Nvidia: Too Expensive, Competition Is Rising, And Earnings Growth Is Slowing

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.44K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's stock rally has intensified, driven by investor enthusiasm about the AI boom.
  • Competition from AMD and Intel is increasing, posing a potential threat to Nvidia's dominance in the chipmaking industry.
  • While Nvidia's growth is impressive, its stock valuations are currently extremely high, raising concerns about sustainability.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

A lot has happened since my last coverage of Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. The high-tech company's rally has only intensified. By all means, I did not exclude this possibility in my previous analysis. However, I still believe that "this too shall pass". In other

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.44K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News