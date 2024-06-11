Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 11, 2024 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

David Altshuler - Chief Scientific Officer
Charles Wagner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Salveen Richter

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. Really pleased to have the Vertex team here with us. Today, we do have David Altshuler, Chief Scientific Officer; as well as Charlie Wagner, CFO.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Salveen Richter

Maybe to start here, could you give us a snapshot of the business today and what we should anticipate in terms of strategy and commercial execution and pipeline in the second half of the year?

Charles Wagner

Yes. Listen, Salveen, thank you for hosting. We're happy to be here and good morning, everybody. I would just say this is an incredibly exciting time at Vertex and the Company has never been in a stronger position. If you listen to our recent Q1 earnings call, we continue to grow in CF, TRIKAFTA continues to grow. We're expanding geographically. We are increasing our penetration into younger age groups and the business just continues to execute very consistently and well.

Not only are we growing in CF, we continue to innovate. There's a lot of interest, of course, in our collaboration with Moderna for our mRNA program for CF, and we'll have more to say on that program late this year, early next year. I would say significantly, 2024 also represents an important milestone in terms of commercial diversification for the Company with the launch of CASGEVY, our therapy for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

The early launch is going incredibly well. And keep in mind that we received a number of approvals in different geographies around the world in a very

