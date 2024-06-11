Ford Motor Company (F) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference June 11, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Lawler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Rosner

All right. Good morning, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us for this keynote session with Ford as part of Deutsche Bank's Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner. I'm the lead U.S. autos analyst here at Deutsche Bank. I am extremely pleased to be joined today by John Lawler, who is the CFO of the company, but also recently named Vice Chair and so congratulations for this and thanks for being with us.

Just for the purpose of the webcast, this is meant to be a 45-minute session because this is counting down to 35. Ford needs no introduction, but it's a leading global automaker. In the last couple of years, Ford has been executing against its Ford Plus plan, segmenting the business into Ford Blue, Model E and Ford Pro. Ford has shared strategies, targets and opportunities for each of the businesses. And today, we're hoping to get a pulse on how things are going, and we'll also dive deeper into the longer-term strategic opportunity. So with this, John, thanks again.

John Lawler

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emmanuel Rosner

So to start, congratulations on being recently promoted to Vice Chair. Can you talk to us about your new role and what the top two or three things you will focus on are?

John Lawler

Sure. Well, I'll continue in this role as CFO through the end of the year. We have Sherry House has come in. She's going to be a great CFO when she takes over, great automotive experience, banking experience, tech experience, perfect background for where we're headed as a company. So I'm really excited about this

