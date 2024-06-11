Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference (Transcript)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference June 11, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Faucher - Chief Investor Relations Officer & M&A

Conference Call Participants

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Robert Ottenstein

Good afternoon, and good evening for our friends in Europe. Very happy to have John Faucher from Colgate today. John heads up both Investor Relations and M&A. Lot to cover, so we'll go right into it.

So John, so far, it's been a great year for Colgate. You guys have been delivering on what you promised over the last few years. As you stand back right now and kind of go back to where things were and what you were looking at in January, what has developed better than expected over the last six months? And what has been perhaps a little bit more challenging?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - John Faucher

Sure. So first off, Robert, thanks for having us. Always nice to join you here at this event, and thanks to everyone who's watching today. Look, I think as we look at the environment and a little more focused on sort of the first quarter as opposed to what's going on in the second quarter, I think what we're seeing is just a very constructive operating environment around the world.

We've been able to continue to get some pricing whether that is some carryover pricing on some of our developed markets businesses from last year, some incremental pricing related to inflation in sort of emerging markets and then also on Hill's. And then we have seen some additional inflation related to hyperinflationary markets. That has been very constructive. On top of that, we did see a return to reported volume growth in the first quarter and that includes -- so we delivered volume growth of 1.3%, which includes some headwind

