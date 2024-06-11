Hiraman

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:NYSE:HASI) could be classified as an investment vehicle, which channels capital into various renewable energy assets. The investment avenues for putting the capital at work usually take the form of direct equity investments, participation in joint ventures and lending. On top of this, there is also a notable revenue component stemming from gain-on-sale securitization transactions and asset management fees.

Effectively, the underlying business model is based on sourcing cheap capital and then deploying it further via either equity or debt investments, thereby capturing positive spreads between the portfolio yield and the cost of capital. This process is also very characteristic to mortgage REITs, which was also the historical form of HASI.

Since a significant chunk of HASI's cash generation stems from debt investments, the risk and return dynamics differ from, say, more traditional renewable energy infrastructure funds such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) or Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

This we can also see in the chart below, where HASI has taken a completely different path in terms of the total return performance over the past three year period.

With that being said, let me now elaborate on why I think that HASI could be easily classified as an enticing dividend play with decent income growth prospects.

Thesis

Currently, HASI yields 5.2% and so far has registered a 5-year dividend CAGR of 3.8%. Neither the yield level nor the historical growth rate is attractive enough to motivate yield-seeking investors allocating capital into this stock.

However, the following three reasons show why there is a notable dividend growth potential ahead.

First, HASI has done a solid job in bringing down the adjusted EPS payout ratio from very aggressive levels around 90% in 2020 to 71% in 2023 with a long-term target of reaching 60% payout level. It is important to note here that the adjusted EPS payout reductions have not taken place due to decreased dividends, but instead they have been driven by the growing earnings base. In fact, as stated earlier, the 5-year dividend CAGR has landed at ~4%.

So, what this means is that HASI now has the luxury to retain part of the cash generation, and thus rely less on equity raising to fund the new growth investments. And if we look at this from 2019, we will notice that the expansion in the underlying earnings has correlated greatly with the reduction in adjusted EPS payout ratios. A more balanced payout ratio is one of the main drivers for HASI to aim for 8-10% CAGR in adjusted EPS in the period between 2024 and 2026.

Second, in the Q1, 2024 earnings report, HASI provided great details around its new joint venture with the KRR. Namely, HASI announced a $2 billion strategic partnership with KKR that combines HASI's ability to source and manage renewable assets with KKR's deep pockets to provide ample capital.

The JV is structured on a 50:50 basis, where HASI also has the responsibility (and thus fee generation potential) to manage the whole investment sourcing and underwriting process. So, each party is set to make a $1 billion commitment to this JV, where the expectation is to deploy $2 billion over the next 18 months (starting from the Q1 date).

In this context, we have to appreciate the positive effects on HASI's financial profile. The formation of the JV will not only enable better scaling, but also decrease the reliance on external equity funding as now a major chunk of new growth opportunities will also be partially funded by KKR. Given the current discount on HASI's share price (as implied by the 3-year underperformance) the fact that there will be less of a reliance on issuing new shares definitely will be beneficial for the existing shareholder base.

Finally, during the recent earnings call Jeffrey Lipson - President, CEO & Director - gave some nice color on the yield expectation indicating that there will not be any major spread compression stemming from this JV:

Thanks, Noah, for the question. I think the best way to think about the structure is that it will be very consistent with the HASI underwriting across the board, including risk and yield. And so I don't think you should think about CCH1 as having a different yield than our balance sheet otherwise would have. So we're really not changing our outlook on the business or the way we source investment.

Third, relatively recently HASI obtained a second credit rating, which introduces tailwinds for accessing a cheap / optimal cost of capital. In terms of the leverage, HASI is also well-positioned to avoid unpleasant effects from the forthcoming refinancings. In other words, there are no debt maturities in 2024 and roughly $500 million coming due in 2025, which in the context of TTM cash available for reinvestment levels of $296 million is a very manageable amount. This, with the fact that 97% of the borrowings are locked in at fixed interest rates, provides the necessary conditions for having strong cash flow visibility, while keeping the refining risks low.

The bottom line

All in all, the investment case of HASI boils down to the enhanced prospects of a dividend growth. The underlying business is defensive based on durable cash flows as we can also see this from the continued dividend increases and earnings growth even throughout the restrictive interest rate environment.

On a go forward basis, I expect HASI to deliver significant dividend growth as the business scales up through the newly formed JV with KKR and the current adjusted EPS cash retention levels are successfully deployed into new assets.

As a result of this, I consider HASI an interesting buy for investors, who seek relatively acceptable yield that has a decent, close to double digit, growth potential.