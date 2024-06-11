General Motors Company (GM) Management presents at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 11, 2024 5:56 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference June 11, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Jacobson - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank
Jim Irwin - Moon Capital

Emmanuel Rosner

All right. Good morning, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us for this keynote session with GM as part of Deutsche Bank's Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner and I'm the lead US Autos and Auto Technology Analyst here at Deutsche Bank. I'm incredibly pleased to be joined by Paul Jacobson, who is the EVP and CFO of the company to talk about how things are going for the industry and for GM this morning. GM obviously put out an exciting update this morning as well and we'll talk about it, but very much appreciate the support of the Deutsche Bank's timing. So thank you so much.

Paul Jacobson

Well, thanks for having us, Emmanuel. Really excited to be here.

Emmanuel Rosner

So maybe, just to set this stage, first a few initial questions around industry condition and near-term outlook. Can you provide us an update on operating conditions you've seen so far this year and, I guess, so far in Q2?

Paul Jacobson

Yeah. Actually, I wanted to, if you don't mind, make a couple of introductory comments before we jump in. I think some of that will be responsive to what you just asked. So first, just start with the underlying business. When you think about where we've been and how long we've been there, I think one of the measures we've been holding up is we want to maintain consistent performance. I'm pleased to say that May was a really, really strong month for us. So when you look at, whether you're talking about just vehicle volumes which I think it was our best month since December of

Recommended For You

About GM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GM

Trending Analysis

Trending News