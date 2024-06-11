dk1234/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Tianjin Development Holdings (OTCPK:TJSCF)

As you may recall, its most significant asset is a 16.5% stake in Otis China. Last February, OTIS Worldwide presented its Investor Day, which has been happening every two years since it came back to the markets as a stand-alone company (it was part of a conglomerate, United Technologies, for decades).

According to its CEO Judy Marks: “… I always repeat the most important metric to look at for Otis is how is the portfolio growing?”.

Portfolio consists of the amount of elevator units under maintenance service contracts. These are sticky, recurring, long-term, high-margin contracts: the soul of the business. The first time we invested in TianjinDev, Otis China’s portfolio contained 210k units. At the end of 1Q24, it had grown to 400k units; more than 50% of Otis’ global portfolio growth in this period came from China.

With the upcoming decades-long modernization needs of elevators installed more than 15 years ago, that number is bound to keep growing as far as the eye can see. It is hard, and useless, to imagine how large it could grow to; after all, there are currently 9mm units installed in China, which means that Otis has a nimble 4% market share, in terms of units maintained. In the rest of the world, it holds a portfolio of 1.9mm out of an installed base of 11mm, or a 17% market share.

Globally, almost 60% of Otis’ revenue comes from services which, given its higher margins, makes its importance to profits overwhelming - close to 85%. In China, since the growth in urbanization is still in place, the new equipment segment is still relevant, even though growth lies in the higher margin service business. It is a much healthier growth path, with very little capex needs and much higher visibility.

According to the CEO, “(...) in China, explicitly, we see it moving to becoming more of a mature market and reflecting that, especially in Service.”

Otis targets a global service portfolio of 2.8mm units in 2028, an increase of 500k units in 5 years. A significant portion of that is expected to come from China, whose portfolio should continue to grow at double-digit rates. While the outlook for construction is bleak, the most important part of the business should keep getting stronger.

All that within a company whose net cash represents more than 2x (not a typo) its market cap, and other unrelated listed stakes, at market prices, are worth more than its market cap. The consolidated P/E multiple? Around 3x, with Otis China representing almost half of total profits.

It requires leaps of imagination to lose money in this situation, on a permanent basis.

But it is still possible, let us not be mistaken.

It is easy to remain patient while holding a growing, high-quality business.

TJSCF's stock price has increased substantially so far this year. I continue to believe it is extremely undervalued.

Disclaimer

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.