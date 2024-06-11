Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference (Transcript)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference Call June 11, 2024 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Maguire - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Okay. We're on now. All right. Thanks very much. I'll read my disclaimer, and then we'll get on with it. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs, the use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Okay, thank you very much.

We are thrilled to have with us today Mike Maguire, Chief Financial Officer of Truist Financial. Thanks so much for joining us.

Mike Maguire

Thank you so much for having us.

Betsy Graseck

Yeah, pleasure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

So, I did want to just kick-off first with a question on guidance. Is there any change as we round the corner here into the end of Q2?

Mike Maguire

No. No updates for us. We -- as you know, we guided in April and then actually updated at least our NII outlook or added on in May for the completion of TIH and the bond repositioning, but all is on track.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. And with that TIH sale closed May 7th, right?

Mike Maguire

That's right, yeah.

Betsy Graseck

That was on May 7th, you repositioned your balance sheet, you changed the composition of the securities holding, generating higher yield now, right? Is that correct?

Mike Maguire

That's right.

Betsy Graseck

And I know the goal here is to offset the lost earnings from TIH. Well, one of the goals. There's many goals.

Mike Maguire

One of, yeah. That's right.

Betsy Graseck

Maybe you could walk

