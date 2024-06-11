Quercus Fund - Tianjin Development Holdings: How Is The Portfolio Growing

Summary

  • Tianjin Development Holdings has a 16.5% stake in Otis China, with a focus on growing elevator maintenance service contracts.
  • Otis China's portfolio has grown significantly, with a goal of reaching 2.8mm units globally by 2028, driven by strong service revenue.
  • Despite a low P/E multiple and strong financial position, there is still a risk of losing money, but patience is key for long-term growth.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Tianjin Development Holdings (OTCPK:TJSCF)

As you may recall, its most significant asset is a 16.5% stake in Otis China. Last February, OTIS Worldwide presented its

