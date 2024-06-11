Klaus Vedfelt

Thesis Summary

At current lithium prices, Albemarle has trouble generating positive FCF and high enough margins to sustain itself, which doesn't seem to be fully reflected in the stock price. If lithium prices remain at their current range, this could spell trouble for the company.

Company Overview

Founded in 1993, Albemarle Corporation is the industry leader in lithium and lithium derivatives. It has its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Along with its joint ventures, it operates 25 production and R&D facilities around the world, with over 1,900 customers in 70 countries. They have over 9,000 employees. Approximately 41% of the employees are in the U.S., 36% in Asia Pacific, 17% in Europe, and 6% in the Middle East. They currently own more than 1,600 patents, with 550 pending.

Its operations are organized into three key segments, which they summarize in their 10-K as:

... our Energy Storage business contributes to the growth of clean miles driven with electric vehicles and more efficient use of renewable energy through grid storage; Specialties enables the prevention of fires starting in electronic equipment, greater fuel efficiency from rubber tires and the reduction of emissions from coal fired power plants; and our Ketjen business creates efficiency of natural resources through more usable products from a single barrel of oil, enables safer, greener production of alkylates used to produce more environmentally-friendly fuels, and reduced emissions through cleaner transportation fuels.

Digging a little deeper into each segment:

Energy Storage: Development and manufacturing of a broad range of lithium compounds such as lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium chloride. The biggest consumer here is the electric vehicle industry, which uses lithium batteries, but other industries, such as power grids, solar panels, high performance greases, and specialty glass, are consumers as well.

This is a highly competitive segment, and over the last couple of years, many new players entered, as the lithium prices reached extreme highs. This supply has since crashed the prices. Producers are primarily located in the Americas, Africa and Australia. Direct competitors to Albemarle include Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., Sichuan Tianqi Lithium, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, Rio Tinto plc, Pilbara Minerals, Arcadium Lithium, Tesla and a large number of other Chinese companies. Aspects of this competition include product quality, product diversity, reliability of supply and customer service.

Albemarle purchases lithium concentrate from its 49% owned joint venture, Windfield Holdings. Windfield Holdings owns 100% of Talison Lithium, an Australian company, which owns Greenbushes Mine. Albemarle also owns 50% of MARBL Lithium Joint Venture, which is located in Western Australia and owns Wodgina hard rock lithium mine. It also obtains lithium through solar evaporation of their ponds at Salar de Atacama, Chile and in Silver Peak, Nevada. In addition to all that, Albemarle also owns mineral rights in Kings Mountain, North Carolina and owns undeveloped land in Antofalla, in the Catamarca Province of Argentina.

Specialties: These are products the company makes based mostly on lithium and bromine. Lithium specialties are butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride, which serve many industries, for example, as precursors for many pharmaceuticals. Bromine specialties are elemental bromine, alkyl bromides, inorganic bromides, among others. Those also have many uses, for example, being used to ensure safer food and water supplies. It's important to notice that the customers for this segment are cyclical industries, including consumer electronics and oil field industries, and therefore the segment is cyclical as well. Their most significant competitors in this segment are Lanxess AG and Israel Chemicals, as well as producers in India and China.

The bromine used is sourced from Arkansas and the Dead Sea. The operations in Arkansas are supported by an active brine rights leasing program, and through Albemarle's 50% interest in Jordan Bromine Company (a consolidated joint venture), it can acquire bromine that comes from the Dead Sea.

Ketjen: This segment focuses on providing refining services to the oil industry. It is separated into three major product lines: Clean Fuels Technology (CFT), Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (FCC) and Performance Catalyst Solutions (PCS). Their products in this segment are used to upgrade oil fractions into clean fuels by removing sulfur, nitrogen and other impurities from the feedstock. They also add hydrogen and improve the performance of downstream catalyst and processes.

Their competition in this segment includes Shell Catalysts & Technologies, Advanced Refining Technologies, Haldor Topsoe, W.R. Grace & Co., BASF Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), Nouryon, Lanxess AG and Arxada.

M&A Summary

Because the company has been involved in several M&As, I will disclose the most recent ones here:

October 18, 2023 - Albemarle acquired the remaining 40% of MARBL, that was a joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited (MRL). This is a lithium hydroxide processing facility in Australia. During 4Q23, Albemarle paid approximately $380 mm cash to MRL for it.

Albemarle and MRL each own 50% of Wodgina (a hard rock lithium mine in Australia), which MRL operates.

October 25, 2022 - Albemarle completed the acquisition of the outstanding equity of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials for approx. $200 mm in cash. This is a lithium processing plant in Guangxi, which began commercial production in the first half of 2022. Its annual conversion capacity is 25,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent. It also produces battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide.

June 1, 2021 - Albemarle completed the sale of their fine chemistry services (FCS) to W. R. Grace & Co. for approx. $570 mm, of which $300 mm was cash and the rest preferred equity of a Grace subsidiary.

Needless to say, Albemarle's business is deeply connected to lithium prices, electric vehicles demand, and the renewable-energy industry. The company admits this, citing it repeatedly as one of the primary sources of risk in their 10-K:

Our lithium business is significantly dependent on the development and adoption of new applications for lithium batteries and the growth in demand for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

And:

Our ability to successfully develop our lithium resources and generate a return on investment will be affected by changes in the demand for and market price of lithium-based end products, such as lithium hydroxide. The market price of these products can fluctuate and is affected by numerous factors beyond our control, primarily world supply and demand.

Summary of Albemarle's production sites. (10-K, author)

Some of these are joint ventures, and the number I used above is Albemarle's share of the production.

Financials

The company's dependency on lithium prices is the source of their troubles, as they have heavily invested in this direction over the past few years. In this article, I'll use the Lithium Carbonate 99% min China Spot prices, which is in CNY/ton. This isn't perfect, as quality and other factors tend to influence the price, but as a general guide, lithium prices will move similarly.

investing.com

As prices have fallen, the company's Adj. EBITDA has followed suit. Not only that, but I believe the company is too generous with their definition of Adj. EBITDA. While I simply use EBIT + D&A + earnings from invested companies, they put several other lines into their Adj. EBITDA. The reason I use earnings from invested companies (which I don't normally do) is because Albemarle purchases products from these companies (such as lithium, booking expenses at the COGS), but since it shares the profits from it, part of those costs come back to it in the form of earnings from invested companies (the joint ventures, mostly).

Their definition of adj. EBITDA, from their 10-K:

We define adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-operating, non-recurring or unusual items in a balanced manner and on a segment basis. These non-operating, non-recurring or unusual items may include acquisition and integration-related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, non-operating pension and OPEB items and other significant non-recurring items.

From their most recent presentation:

1Q24 presentation

When you look at executive compensation, it becomes obvious why. The biggest weight comes from their Adj. EBITDA metric:

Albemarle's 2023 Proxy Statement

Here's what I believe should be a fair measure of their EBITDA:

Company filings, author

While the numbers match reasonably well, in recent quarters there has been more of a stark difference.

One way I like to look at EBITDA is to see how much of it is converting into operational cash flow. With my EBITDA, the cash flow conversion is around 60%, while the company's is around 47%.

Company filings, author

So, given that my EBITDA seems to be better at capturing cash flows, I will use it from now on anytime I'm mentioning EBITDA.

While a 60% EBITDA to cash flow conversion is healthy, Albemarle has two huge problems at the moment:

1. EBITDA is too low.

2. Capex is too high.

The company has struggled with FCF generation. This is problematic because lithium prices have been insanely high in the past two years. If the company couldn't generate FCF in those periods (only a modest amount in 2022), it's doubtful it will be able to do so with low lithium prices.

Company filings, author

The biggest problem is that all those lithium mines are expensive to maintain. The company cannot have its capex much lower ~$1B a year. From its 1Q24 earnings call:

So I think we've commented on that earlier. So we can -- we would look at the billion that's kind of maintenance capital for us around to maintain our assets and continue to operate there.

And that's a minimum. Their current guidance is $1.7B.

Albemarle's 1Q24 Earnings Release

Their current (worst case) Adj. EBITDA guidance is around $1B, with which a 40% cash flow conversion means $400 mm in cash from operations. We don't need to do the math to see that's some severe cash burn.

Albemarle's 1Q24 Earnings Release

I did an exercise where I compared (my estimates of fair) EBITDA to lithium prices. I found that the best correlation comes with the average lithium prices from T-1 period. Notice too that, according to this simple model, the 2Q24 should catch some very low lithium prices in it.

Author

Author

With a 60% cash flow conversion (using my fair estimate of EBITDA) and a ~$1 billion a year minimum capex, the company would need a quarterly EBITDA of about ~$500 mm (2 billion a year) in order to have a healthy FCF flow. With lithium prices below 300, you can see in the image above that it's a challenge. With prices below 200, it looks extremely difficult. In terms of cash flow, management already said this would be a difficult year in the 1Q24 call:

As you see here, our cash flow conversion in 2024 is expected to be below historical averages for four reasons. First, Talison is progressing its chemical grade plant, or CGP3 expansion, resulting in lower dividends from the JV. Second, working capital release related to lower lithium pricing is expected to be mostly offset by increased working capital investments for our new plants at Kemerton, Meishan, Salar Yield and Qinzhou. Third, cash tax is expected to be similar to last year, primarily reflecting jurisdictional mix. For example, we will pay Australian cash taxes in mid-year, based on earnings estimates from the prior year period. Finally, we expect to have higher interest expenses year-over-year.

Author

We've had two quarters with lithium prices below 200. In these two quarters, ALB has had a negative $350 mm EBITDA and a $110 mm one. The biggest price impact should come in 2Q24. Remember that we're talking about a company that needs at least ~$500 mm a quarter to be FCF positive.

This is a difficult position to be in. If lithium prices increase exponentially tomorrow, then yes, I'm sure Albemarle's stock price will as well. But the company cannot afford for lithium prices to remain at these levels for long.

Valuation

At current levels, it's difficult to do a DCF because the company is producing negative FCF. However, the company isn't static; management is cutting costs and looking for a solution. I think somewhere in the ballpark of ~$600 mm EBITDA makes sense for 2024, and that includes some rise of lithium prices. That is a 10% margin on close to $6B revenue.

Here's the revenue estimates, according to Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha

$6B revenue for 2024. EBITDA margins for the quarters with lithium below 200 have been worse than 10%, but I think 10% makes sense because I'm including some level of lithium prices improvement as well as management changes (such as cost cutting and improving other segments that aren't lithium-dependent).

Author

In terms of cash flow generation, I believe that's unsustainable (remember, they need at least $1.2B in operational cash flow). But in terms of valuation, what would that imply?

Albemarle's closest peers trade at about ~14x EV/EBITDA fwd. That would imply an EV for ALB (using $600 mm EBITDA) of 8.3B.

Author, Seeking Alpha's numbers.

ALB's current EV is $18.3B. To reach $8.3B, we would need a stock price of $36.45.

Author

Which is why the current valuations seem, to me, too steep. Unless of course, you model a scenario where lithium prices at least double, if not triple, soon.

Risks & Conclusion

Obviously, lithium prices rising would be a deal-breaker for this short thesis. However, as I argued above, the company seems to have trouble with anything below 250, and that's considerably higher than current prices. There seems to be an asymmetry here where, if prices stay in the current ranges, Albemarle loses, but even if they were to double, Albemarle still would have trouble. Commodities cycles are very long. It's very possible for lithium prices to remain where they are for one, two, three years. And I don't believe Albemarle's stock price is currently reflecting that.

It's important to note that the company expects to beat those numbers, and what I'm painting here is my own bearish view. While perhaps my price target might be too low, even doubling it would mean almost half of ALB's current price, which I think makes for a decent margin of safety for the thesis.