Since the fall of FTX in late 2022, the resurrection of Solana (SOL-USD) continues to be one of the more impressive turnaround stories in the digital asset market. At one point this chain looked to be in real trouble. Now at $68 billion, Solana commands a top 5 market capitalization and is the third highest ranked smart contract blockchain after Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Binance (BNB-USD). In my February article, I detailed the chain's NFT activity, DeFi health, and valuation - noting at the time that consumer utility is one of the primary things I look for in any cryptocurrency network. In this update, we'll look at how the stablecoin footprint, chain usage, and valuation relative to peers have progressed over the last few months.

DeFi/Stablecoin Setup

In February, I noted the growth of stablecoin supply on Solana relative to blockchain peers like Ethereum, Arbitrum (ARB-USD), and Avalanche (AVAX-USD). I primarily focused on the USDC (USDC-USD) portion of that stablecoin growth due to its usage in Visa's (V) pilot program. At that time, Solana's USDC supply was clearly growing faster than peers. For this update, rather than comparing what are fairly arbitrary dates around submission of my articles, I'll instead highlight the year over year growth of USDC on Solana at the end of May compared to peers.

USDC Supply End of May 2023 End of May 2024 YoY Change Ethereum $23,577 $22,026 -6.6% Base $0 $3,004 N/A Arbitrum $1,145 $1,410 23.1% Solana $647.1 $2,212 241.8% Polygon (MATIC-USD) $620.7 $503.4 -18.9% Avalanche $554.9 $711.3 28.2% Total USDC $28,662 $32,034 11.8% Click to enlarge

Source: DeFi Llama, $ in millions

In the table above, I'm showing Solana's year over year USDC supply growth at nearly 242%. With the exception of Coinbase's (COIN) L2 blockchain Base, Solana has exhibited the best supply growth of the Top 5 chains for USDC supply by far. Base has a bit of an unfair advantage here because Coinbase has a vested interest in seeing USDC supply move off of its centralized exchange and onto its L2 chain since the company generates sequencer fees from Base DEX swaps. The same can't be said for any of the other chains in this table. Given that, I view Arbitrum as a more natural peer for USDC liquidity than Base. Solana has indeed passed Arbitrum for USDC supply. Polygon has fallen out of the top 5 entirely.

In my view, USDC liquidity is important because it allows for what could be viewed as more meaningful settlement volume than just memecoin trading - which is admittedly still a significant source of Solana's fee generation. But if public blockchain rails are going to ever disrupt more traditional payment processing firms like Block (SQ) or PayPal (PYPL), dollar-denominated liquidity is going to be an important metric to consider and Solana has one of the best stories in the market through this lens.

Solana TVL (DeFi Llama)

More broadly, Solana ranks 4th among all smart contract chains with $4.4 billion in Total Value Locked and $3 billion in total stablecoin supply when accounting for other stable offerings like Tether (USDT-USD).

Something else to mention pertaining to Solana's DeFi footprint is the recent implementation with bridging network LayerZero. This will allow for more cross-chain operability between Solana and other blockchains which alleviates one of my primary concerns about Solana as a more closed off network where DEXes and protocols have generally served Solana's users and very few additional chains. In many ways, crypto can be a fragmented ecosystem and Solana's integration with LayerZero should help open up the network to additional users and liquidity.

Chain Usage

Two of the primary ways one can view blockchain usage is through metrics like active users and fees. Due to the fact that public blockchains are generally permissionless and active addresses aren't necessarily indicative of unique users, one must take some of this data with a grain of salt. But for comparative purposes, these are still important figures to consider.

Monthly Active Users Comp (Token Terminal)

As of article submission, Solana boasts the third highest monthly active user figure among all Layer 1 blockchains with 11.6 million MAUs. Looking at a longer length of time, the MAU trend has been borderline parabolic:

MAU Trend (Token Terminal)

At the end of May 2023, monthly active users settled at 3.2 million according to data from Token Terminal. That figure surge over 184% to 9.1 million at the end of May 2024 and has continued higher to start June even as trading volume has come down in each of the last two months. Fees for May still came in at $46.8 billion - which is roughly 40x what Solana's fees were last May. Shifting to daily active users, or DAUs, we can observe a similar trajectory:

Monthly DAU trend (Artemis)

Solana's monthly aggregated DAUs have surged up to 1.6 million in June. This puts it only behind Tron (TRX-USD) and Near Protocol (NEAR-USD) for the most active user base.

Valuations

Since SOL is primarily a gas token that is used to pay for transactions on the blockchain, I like to view the coin's valuation through price to fees multiples. There are two ways to look at that. The circulating supply price to fees and the fully diluted supply price to fees. I don't currently have a strong preference among the two but both show a similar trend lower:

Price to Fees Ratio (Token Terminal)

After having been one of the more expensive L1 blockchains by fully diluted price to fees at nearly 5,000x in early 2021, Solana's fully diluted P/F ratio is currently sitting at 160x. SOL is now cheaper than both Ethereum and Binance, which trade at 159x and 756x fully diluted fees respectively.

Market Cap to Settled Volume (Artemis)

Solana also trades at much lower market cap to settled volume ratio compared to what it did in previous years. SOL closed May at a MC to Settled Vol ratio of just 0.7. This was a 50% reduction in that ratio compared to May 2023 despite the price of Solana appreciating by nearly 650% over the last year:

Data by YCharts

The takeaway here is that despite the massive surge in SOL's price, the coin's valuation has actually improved dramatically due to how much volume the network is settling.

Risks

Public blockchain networks are inherently risky. Being generous, the value of these coins will move dependent on how much utility the networks have. The less generous explanation is asset prices are dependent on speculative trading and usage booms that may only be temporary. Solana's blockchain brings in additional risk because it's viewed as a highly centralized blockchain and could theoretically face tougher regulatory scrutiny because of that. This centralization concern is evidenced by the fairly regular pauses in the chain to battle things like network bugs.

Investor Takeaways

I continue to be impressed by Solana's turnaround story. Solana is certainly not the only crypto network that enjoyed a surge in usage in recent months. But given the low fees and fast processing of transactions, there is a clear incentive for users and merchants to adopt such a network if both regulatory clarity domestically and application interfaces improve. For long term bulls, I now think Solana is a borderline must-own in any crypto portfolio. It's a chain with consumer usage and a comparatively low valuation relative to other networks despite the high flying coin price. As long as valuations stay low and usage remains stable, I think dips in SOL are buys.