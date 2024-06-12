Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is going to report Q4 ’24 results on the 26th of June (according to SA), so I wanted to have a quick look at how the company performed throughout 2023, what we should expect from the report, and some thoughts on the outlook of the company. The company’s performance on the top line is worrisome, while further improvements in margins seem to be in question now too, after such a fantastic run. Therefore, I am reiterating a hold rating as I expect the report will bring more volatility to the downside.

Briefly on Financial Performance

Over the past year, the company’s revenues have taken a slight hit, and have been on a downtrend. The last three quarters saw revenue declines in low double-digits across all regions and product types, with substantial declines in Workplace in the Americas, and Lifestyle globally, suggesting further weakness in demand.

In terms of efficiency and profitability over the past year, I am glad to see that the company saw improvements across the board, even as revenues declined, the company managed to improve its profitability by moderating input and delivery costs, and incremental pricing benefits, for which I have to commend the management. It is not easy to outperform in a weak sales environment, which tells me the management knows how to operate in this industry.

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, as the bottom line improved, so did the company’s ROA and ROE, however, these are still quite low in my opinion, at least they are starting to head in the right direction, and with further improvements in the bottom line in the upcoming years, the company could return to the percentages it saw in 2019. But that is yet to be seen.

In terms of competitive advantage, if we look at MLKN’s ROTC as compared to some of its peers, we can see that the company could do much better. Somewhere on par with HNI (HNI), considering it has about the same market cap. Right now, the company is very similar to Steelcase (SCS), which could perform better. Therefore, I don’t think the company has a strong moat or any competitive advantage right now. I would like to see it getting closer to 10% like HNI.

In terms of financial position, as of Q3 ’24, which was filed on April 10th, the company had around $223m in cash and equivalents, against $1.3B in long-term debt. It’s a substantial amount of debt in my opinion for a company. The company hasn’t worked through lowering this amount in a meaningful way since the last time I covered the company, which was when it released its Q1 ’24 numbers. The interest coverage ratio stood at a little over 2x as before, which is fine in the broad sense; however, it is a bit close for me. Nevertheless, the company’s decent cash pile, well over 250m in cash from operations, should keep the company without risk of insolvency.

Overall, the decline in sales is quite worrisome, which still showed no bounce as of the latest quarter. With such declines, I don’t know how much more could the company improve its margins going forward. There is so much the management can do to adjust its pricing, and when there is soft demand, economies of scale are harder to achieve, and operations may falter.

What to Expect from Q4

Analysts are expecting the company to make $0.47, and $0.54 of GAAP and non-GAAP EPS, respectively, on $898.7m of revenues. This will be a 3% sequential increase and around 6% decline y/y. So, we can see that the comparison is still negative, but the declines seem to be slowing down, and we may see a bottom soon, maybe in the next two quarters.

The company expects to make non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 at the midpoint on $900m of revenues at the midpoint, which is very close to what the analysts are estimating. The company tends to miss on sales numbers a lot more often and tends to beat EPS estimates.

I believe the company has set itself to at least meet the expectations of the analysts, however, with the large gap in the range of EPS for the quarter, the company will be able to meet its expectations while missing analysts’ estimates slightly. I also think the company will see lower revenues than anticipated because the last four quarters saw low double-digit declines, and now the company expects to see around a 6% decrease, which is good if that is the case, but I don’t think it’s going to be achieved.

Comments on the Outlook

What I would like to see from the full-year numbers is some sort of decent recovery on the top line. It’s been quite dire in the last while, so any indication of the workplace and lifestyle segments returning to growth would be very positive for me. These segments have seen the highest drop in sales over the last while, which is kind of puzzling, given the fact that more people are going back to the office, which should improve workplace figures while probably decreasing lifestyle, but seeing both are declining, it raises some red flags for sure. Sticky and higher inflation is wreaking havoc across the board, as customers seem to tighten their pockets and are not splurging on such items right now. A lot of people have upgraded their furniture during the peak of lockdowns, so these products are rather new still and don’t need to be replaced yet.

I would also like to see how the company’s margins progressed. I would like to see continual improvement, but as I said earlier, it may be tough because the company already improved gross margins by a substantial amount, and with the lackluster top-line outlook, I don’t know how much more it can improve its efficiency.

Guidance will be a huge part of the announcement, and I will be paying attention to what the company thinks about the return to office and whether the demand will start to improve going into the summer months. However, I am not too certain the guidance is going to be a positive one. With the macroeconomic outlook seeming to worsen in the US, and as the unemployment rate ticks up, more people will start to cut down on such purchases.

Should you Invest before the Q4 announcement?

With the lackluster performance on the top line, I am having a hard time recommending the company as a good investment at this time. I would like to see it return to meaningful growth and will be looking at the company’s results and guidance like a hawk. A forward PE ratio of 13 may seem cheap, but when you see double-digit revenue declines, it starts to seem rather expensive in my opinion.

The company is up around 75% in the last year, but so far in 2024, it has hit a ceiling at around $30 a share and saw a massive drop in Q3 earnings. I expect a lot of volatility on the day of the report and if the numbers are not what the analysts expect and if the guidance comes in weak, I expect further profit-taking at these levels. I wouldn't be surprised if the company trades closer to $20 a share in the next half a year to a year; therefore, I am recommending not adding anymore at these levels if you already have a position, and do not start a position right now as the risk to reward is not enticing in my opinion, with margin and revenue outlook remaining uncertain.