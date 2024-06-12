shells1

Freeport-McMoRan Rode The Surge In Copper

In my previous Freeport-McMoRan article in January 2024, I urged Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) investors to consider waiting for a pullback in FCX stock before buying more shares. My cautious rating panned out as FCX dipped in February before bottoming above the $35 level. Notwithstanding my caution, I underscored my belief in the structural tailwinds underpinning Freeport-McMoRan's copper mining leadership in renewable energy and EV market share growth.

However, I didn't expect the surge in buying optimism attributed to the AI data center growth opportunities. As a result, it has bolstered the bullish narrative surrounding an under-supplied copper market, given observations of "persistent underinvestment in mine expansion." Despite that, analysts are unsure whether the copper is set to enter into a multi-year bull market. Existing concerns about "weak demand in China and a well-supplied metal market" have persisted.

Copper futures price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

Despite that, bullish sentiments on copper futures (HG1:COM) helped the base metal surge to a new all-time high in May 2024, eclipsing its previous record close in March 2022. However, I also gleaned a potential bull trap (false upside breakout) based on HG1's price action. Therefore, it justifies a cautious view as we assess whether a potentially sharp pullback in copper prices. As a result, I assess near-term volatility is expected to persist in the underlying copper market.

Freeport-McMoRan Has Robust Growth Drivers

FCX Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Freeport-McMoRan's Q1 earnings release was robust, although significant optimism has likely been priced in. As seen above, FCX's valuation has deteriorated, and an "F" valuation grade is assigned by Seeking Alpha Quant. It shouldn't have surprised investors, given FCX's recent outperformance, which has lifted investor sentiments markedly.

Despite that, FCX's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.4x suggests a slight discount against its sector median of 8.5x. Moreover, Freeport-McMoRan's robust profitability should underpin FCX's capital allocation strategies in returning 50% of available cash flow to shareholders. Coupled with an estimated adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.34x in FY2024, Freeport-McMoRan's bullish optimism is supported by a healthy balance sheet.

FCX discretionary capital projects (Freeport-McMoRan filings)

Therefore, I assess that Freeport-McMoRan is well-positioned to exploit its fundamentally strong business model to increase production further. It has several discretionary capital projects to help FCX capitalize on the long-term bullish opportunities in copper.

FCX sales profile (Freeport-McMoRan filings)

Therefore, it should provide more confidence in FCX's ability to raise its copper sales outlook through 2026, bolstering its cash flow profile. The recovery in the gold market has also bolstered optimism in FCX. However, copper is still expected to be the core valuation driver for FCX, estimated to account for 70% of its valuation. As a result, paying closer attention to the developments of FCX's copper opportunities is critical.

FCX's Indonesian Business Is Critical

FCX's Indonesia revenue (FinChat)

Of concern is Freeport-McMoRan's Indonesian business. FCX partners with the Indonesian government through its subsidiary PT-FI at the Grasberg mine. Based on FCX's Q1 sales report, Indonesia accounted for more than 40% of its total revenue base. PT-FI is expected to be a core growth driver for Freeport-McMoRan, although there is a need to ensure visibility beyond 2041. FCX reminded investors that Freeport-McMoRan "has no rights beyond 2041 and operates under a special permit until that date."

Consequently, Freeport-McMoRan highlighted the criticality of negotiations to extend FCX's operational rights further and capitalize on the Grasberg mine's resource value. FCX anticipates "some changes" attributed to the incoming Prabowo administration as outgoing President Joko Widodo hands over the reins to his successor later this year. However, FCX doesn't expect changes to its "fundamental approach" with the Indonesian government. Therefore, the company believes the stability of its relationship with the Indonesian community and authorities should continue. I encourage FCX investors to pay close attention to potential changes that could impact the strategic positioning for FCX in PT-FI.

Despite that, the recent extension of FCX's export permit is highly constructive. It should provide clearer near-term visibility for investors as PT-FI ramps up its smelting operations in the Grasberg mine.

Is FCX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FCX price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

FCX's price action remains resilient, even though a bull trap is assessed in the underlying copper futures. A pullback from FCX's May 2024 highs at the $55 level is likely attributed to the recent volatility in the underlying market.

However, I have not assessed a red flag in FCX's price action, suggesting its bullish breakout seems decisive. Therefore, I don't anticipate a steep pullback in FCX stock that could lead to a drawdown toward the $35 zone.

FCX's medium-term bullish bias favors dip-buyers strongly. Therefore, I assess that the market remains confident in Freeport-McMoRan's fundamentally strong business model to capitalize on the secular growth drivers in copper.

FCX's valuation isn't cheap compared to that of its peers. However, FCX's sector-leading profitability and robust balance sheet should undergird robust buying sentiments, supporting a more bullish stance.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

