U.S. Dollar Strength

drnadig

Here is what has happened to the value of the U.S. dollar since January 2021.

Nominal Broad Dollar index (Federal Reserve)

And, here is the movement of the U.S. dollar against the Eurodollar over the same period. The U.S. dollar has gained 11.5 percent in value during this time.

U.S. Dollar to Euro Spot Exchange (Federal Reserve)

The trend seems to be toward a stronger dollar, even though many analysts keep thinking that the U.S. dollar is going to become weaker.

Around 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, it took just $1.0740 to buy one euro.

Well, what will it be going forward?

My bet is for the U.S. dollar to remain on the stronger side.

Reason: the Federal Reserve will continue to "battle" inflation and will keep up its effort until Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, feels comfortable in overcoming the "bump" in inflation that came about during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PCE Inflation Rate (Federal Reserve)

Here is the inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve uses.

Note that it was relatively steady throughout the 2010s.

It peaked following the period when the Federal Reserve fought to avoid a financial breakdown during the Covid-19 period and the following short economic recession. This was the Fed's fourth round of quantitative easing since this new policy approach began early in the 2010s.

I am sure that Mr. Powell and the other Fed leaders would be very happy to get the inflation rate down into the range it achieved in the past decade.

I believe that Mr. Powell and the Fed believe that they are on the right track to get back into the 2010s pattern.

And, they have signaled that they are cutting back somewhat from the pattern of quantitative tightening that they have been following for the past 26 months.

In March, Mr. Powell suggested in a press conference that the Fed would begin a "new" round of quantitative tightening, one that reduced the Fed's securities portfolio by a smaller amount than they had been targeting for the previous 26 months.

Quantitative tightening will continue on into the future...but at a slower pace.

The Federal Reserve's securities portfolio still is excessively high because of all the securities the Fed purchased during the earlier fourth round of quantitative easing.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve wants to be careful here in moving from the earlier round of quantitative tightening.

With the presidential election coming up this fall, the Fed doesn't want to look like it is aggressively pumping up the economy to look good at the Fall ballot box.

In addition, the Federal Reserve wants to be very careful in reducing its policy rate of interest. Again, it doesn't want to look like it is pumping up the economy for purposes of the election.

I believe that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve will be very careful in loosening up the reins on the inflation fight because they still want to continue to reduce the inflation rate, and must maintain the trust of the investment community, a trust it has built up over the past couple of years.

I believe that the investment community sees the Fed continuing to keep inflation under control, but the investment community also sees the Fed continuing to support financial assets, like the stock market, two of which closed at new historic highs on Monday, June 10.

What this narrative will provide, however, is a foundation for a continued rise in the value of the U.S. dollar.

Why?

Well, the European Central Bank has now lowered its policy rate of interest. The central bank of Canada has lowered its policy rate of interest. And, there is talk that the Bank of England will soon lower its rate.

For sure, if the Federal Reserve follows the path I outlined above, the value of the U.S. dollar will certainly rise.

I can see the Euro costing $1.0500 or less going into the fall.

If the Federal Reserve doesn't lower its policy rate of interest this year...and, there are quite a few analysts who believe that this will be the case...then the U.S. dollar could stay around this level through the end of the year.

After the fall election?

Well, that's another story.

There are many financial and monetary issues that the Federal Reserve will have to deal with going forward.

One issue has to do with the countries around the world that are seeking to dethrone the U.S. dollar as the major global currency. A lot of things are already in the works, but after the election, I believe that you will see the Fed responding to this particular challenge.

Second, the near future is going to see a lot of action in the area of digital banking and cryptocurrencies.

In both of these areas, I believe that a strong U.S. dollar is necessary for the United States to take the lead in where the world is heading.

I believe that the future is going to become, in one way or another, more globally focused.

The strong U.S. dollar is absolutely necessary for the United States to play the leading role in this global transition.

Furthermore, a strong U.S. dollar moving forward, is absolutely necessary for the United States financial markets to remain strong, for the U.S. stock markets to remain strong.

Globally, we are in a time of massive change.

The United States must be in a very strong position as it enters into this environment.

