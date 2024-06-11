Investor AB: Looks Compelling Even With Patricia Industries Discount

sprokop/iStock via Getty Images

Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSBF)(OTCPK:IVSXF) as explained in our last article, we prefer to not abide by the provided values of the private market portfolio due to the ongoing weakness and very limited liquidity in sponsor markets. However, now even with conservative assumptions, the Investor AB portfolio is looking more attractive. With something between book figures and proposed adjusted figures being reasonable for the private market portfolio, it seems that Investor AB may be trading with a nice margin of safety at a NAV discount.

Look at Recent Figures

We have updated the NAV calculation to account for market values of the public portfolio, assuming stakes are still the same as of March.

NAV Calculation (VTS and market data)

We can compare some of these figures to those as of March to see where there has been the most revaluation in the portfolio's NAV, to which the holding's price has not caught up. It seems that it is the Swedish appliance and other consumer durables stocks that have driven differentials on the public side.

NAV as of March 31 (Interim PR)

It's not been driven by the broader Swedish index it would seem, despite Riskbank being early to affect a new rate regime (probably because of a more vulnerable housing market), which means that the portfolio choice has done a great job against the market (10% versus around 4%).

Data by YCharts

The Investor AB portfolio was far more levered though to the Riskbank's earlier turn, with its greater concentration in industrial and other consumer picks that are more sensitive to rates and CAPEX cycles.

Valuation

The NAV figure we provided is based on reported values for all non-public holdings, which includes EQT's funds and the private equity investments. The fund investments in EQT are focused on venture, which is a bad asset class to have been in into the rate hiking cycle, as well as on geographies with exceptionally bad performance like China. VC portfolio turnover has been slow, so given that valuations get updated on new rounds which might not have happened yet, we don't have any regard for that reported figure, which comes in at a lag from EQT. We have provided the reported figure, but it should be seriously discounted. But its representation in overall NAV is just 5%.

Shares and participations in level 3 are mainly fund investments within EQT. Unlisted holdings in funds are measured at Investor’s share of the value that the fund manager reports for all unlisted fund holdings (Net Asset Value) and is normally updated when a new valuation is received. From the Interim PR

As for the Patricia investments, we have accounted for possible discounts in private equity values by using reported figures which are either at cost or by equity affiliate accounting.

Operational growth figures in the private holdings (Interim PR)

We cannot accept that several businesses with petering growth would have multiples well in excess of 15x EV/EBITDA. While there used to be a narrative that assets in private markets would transact at premium values compared to public markets, due to the ease of private sponsors' value-add in executive search and low-hanging operational improvements, we do not think that is reasonable to assume any more particularly when there are almost no sponsor transactions and portfolio turnover in PE has collapsed, with PE funds often being as long dated as VC funds usually are nowadays. If the market isn't clearing, prices are going to have to come down. We know PE is looking to turnover portfolios in order to raise new and larger funds.

Valuations for Adjusted figures (Interim PR)

Bottom Line

As far as the Patricia investments go, something in between reported and adjusted values, that use the provided multiples, probably makes sense. If you wrote off the EQT funds for safety's sake, you'd get probably get something more compelling than our conservative 4% premium figure. Likely, you'd end up at a NAV discount even. This makes a position in the vehicle, which has not been trading below a more conservative NAV figure in some time, perhaps a better avenue than recreating the portfolio oneself.

The trouble is that, directionally, we'd not want to overweight an already rallied set of Swedish industrial stocks. We'd rather stay put in other markets, despite the more compelling case for the vehicle than before.

