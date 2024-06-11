Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 11, 2024 6:03 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.27K Followers

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 11, 2024 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Smith - CEO
Theodora Mistras - CFO
Philippe Martin - Chief R&D Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Nathan Rich

Great. Why don't we get started? Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Nathan Rich, I cover the generic and specialty pharma space for Goldman Sachs. Very pleased to have the Viatris team with us today. Going from my left to right, Scott Smith, CEO; Doretta Mistras, CFO; and Philippe Martin, Chief R&D Officer. Thank you all so much for being here. I really appreciate the time.

Scott Smith

Thanks, Nathan.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nathan Rich

Scott, maybe starting with you. Could you kind of take us through the strategic transformation at a high level. And I think as you look forward, kind of what are the priorities for the company for the next few years and what are kind of the keys to delivering kind of sustainable growth over time?

Scott Smith

So, first of all, I just want to say that -- just a reminder that I'm going to say some forward-looking things. We are towards the end of Q2 here. So I won't be talking about Q2 or any changes or movement on our guidance. So when I look at '24, I think it's a little bit of a transition year for us. We are finishing our divestitures and we're moving into really Phase II of the strategic plan. When I think about where we are, I'm very, very pleased with where the company is.

We delivered very strong Q1 and at the same time, delivering strong financial results. We are executing on all our strategic imperatives, right? We're close to getting our divestitures done. We've announced two

Recommended For You

About VTRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTRS

Trending Analysis

Trending News