acquisitions would be increasingly harder, without getting into residential construction, which is a less attractive area for large players like URI.

United Rentals Investor Presentation

Based on all that, it is concerning that United Rentals' gross margin is already at record lows. This suggests, that at its current size, the management could be forced to expand into areas of the equipment rentals market where it has lower pricing power.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Historically, this has been offset by the significant economies of scale, which reduced the share of fixed costs to sales from 15.6% in 2011 to as low as 10.7% in 2023.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Going forward, however, this trend-line is unlikely to continue falling at such rates. Especially, if the company needs to expand into adjacent markets where economies of scale would be harder to realize. In combination with the gross margin pressures, such a development could have negative implications for United Rentals profitability and valuation multiples.

Investor Takeaway

United Rentals' strategy has made the stock a huge success for investors in recent years. Extrapolating recent returns into the future, however, could be a huge mistake as the stock trades at record high multiples at a time when growth and margins are coming under pressure. United Rentals would continue to reap the benefits of its industry leadership, but shareholder returns are likely to cool-off in the coming years.