How Bank Of Canada And ECB Rate Cuts Could Impact The U.S. Dollar

Introduction

The Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank [ECB] have determined the rate reduction after they contemplated for a long time, either waiting for the Federal Reserve's [Fed] decision or the tricky inflation outlook. On June 5 [W] the Bank of Canada, and on June 6 [Th] the ECB decreased their rates

The U.S. Dollar as a Reserve Currency

The Fed's actions on its rates have been paused since July 2023. Although most investors, commentators, and the financial media have been busy to guess when and how much reductions of the rates, the Fed have not been blinked. In other words, the Fed's stance on the rate decreases have not been active but somewhat passive. Why is it so?

It is because any changes of the Fed’s rates downward, affect significantly to the financial spaces of all major global countries. The value of the U.S. dollar is one of the most trustful indicators, and in turn, the foreign-exchange rates vis-a-vis each block (i.e. European Union) or country (i.e. Canada) is the handy instrument to measure the value of the U.S. dollar.

When Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada, ECB or Bank of England cut their rates, the dollar exchange rates change in near, intermediate, and long terms differently:

In a near term (in a few weeks), the interest differentials reflect the exchange rates but these changes are short lived. If other things being equal, the dollar is a bit stronger, but the strength does not continue too long because the next term will take over it. As a result, we cannot automatically see the dollar exchange rates rose when other central banks cut rates.

In an intermediate term (in the several months and up to a few years), when any central bank cut its rate, the dollar exchange rate to the bank changes, by rebalancing portfolios of the central bank and the Fed's. The values of both bonds and equities increase, but the former do more than the latter in general. The movement, nonetheless, is dynamic without any stable trend.

The balance of the Fed is much purer than the balance of other central banks. The Fed has the U.S. Treasuries most, and Mortgage-Backed Securities [MBS] which have been continuously rolled off during Quantitative Tightening [QT]. The U.S. MBS is the only equity which is backed by the 30-year conventional mortgage. Most countries, however, have shorter maturity mortgages, so a lower rate tends to increase the propensity to new mortgage or refinance. The Fed is scrutinizing the case of Canada.

In a long term (3 years or longer) the exchange rates might change by the purchasing Power Parity (PPP), but this is a theoretical hypothesis, and hardly test it empirically.

(This part is a summary of my doctoral thesis "Theory of Foreign Exchange and Economic Policy" under Chair Professor Fritz Machlup in 1980 at New York University Graduate School in 4 Washington Square, New York City)

The rebalancing process is the backbone of the optimal adjustment of the premia along duration: Any rate cut tends to increase the risk premia because the hedging value of bonds is decreased in a diversified portfolio, and vice versa. After Quantitative Easing [QE], QT, and the Inversion of TYC [IC] makes the rate-change influence on premia along duration: QE and IC negatively while QT positively.

The Fed's Work on the Rate Cuts of Central Banks

Here, on June 5 [W], the Bank of Canada, as the first central bank in G7 countries, cut its overnight interest rate to 4.75% down from 5%, the level it maintained since last July. The Fed Long-Term Forecasting Model [“FLFM”] started to work on the U.S. dollar-exchange rate vis-à-vis Canadian dollar.

On June 6 [Th] ECB also cut its rate by 0.25% which leaves the key policy rate at 3.75%. This cut follows 9-month period with unchanged policy rates on the back of the rapid hiking cycle since mid 2022, so the FLFM started to work on the U.S. dollar-exchange rate vis-à-vis Euro.

The FLFM have worked on the U.S. dollar-exchange rate vis-à-vis Swiss Franc since March, and it will work on the U.S. dollar-exchange rate vis-à-vis the British Pound in the future.

We can watch the unbiased market value of the U.S. dollar, as a global reserve currency, online 24/7/365.

Also, Fed can adjust the Treasury Yield Curve [TYC] to optimize the global economy, centering the U.S. Economy. The policy stance of Fed is somewhat passive but flexible enough to fulfill its multiple and delicate tasks successfully.

The U.S. Economy, The Yield Curve Stiffness [YCS], and Bank Lending Margins [BLM]

The Economy, representing the S&P 500 Index (SPY, the ETF of S&P 500) rallied on 17 sessions out of 27 through 22 days in May, a historically weak month, and the first week of June, gaining 6.2% in %CH.2 of Table 1, and 1.32% weekly in June in %CH.3 of Table 1. It was a really outstanding performance.

On the other hand, S&P 500 declined on 10 sessions out of 27, including the last 2 sessions, on June 6 [Th] and June 7 [F], recording -0.02% and -0.11%, respectively, on 5CH.1 in Table 1. These two sessions were just final-seconds flipping down from flat. It helped to postpone a shortening life-cycles of the bull plateau, pulling the Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI] down to 75% which was the maximum pulses to be healthy.

The relationship between S&P 500 and YCS has been fuzzy since Apr 26 when S&P 500 zoomed +2.27% under the bullish number, -7. It was the only right outcome. Following 4 cases were abnormal, in terms of S&P 500 vs. YCS: (1) On May 10 +1.85 (very high) vs. 1 (neutral), (2) On May 17 +1.54 (high) vs. 8 (very bearish), (3) -0.51(fell) vs. -8 (very bullish), and (4) +1.32% (high) vs. 8 (very bearish).

The correlation between S&P 500 and BLM were similar to the case of YCS. On Apr 26 S&P 500 rose +2.27% when BLM was -4 (bullish). On May 3 S&P 500 was a tick up to +0.55% when BLM was 0 (neutral). The following 2 cases were abnormal, as shown by S&P 500 vs. BLM: (1) -0.51% vs. -12 (very bullish), (2) +1.32% vs. 9 (very bearish).

The possible reasons for these unsatisfactory performances of YCS and BLM were: (1) The focus of Fed changed to other lines from YCS and BLM, (2) The unsuccessful bearish routs in the late May, (3) a series of good and bad data of inflation, manufacturing, labor market, retails, etc.

Table 1. May, Jun (7) 2024: M & T 4/30/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 04/30/24 5,035.69 * * * * 05/01/24 5,018.39 -0.34% m -0.34% * 05/02/24 5,064.26 0.91% P 0.57% * 05/03/24 5,127.79 1.25% P 1.83% * 05/06/24 5,180.74 1.03% P 2.88% * 05/07/24 5,187.70 0.13% P 3.02% * 05/08/24 5,187.67 0.00% m 3.02% * 05/09/24 5,214.08 0.51% P 3.54% * 05/10/24 5,222.68 0.16% P 3.71% * 05/13/24 5,221.42 -0.02% m 3.69% * 05/14/24 5,246.68 0.48% P 4.19% * 05/15/24 5,308.15 1.17% P 5.41% * 05/16/24 5,297.10 -0.21% m 5.19% * 05/17/24 5,303.27 0.12% P 5.31% * 05/20/24 5,308.13 0.09% P 5.41% * 05/21/24 5,321.41 0.25% P 5.67% * 05/22/24 5,307.01 -0.27% m 5.39% * 05/23/24 5,267.84 -0.74% m 4.61% * 05/24/24 5,304.72 0.70% P 5.34% * 05/28/24 5,306.04 0.02% P 5.37% * 05/29/24 5,266.95 -0.74% m 4.59% * 05/30/24 5,235.48 -0.60% m 3.97% * 05/31/24 5,277.51 0.80% P 4.80% * 06/03/24 5,283.40 0.11% P 4.92% 0.11% 06/04/24 5,291.34 0.15% P 5.08% 0.26% 06/05/24 5,354.03 1.18% P 6.32% 1.45% 06/06/24 5,352.96 -0.02% m 6.30% 1.43% 06/07/24 5,346.99 -0.11% m 6.18% 1.32% 3.P/m: Plus/minus NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Jan 31. 6. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2. S&P 500 AND YCS (4/19 - 6/7, 2024) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 5/10/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% $5,223 1.85% 1M 537 * 537 1 536 1 535 -1 30Y 471 * 478 -6 466 11 464 -2 YCS -66 * -59 -7 -70 11 -71 1 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 6/7/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% $5,278 -0.51% $5,347 1.32% 1M 536 -1 536 -1 536 0 535 1 30Y 456 -8 458 -1 465 -8 456 9 YCS -79 8 -79 0 -71 -8 -79 8 NOTE . 1. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs]. . 2. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 3. YCS: Yield Curve Stiffness. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3. S&P 500 AND BLM (4/19 - 6/7, 2024) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 5/10/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% $5,223 1.85% 2Y 500 * 500 0 482 18 487 -5 10Y 463 * 467 -4 450 17 450 0 BLM -37 * -34 -3 -34 0 -37 3 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 6/7/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% $5,278 -0.51% $5,347 1.32% 2Y 484 3 496 -12 489 7 490 -1 10Y 443 7 447 -4 451 -4 444 7 BLM -41 4 -49 8 -37 -12 -46 9 NOTE . 1. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs]. . 2. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 3. BLM: Bank Lending Margins. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

On the May 31 BLM registered a very bullish score, - 12 which was the first positive signal for the U.S. banks and global banks as well in Table 3. The ECB might update its own BLM by this improvement. Commercial banks' earnings from their loans are very important.

The Market Perspective

The S&P 500 index backtracked from a record high amid a broad market slide Friday after the Labor Department reported stronger-than-expected payroll and wage growth in May. The S&P 500, nevertheless, still ended the week higher, its sixth weekly gain out of the past seven.

Beginning in March 2022, the Fed increased its benchmark funds rate 11 times, most recently last July, as part of efforts to subdue inflation that had surged to four-decade highs. The most-recent hike took the rate to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, a 22-year high.

Next Tuesday brings the Labor Department's May CPI report, which will be studied closely for signs of confirmation whether inflation could be resuming a downward path. Also Tuesday, the FOMC begins a two-day policy meeting that's widely expected to end with no change in rates. The May Producer Price Index (PPI) follows on Thursday.

Friday (June 7) the downside bias was in response to a sharp jump in market rates. The 10-yr note yield settled 15 BPs higher today, and eight BPs lower this week, to 4.43%. The 2-yr note yield jumped 15 BPs today, which leaves it two BPs lower on the week, to 4.87%. Stocks held up well despite the report and the jump in market rates thanks to ongoing resilience to selling efforts.

The cautiously bullishness is expected this year, and 2 -3 years more, according to the pulses of the bull plateau. The U.S. economy has been resilient, and the disinflation is still intact so far. As a consequence, a soft-landing scenario is not completely ruled out yet in this election year.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 4. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion May-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 05/01/24 P P m P P m m m P P P 7 64% 05/02/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 05/03/24 P P P P P m P P P m m 8 73% 05/06/24 m P P P P P P m P P P 9 82% 05/07/24 P P P m P m P P m P P 8 73% 05/08/24 m P m m m P m m P m m 3 27% 05/09/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 05/10/24 m P m m P m P P P P P 7 64% 05/13/24 P P m P m m m m P m m 4 36% 05/14/24 P m P m P P m m P P P 7 64% 05/15/24 P P m P P P P P P m P 9 82% 05/16/24 m m m m P m m P m m m 2 18% 05/17/24 P P P P P P P m m P P 9 82% 05/20/24 m m P m m m P m P P m 4 36% 05/21/24 P m m P P m m P P m P 6 55% 05/22/24 m m P m m m P m P m m 3 27% 05/23/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 05/24/24 P P P P P P P P P P m 10 91% 05/28/24 P m P m m P m m P m m 4 36% 05/29/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 05/30/24 P P m P P P P P m P P 9 82% 05/31/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 06/03/24 m m P m m m m P P m P 4 36% 06/04/24 P m P P m m m P P m P 6 55% 06/05/24 m m P P P P P m P P P 8 73% 06/06/24 P m m P P P m P m P P 7 64% 06/07/24 m m m m P m P m P m m 3 27% AVERAGE 57% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The First Checker, The SDI logged 59% on May, 31, and 57% on June 7 [F] in Table 4, which was upbeat optimal.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 5 Trifecta Data: May (1 - 31), June (7) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 04/30/24 500.83 378.04 422.56 * * * * 05/01/24 501.65 379.89 423.23 P P P Tp 05/02/24 506.81 384.78 429.60 P P P Tp 05/03/24 511.92 387.13 435.98 P P P Tp 05/06/24 516.47 388.46 440.08 P P P Tp 05/07/24 517.59 338.72 440.48 P m P D 05/08/24 516.86 390.32 439.43 m P m S 05/09/24 520.17 394.00 441.02 P P P Tp 05/10/24 528.65 395.04 441.86 P P P Tp 05/13/24 520.73 394.48 442.91 m m P S 05/14/24 523.23 395.61 446.00 P P P Tp 05/15/24 529.21 399.01 452.64 P P P Tp 05/16/24 528.31 399.01 451.70 m P m S 05/17/24 529.45 399.92 451.66 P P m D 05/20/24 530.05 398.04 454.51 P m P D 05/21/24 531.20 398.66 455.86 P P P Tp 05/22/24 530.08 396.11 456.36 m m P S 05/23/24 526.01 390.67 453.56 m m m Tm 05/24/24 529.50 390.61 457.86 P m P D 05/28/24 529.62 388.35 459.81 P m P D 05/29/24 524.12 381.88 454.35 m m m Tm 05/30/24 522.02 381.00 450.58 m m m Tm 05/31/24 528.06 387.82 451.46 P P P Tp 06/03/24 527.96 386.23 453.38 m m P S 06/04/24 528.54 387.65 454.33 P P P Tp 06/05/24 534.43 388.50 463.55 P P P Tp 06/06/24 534.38 389.30 463.33 m P m S 06/07/24 533.77 388.44 462.77 m m m Tm 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 6. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Apr May (1 - 31), Jun (7) 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps May 0 1 0 2 2 10 Jun 0 0 0 1 0 2 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms May 0 1 1 3 Jun 0 0 1 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, the TDI was 75% (= 100 * 12 / (12 + 4)), registering that Bulls vs. Bears was 12 (= 10 (May) + 2 (Jun)) vs. 4 (= 3 (May) + 1 (Jun)) in Table 6.

The TDI was 75% which was a max of pulses to be acceptable. The last 2 negative columns in %CH.1 of Table 1, saved the shortening of life-cycles of the bull plateau.

If you are a trifecta trader, you must be interested in summary Table of Table 6. and "TP/Tm" column in Table 5.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 7: M & T May, Jun (7), 2024 May Bull 14 points Jun Bull 8 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps May 0 0 1 1 3 1 14 Jun 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 Apr Bear 12 points May Bear 2 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms May 0 0 0 0 2 4 8 Jun 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Table 8: The m/P on Friday Apr May, Jun (7) 2024 Month Date Apr 5 12 19 26 * P/m P m m m * May 3 10 17 24 31 P/m P P P P P Jun 7 14 21 28 * P/m m * * * * The Friday Vote P vs. m was 6 vs. 4 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The third checker, uptrend, was 63% (100*17/(17+10)), logging that Bulls vs. Bears was 17(= 14 (May) + 3 (Jun)) vs. 10 (= 8 (May) + 2 (Jun)) in Table 7.

The pulse in the uptrend, 63% in Table 7, was optimal.

The second criterion, the Friday votes was bulls vs. bears was 6 vs. 4, in Table 8. It’s very rare to sweep all five Fridays in May by bulls.

The pulse of the bull plateau were optimal in 57% in SDI, 75% in TDI, and 63% in Uptrend. Hence, the Rally is expected until 2007.

Conclusion

In central banking, the Fed is just entering a new, uncharted sea, monitoring the U.S. exchange rates, leading major central banks in the right direction. when they decrease their overnight rates.

Ben Bernanke sowed the seeds 1.5 decades ago for the current Fed monetary policy, based upon the traditional Open Market Operations in a short term, and the Permanent Open Market Operations in a long term, and John Williams and Jerome Powell now harvest the fruits.

As consumers (the low-income families in particular), small-business enterprises or self-employed entrepreneurs, it is hopeful for the Fed to justify a few decreases of the Fed rate in 2024 or 2025.