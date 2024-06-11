BlackJack3D

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: MRVI

We first purchased shares of Maravai early in Q3 of 2023. Much like our experience with META in 2022, almost immediately following our first purchases, the stock's price tumbled. Given Maravai is a small cap, with a fairly illiquid float and volatile shares, we started our position on the smaller side. As the stock continued to stay weak, we used this as an opportunity to meaningfully increase our holding, much as we had done with META.

Maravai first hit public markets in late 2020 on the heels of its phenomenal success in helping the Pfizer/BioNTech ((PFE)/(BNTX)) mRNA vaccine approach commercial launch. Maravai was formed as a holding company backed by private equity firm GTCR. Its two key subsidiaries are TriLink Biotechnologies and Cygnus Technologies, in the Nucleic Acid Production ('NAP') and Biologics Safety Testing ('BS') segments respectively. TriLink is the subsidiary whose capabilities formed a critical piece of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, while Cygnus is one of the most important quality control companies for the manufacturing of biologics. Each is an incredibly unique asset.

TriLink is the primary asset in the NAP segment, holding critical patents and capabilities for the research, development and commercialization of mRNA. CleanCap is the company's flagship product line that made the BioNTech vaccine possible. Prior to TriLink's development of CleanCap, researchers had to use a process called enzymatic capping. Enzymatic capping remains in use; however, it is far less efficacious than CleanCap and in terms of all-in cost it is significantly more expensive to deploy. Capping is critical for mRNA in both nature and in vaccine or therapeutic applications. The cap is the piece that protects the mRNA itself, helps signal the cells that it is ready to make a protein, and facilitates the mRNA's movement within the cell. CleanCap is a patented reagent for capping mRNA in a way that most closely mimics nature itself, allowing for a much simpler manufacturing process (one step vs multiple) and superior protein expression.

Over time, via acquisition and development, the company has broadened its capabilities around CleanCap to add a portfolio of enzymes and reagents, as well as a full-suite CDMO that can take a biotech customer from preclinical all the way through cGMP manufacturing. Maravai's new CEO, William "Trey" Martin (a hire from our portfolio holding Danaher (DHR)), has been expanding the vision beyond mRNA applications itself to "programmable medicines," which includes CRISPR gene editing.

NAP revenues soared with the rapid deployment of COVID vaccines around the world and then collapsed as the pandemic shifted farther into the rearview mirror. Importantly, the core business of TriLink continued to grow and the vaccine itself served as critical validation of what had formerly been largely theoretical and experimental applications. This opened the path to an accelerating rate of study and entry into clinical stage experimentation across the biotech industry. Although there is some negative public opinion about the COVID vaccines themselves, the science is now provably validated and applications for mRNA technology range well beyond COVID and then flu or RSV vaccines, to potential curative treatments for some of the most deadly forms of cancer.1 Cancer "vaccines" of this kind would be a gamechanger for humanity and an important propellant for Maravai's business prospects, considering they would use considerably more Maravai content per treatment than does the COVID vaccine.

Cygnus, within Maravai, is a hidden gem. At peak COVID revenues it was a fairly insignificant portion of the business and to the average person looking at the stock, appeared a mere afterthought. With COVID vaccine-related revenues collapsing, its revenue contribution on a quarterly basis rose to around a quarter of the business towards the end of 2023 (and 22% for the full year). Yet, the focus remains far higher on TriLink due partly to its world-changing potential as well as its continued greater contribution to the business itself. We think Cygnus alone is the kind of asset that could conceivably fetch more than the company's entire market cap at the stock's lows in the past year. Cygnus is the industry-leading quality control testing kit that simplified and disrupted quality control for the development of monoclonal antibodies and is spec'd into all 21 of the FDA-approved CAR-T therapies. Cygnus led the BST segment to $64.2 million in sales in 2023, generating $46.9 million in EBITDA, a whopping 73% margin. Cygnus was built over years with little incremental capital or opex required and given this revenue scale, margin structure and dominant spec'd in position would generate considerable interest were it ever to hit the auction block.

As for Maravai as a whole, the company's margin structure is perhaps the best we have ever seen. At peak COVID revenues, the company reported EBITDA margins upward of 70%. Despite losing about 2/3rds of their revenues from 2022 to 2023, the company still delivered 22.6% adjusted EBITDA margins. Maravai did this in an environment where COVID winners turned losers were fighting just for a chance to become profitable within the next few years. Meanwhile, towards the end of the year, the TriLink business stabilized and the path to regaining a robust growth trajectory and recouping lost margin emerged. At our average price between our Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 buys, we paid a low-teens multiple for what we think the company will deliver in 2026 EBITDA. Importantly, 2025 to 2026 are the years where the aforementioned progress of pushing mRNA treatments into the clinic should manifest in graduating more vaccines and therapies through the FDA process. This means that our low teens EBITDA multiple at prices paid should come with growth rates upwards of 20%. Although we never underwrite to multiple appreciation, we think this is a situation where it is far more likely to happen than not for two elite assets, with other-worldly margins wrapped in one company.

