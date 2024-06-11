koto_feja

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals (OTCPK:CNSJF)

I encourage you to re-read the 2023 First Letter to Shareholders, where the rationale for investing in a bad business at a bad moment of the cycle was outlined. I did, to make sure that thesis creep did not take over: when the original thesis is adapted to new information, instead of being challenged by it. With the possible exception of the definition of “verge” - it was more than a year ago when I wrote that the company was “on the verge of a huge increase in earnings” -, things have been evolving reasonably in line with expectations.

After more than 3 years of construction, to a total cost of multiple times its market cap, the new plant is finally up and running: 2H23 volumes were 60% higher than 1H23’s, at much better margins - higher in fact than peers’ like Braskem, Chandra Asri, Lotte Chemical, LyondellBasell EAI and SCGC, even in China’s fiercer competitive environment.

The sector is still in the doldrums, with plenty of players breaking even at best. However, there are signs that the supply and demand balance is improving. More and more, companies are being vocal about the confidence in the normalization of the cycle, and that after a transition of 12 to 18 months, industry margins should be far superior. Has the climbing out of the trough of the cycle started? Time will tell.

The stock price reacted well to these developments: it was up 61% year-to-date, until the end of April. After all, the market should in theory be forward-looking.

It is hardly a bull market, though: it is still 37% down from the end of 2021, at a time when the start up of the transformational new plant was more than a year away. Increased conviction might be taken not only from the upbeat tone in the Chairlady’s statement in 2023 results, but most importantly from the aggressiveness that the controlling family is buying shares in the open market: it bought more than 40% of the total volume traded in the month of April - after the stock price went up 70% in March. As the saying goes, there are many reasons for insiders to sell, but only one reason to buy.

CNSJF's stock price has increased substantially so far this year. I continue to believe it is extremely undervalued.

