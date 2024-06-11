simonkr

While electric vehicle ("EV") demand has been slowing and the price of Lithium itself has had a brutal downtrend since November 2022, there’s still very much a case to be made for investing in stocks that are highly exposed to it. Yes, there’s tremendous cyclicality and volatility, but that can be an opportunity when everyone considers it a risk. To that end, I think the case is actually fairly interesting for investing in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC), assuming they can execute on their ambitious projects by generating significant revenue growth when it's ready to do so.

The company is mostly a pure-play producer of lithium carbonate. Its crown jewel is the Caucharí-Olaroz project. The site in northwest Argentina’s lithium triangle could become a low-cost supplier of ‘spodumene’ carbonate thanks to local climate and lithium resources. But that isn’t all. LAAC wants to move further south than Caucharí-Olaroz because the Pastos Grandes basin to the south also contains large quantities of lithium. The company is already engaged in expanding through three neighboring projects, and in that, it has a partner in Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCPK:GNENY).

Financials and Valuation: A Closer Look

Any kind of analysis here on the company’s fundamentals must keep into context the price behavior of Lithium itself, alongside the fact that all of LAAC’s revenue streams are at an early stage (and by that, I mean basically 0). The ramp-up of the Caucharí-Olaroz project should help accelerate revenue growth over the next quarters, potentially just as Lithium prices themselves rebound solidly. China’s economy potentially rebounding would help provide a broader tailwind to the space there in general.

The biggest standout valuation metric to me is the current Price to Book ratio. To put it simply, this is cheap at 0.808.

Perhaps this is cheap for a reason - and it is. The market is clearly aware of the fact that this company is still in the very early stages of revenue generation. Anyone betting on the company here is betting that when the time comes to ramp up sales from production, the company will be not only among, if not the only low-cost producer, but also benefit from higher lithium prices as those sales ramp up. The company could get lucky in the timing there, which might result in some nice convex upside for the stock.

Stock Performance and Industry Outlook

The stock itself hasn’t performed that well. It has underperformed both the broader stock market (no surprise) and the Global X Lithium ETF (LIT).

This, however, could be an opportunity. So what are the positives here? The first is that LAAC may well become a low-cost producer, aided by its brine-based operations and location in Argentina, which represents a large and low-cost source of iodine. Solid profit margins could provide the company with a competitive advantage versus the higher-cost producers in the industry, even if pricing becomes volatile.

The other big plus is the synergies the company has with strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium, the world’s leading vertically and horizontally integrated lithium chemical company. The vertical integration to cover the full spectrum from upstream production to downstream processing holds the potential for value-capture. Finally, there is clearly a lot of room to grow. The consolidation and development of the projects in the Pastos Grandes basin, as ambitious as they are, opens clear avenues for LAAC to increase its production capacity and become a major supplier, positioned to take advantage of the expected spike in demand in the years ahead.

The bear argument is, however, also something very much worth considering. The big one is that this is still a very young company that has no revenue. The firm must execute through a ramp-up of Caucharí-Olaroz, development of Pastos Grandes and, well, generate actual revenue. Currently, this is more an asset play in my view, with the potential for big cash flow should everything go well. This, of course, all assumes that Lithium helps as this ramp up and revenue takes place. Lithium is highly cyclical in nature, and supply demand imbalances and speculative forces can result in significant price fluctuations, which could severely affect the profitability of the company and its ability to execute on its growth strategy during the ramp-up phase.

And of course, LAAC’s business in Argentina carries with it the political and regulatory risks associated with operating in the republic. These include changes of government policy, taxation regimes or environmental regulations. Any adverse developments in this area could threaten the viability of the organization. And while LAAC currently enjoys a favorable position in this space, new start-up competitors or disruptive technologies could quickly change the status quo, undermine LAAC’s market position, and erode such competitive advantages.

Conclusion: A Speculative Bet On The Future

Investing in Lithium Americas (Argentina) is really a bet not only on the industry, but also on the company’s ability to overcome the risks associated with this rapidly evolving sector and its ability to execute when revenue kicks in. With its promising geographic location, low-cost potential production capacity, and ambitious growth plans, LAAC could be a valuable alternative for investors looking to gain exposure to the value chain. This is a company I think might make sense as a small portion of one’s portfolio. Lot of upside potential for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp., but also a lot of uncertainty here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.