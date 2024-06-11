Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference (Transcript)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference June 11, 2024 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Rawlinson - CEO and CTO

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Rosner

Pleased to be joined today by Peter Rawlinson, who is the CEO and CTO of the company. As you probably all know, Lucid is a vehicle manufacturer specializing in luxury electric vehicles, as well as electric technology. The company is targeting production of 9,000 units for this year. I think you have delivered similar amounts last year and also recently raised a $1 billion in financing via a private placement.

So the format for today's session will be a presentation by you Peter. And then, after that we will jump into a few of our questions. So with all that, thanks for being with us. Over to you.

Peter Rawlinson

Thank you, Emmanuel. Thank you ladies and gentlemen. With that, I will dive straight in because I think there is probably a lack of awareness about what Lucid is about, why we exist, what our mission is, what our ambitions and goals are. So maybe it will be helpful for me to cover a few of these issues to put our discussion today into an appropriate context.

First of all, there are some forward-looking statements, legal stuff. So I will run through that in milliseconds and get to the meat of my presentation. So we founded Lucid in 2016 and with a clear vision to advance the state-of-the-art of electric vehicles and electric propulsion systems to a whole new level in order to truly accelerate that transition to sustainable mobility. And to that aim we actually engaged in the Formula E World Championship supplying all the batteries to that World Championship Motor Sports Series in 2018. And then in 2019 with the

