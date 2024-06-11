PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) RBC Financial Technology Conference - (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.28K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) RBC Financial Technology Conference Call June 11, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Miller - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome, Daniel Perlin, Analyst, RBC Capital Markets; and Jamie Miller, Chief Financial Officer, PayPal Holdings.

Daniel Perlin

All right. Well, good afternoon, everyone. Can you all hear me in the back? I feel like it's a little bit muted. There we go. So thank you all very much for being here today. I am delighted to have this Keynote Session. There's so many amazing things to talk about with PayPal.

So Jamie, thank you so much for being here.

Jamie Miller

Thank you for having me.

Daniel Perlin

It's also amazing to think that we've been doing this for nine years. So we started from kind of nothing and this is what it looks like nine years hence. So in a lot of ways, I feel like we kind of created our own startup and this is some of the fruits of the labor. So and obviously, we have a pinnacle here with you with us today.

So thanks so much for being here.

Jamie Miller

Happy to.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Daniel Perlin

What I thought would be helpful is since you are new to PayPal, we'll say, relatively new. What were some of the things that drew you to it? You obviously had opportunities to go to a lot of places. You've had a successful career prior to coming to PayPal. So what are some of the things that you thought were key attributes that you wanted to be a part of this story?

Jamie Miller

Yes. Well, so I'm really excited to be at PayPal, and I'm really happy to be here to

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News