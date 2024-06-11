The Cigna Group (CI) Management presents at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 11, 2024 4:24 PM ETThe Cigna Group (CI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Evanko - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Nathan Rich

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our next session. My name is Nathan Rich, I cover the managed care space here at Goldman. Very happy to have the Cigna Group with us today. We have Brian Evanko, CFO and now also President of Cigna Healthcare, so title continues to grow. I really appreciate the time. Thanks for being here today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nathan Rich

Brian, I maybe wanted to start. So last week, you had the 8-K out, reaffirmed guidance for the year. I guess, as you've seen the second quarter play out, was there anything that differed relative to your expectations within the quarter positively or negatively?

Brian Evanko

Yes. And thanks, Nate, for you and Goldman Sachs hosting us here this week, enjoying the conversation so far with investors. So if you didn't see, we had an 8-K last week where we essentially reaffirmed our full year EPS outlook of at least $28.40, which was a $0.15 raise from where our guidance was as we entered the year. So after the strong first quarter, we raised the full year outlook and reaffirmed that in the quarter. Also, if you didn't see the details of that, we also described some of our capital deployment plans for the year, specifically the share repurchase activity that we have underway where we recently completed the accelerated share repurchase program we had in place, which was $3.2 billion and indicated that we've done year-to-date $4.4 billion of repurchase, which includes some open market share repurchase subsequent to the ASR being completed, and we intend to complete at least $5 billion in the first half of the year in terms of share repurchase and have the majority

