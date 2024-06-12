Academy Sports and Outdoors Q1: Investors Are Impatient On The Wait For Growth Return

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
660 Followers

Summary

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors reported Q1 results showing continued weakness as macroeconomic pressures on the consumer persist.
  • The FY2024 guidance was reaffirmed, and with Q1 results only missing estimates slightly, I believe that the report was solid overall.
  • The company targets aggressive retail location openings. With a demand recovery combined with long-term revenue growth, the stock has great upside even with more conservative estimates than is targeted.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

J. Michael Jones

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) retails sporting goods and outdoor recreational products and accessories in the United States including clothing, firearms, ammunition, grills, and a wide range of other products. ASO had an IPO in late 2020 and

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
660 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News