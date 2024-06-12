Indian Equities In A New Regime

Summary

  • Despite recent market volatility during the latest election season, we think India’s equity market could hold attractive opportunities for long-term investors.
  • From a policy perspective, the new government may have to balance its recent focus on infrastructure investment with efforts to boost disposable income at the lower end of the economic pyramid.
  • In our view, the market volatility surrounding the election has created attractive opportunities for active managers, especially among small-and- mid-cap companies.

Businessman hugs indian rupee money bags. Granting financing business project or education. Trade, economics. Corruption. Provision financial loan credit. Bank deposit. Budget, tax collection.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Conrad Saldanha, CFA

Despite recent market volatility during the latest election season, we think India’s equity market could hold attractive opportunities for long-term investors.

India just put on the globe’s largest democratic display: 642 million voters participated

