Fixed Income Outlook: Shifting Opportunities For Bond Investors

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Gene Tannuzzo, CFA

You don't need interest rates to go down to succeed in fixed income, but you do need to look closely to find relative value. For instance, very liquid, very high-quality and investment-grade corporate bonds are trading at some of the most expensive spreads or risk premiums we've seen in the last 20 years.

In this environment, you’ll need to employ research to uncover opportunity in one industry or one sector versus another, or one company versus another. Watch below.

Transcript

In general, credit is expensive right now, but we can see a tremendous amount of differentiation across sectors. Our view is that as we move through 2024 and into 2025, that volatility and that focus amongst investors will transition from interest rate volatility to credit volatility. In an environment of tight credit spreads, we have to think about a couple of things.

First, where is their relative value? Where can we find value in one industry or one sector versus another? We see a lot of this as we compare, for instance, corporate debt to consumer debt, where in general, consumer debt — like mortgage-backed securities — are historically much cheaper than what we see in the corporate market for investment-grade or even high-yield corporate bonds.

But also within a sector, we want to think about downside protection. If we're not being paid a lot, we might as well have the safer asset rather than the riskier one. For instance, in the high-yield bond market, as our analysts put together their bottom-up default forecasts across industries, we see tremendous dispersion over the next 24 months with some industries having less than 1% default in our forecast and some having near 20% default in our forecast.

So for us, the opportunity is to upgrade quality very inexpensively and skew towards those safer sectors or what we expect to be the lower default sectors as we think about that exposure in a portfolio. The longer the Fed keeps interest rates at these levels, we should be concerned about the borrower's ability to service debt with higher interest costs.

If we think about companies, their interest cost is higher. If we think about borrowers, for example, in the mortgage market or in the auto loan market, gradually as borrowers refinance and reset to current prevailing levels, interest service costs are higher.

Outcomes for fixed income are not completely dependent on the Fed lowering rates in 2024. And the fact that interest rates have risen so much over the last three years actually puts the investor in a much more competitive spot.

Because even if interest rates don't decline and create more price appreciation, the current level of income and the current level of yield is enough to generate returns that are more attractive than what we've seen in most of the last decade.

Disclosures

There are risks associated with fixed-income investments, including credit risk, interest rate risk, and prepayment and extension risk. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer term securities. Non-investment-grade (high-yield or junk) securities present greater price volatility and more risk to principal and income than higher rated securities.

Additional Disclosure

Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.

© 2016-2024 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.