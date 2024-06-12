Fixed Income Outlook: Shifting Opportunities For Bond Investors

Jun. 12, 2024 1:15 AM ET
Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
863 Followers

Summary

  • In general, credit is expensive right now, but we can see a tremendous amount of differentiation across sectors.
  • Our view is that as we move through 2024 and into 2025, that volatility and that focus amongst investors will transition from interest rate volatility to credit volatility.
  • Where can we find value in one industry or one sector versus another? We see a lot of this as we compare, for instance, corporate debt to consumer debt.

Fixed income concept. Types of investment security that pay investors fixed interest or dividend payments until their maturity date. Finance business conceptual. Money bag.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Gene Tannuzzo, CFA

You don't need interest rates to go down to succeed in fixed income, but you do need to look closely to find relative value. For instance, very liquid, very high-quality and investment-grade corporate bonds are trading at

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
863 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News