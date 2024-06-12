Cimmerian

Introduction

I am very lucky to have a fantastic reader base. I don't even know how much time I spend each day in the comment section discussing trade ideas, macroeconomic developments, politics, and other issues.

So, before I continue, I have to thank everyone again for their engagement!

With that said, among the many requests that I get each week, one truly stood out, as it literally took me multiple days to figure out how to respond to this.

I added emphasis to the quote below.

U write extensively and the write ups on various stocks are highly appreciated - but given the proliferation of articles, it is difficult to be confident what would truly be what would be 1st Choice high convictions buys at the time of the articles, apart from perhaps a recent write up on CME . Am interested to know were u to looking to invest today in a stock outside of the Mag 7 - say USD 100,000 representing say 5% of your portfolio what would be say 3 picks from all your 2024 articles, what your choices would be, at today's price levels - Comment (24/06/08)

It's a very valid comment, as I indeed cover a wide variety of companies. This may make it difficult to find my favorites, especially because I keep a concentrated portfolio of just 21 stocks.

Leo Nelissen (Dividend Portfolio Breakdown)

That's mainly based on putting emphasis on my highest-conviction picks.

Although there's a case to be made for me buying everything I'm bullish on, I would just end up holding countless "small" positions in my account.

Even if I were to horribly mess up some calls, it would not have a big impact on my total portfolio performance.

With that said, the comment asked for a situation where I would have to invest 5% of my portfolio in my favorite three picks of my 2024 articles so far.

So, in this article, I'll tell you what I would be buying!

I Care About Safety And Secular Benefits

As most readers may know, I expect the market to face a "higher-for-longer" scenario on a prolonged basis. In this case, I'm referring to inflation and interest rates.

A lot of factors that provided us with subdued inflation in the 2009-2021 period have now turned into headwinds. This includes de-globalization, structural labor shortages, pressure on oil and gas production growth, and other factors.

Government debt levels are rising. While I DO NOT predict hyperinflation in the United States, I wrote in a February article that I expect central banks to use inflation to lower the real debt load (debt after inflation). For now, I feel my thesis is correct, as the European Central Bank just cut its rates while also RAISING its long-term inflation forecast.

In general, the higher-for-longer thesis seems to go mainstream, as Bloomberg just reported the "Fed's Higher-For-Longer Stance Hits Forms That Expected Rate Cuts."

I added emphasis to the very important quote below:

When progress on inflation stalled early this year and Federal Reserve officials decided to keep rates at a 23-year high for longer, it forced companies to rethink investments in capital expenditures, inventory and hiring. [...] For businesses, the pain is showing up in data. S&P Global Market Intelligence projects capital investments in manufacturing will rise by only 3.9% this year, down from a January estimate of 6.7%. US business bankruptcy filings increased by more than 40% during the past year through the end of March, while personal filings rose 15%, according to the Administrative Office of the US Courts.

On top of that, it was just reported that the Institute for Supply Management expects CapEx growth of just 1% this year. That's down from prior expectations of 12%!

Bloomberg

Moreover, these headwinds come at a time of elevated valuations.

Going into this month, the S&P 500 traded at almost 21x earnings, the highest valuation since the early 200s (excluding the pandemic).

JPMorgan

Generally speaking, lofty valuations have translated into subdued returns in the following 5-10 years.

Based on long-term data collection, the findings below show that current valuations indicate annual returns close to 0% for at least the next five years.

JPMorgan

Please note that this is theoretical. We could easily see higher returns if strong earnings growth and a path to potentially lower rates support the market.

However, given inflation and growth dynamics, I wouldn't bet on that - at least not for now.

All things considered, I'm looking for companies that come with a number of attributes:

Consistent dividend growth (that's regardless of the economic environment).

Healthy balance sheets. In general, healthy balance sheets are key. However, especially when rates are elevated, this is important. I make no exceptions.

Secular growth. The best businesses benefit from strong underlying benefits that differentiate them from companies that simply ride the ups and downs of the economy.

With all of this in mind, I have to say finding three companies was close to impossible. Mainly because I already have a very concentrated portfolio.

I think it's similar to the discussion about who's the best NFL quarterback at the moment.

A quarterback is part of a bigger team. Without a good offensive line, even the best QB is useless.

Many factors influence a QB, including coaching, personal circumstances, and so much more.

In all honestly, I think I can make a case for all 21 stocks in my portfolio to be included in this three-stock article. They all have something special.

That said, I found three stocks that are my favorites right now.

I'm so confident in these picks that I wouldn't mind having 15% exposure to each of them.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) - Undervalued Oil & Gas

I have to be honest. Before I started writing this article, I wanted to go with Texas Pacific Land (TPL), which is my largest position, accounting for more than 13% of my entire net worth.

I discussed that stock on May 11. Since then, shares are up 17%, including a 24% surge on June 10, when the news broke that it would be included in the S&P 400.

As much as I love TPL, the 24% surge was too much, as it somewhat ruined the short-term risk/reward (the long-term risk/reward remains fantastic!).

Hence, I'm going with CNQ, my second-largest oil and gas investment.

As most readers may know, I love oil and gas. As cyclical and volatile as this sector may be, it has turned into a gold mine for income and capital gains, thanks to the end of the U.S. shale revolution.

Between 2009 and 2021, U.S. shale output growth was so strong that it made a sustainable rise in oil prices impossible. Now, major basins are running out of Tier 1 reserves, which has caused production growth to implode, shifting pricing power back to OPEC+.

Energy Information Administration

As oil demand is still strong and expected to remain elevated for many decades to come, we are now in a much more favorable environment where oil prices between $70 and $90 WTI are "normal."

I discussed all of this in an article titled "Canadian Natural Resources: My Top Pick For North American Oil And Gas."

CNQ stands out, as it is a pure-play oil and gas company from Canada, where it mainly operates in low-cost oil sands. These operations come with extremely low decline rates and subdued breakeven prices.

The company has more than three decades worth of proven reserves and the title of largest oil producer in Canada. It's also the second-largest gas producer.

Canadian Natural Resources

Thanks to operations that are breakeven in the $30 WTI range, the company has a keen focus on dividends.

After reaching its debt target of C$10 billion in net debt, it returns 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends, special dividends, and buybacks.

Canadian Natural Resources

Even before it reached this milestone, the company was a source of reliable income, as it has grown its dividend for 24 consecutive years, with a compounding annual growth rate of 21%.

Canadian Natural Resources

What makes my heart beat faster is the fact that the company can generate roughly C$9 in per-share free cash flow at $80 WTI.

At current prices, this implies a free cash flow yield of 9%. Please note that the per-share free cash flow number is based on the company's pre-split stock price! If you want to check these numbers yourself, you need to multiply the current stock price by two!

Canadian Natural Resources

In other words, at elevated oil prices, investors are looking at double-digit annual distribution returns.

Over time, I expect the per-share FCF picture to improve even further, as CNQ will use buybacks to improve the per-share value of its business.

In general, I believe CNQ is massively undervalued, as it trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 8.0x. Its long-term normalized multiple is 8.7x.

If we incorporate expected annual OCF growth of 21%, 9%, and 11% through 2026, respectively, we get a fair stock price of C$147 in Toronto. That's 50% above the current price. The same applies to New York-based shares.

FAST Graphs

Especially in a higher-for-longer environment, I expect the company to generate double-digit annual returns for many years to come.

RTX Corporation (RTX) - Aerospace Brilliance

I have more than 20% aerospace & defense exposure.

That's not because I like wars (I don't) but because the A&D industry has been a source of innovation for more than a century.

While the world is currently dealing with some horrible conflicts that are certainly bullish for RTX (I won't deny that), I believe innovation is the number one reason why no major country will attempt to attack the U.S. or any of its NATO allies.

That said, RTX was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies. It has an almost even split between defense and commercial exposure, which adds to its appeal.

My most recent article on this company was written on April 23, when I went with the title "Even With Big Gains, I'm Still Convinced RTX Is One Of The Best Dividend Stocks On The Market."

Back then, I was up 50%. Since then, RTX has added another 6%.

Despite this rise, I like RTX for a wide range of reasons.

For example, the company owns fantastic businesses. This includes Collins Aerospace, which produces everything from advanced materials to airplane bathroom lights. It produces landing gears, avionics, safety lights, business class seats, and pretty much everything you can think of.

Airbus expects global demand for commercial airplanes to increase by more than 40 thousand units through 2042. This bodes well for Collins.

Airbus

The company also owns Pratt & Whitney, which produces advanced engines for defense and commercial customers, including the mighty F-35 jet, the most advanced fighter jet ever built.

In fact, every second, a P&W-powered plane takes off and lands!

RTX Corp.

Beyond that, it owns Raytheon, which covers all of its pure-play defense products, including advanced missiles like AMRAAMs and Stormbreakers, defense systems like the Patriot system, and space systems - among many others.

RTX Corp.

Thanks to the post-pandemic requirement and accelerated defense spending in NATO nations, the company is now seeing growth across the board, with 1Q24 orders coming in at $25 billion with a 1.34x book-to-bill ratio.

For every $1.00 in finished work, the company got $1.34 in new orders.

It now has a backlog exceeding $200 billion.

After hiking its dividend by 6.8%, it currently yields 2.4%. This dividend comes with a 46% payout ratio and a fantastic EPS growth outlook.

Using the FactSet estimates in the chart below, RTX is expected to grow EPS by 7% this year, potentially followed by 14% and 13% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Like in prior articles, I'm applying a 20x multiple, as this better reflects the company's pure-play aerospace operations. Before 2019, the stock price reflected pre-merger United Technologies, which included non-aerospace operations.

I do not believe that RTX should trade below $140, which indicates a 30% upside and a double-digit annual return outlook.

On top of that, it has a BBB+ credit rating, one step below the A range.

Even at these prices, I believe RTX is highly attractive, which makes it one of my top three picks.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) - Railroad Brilliance

The third pick is the reason why it took me multiple days before I started writing this article.

Initially, I wanted to go with CME Group (CME), which is one of my all-time favorite high-yield plays in the finance sector. Like Canadian Natural, it distributes roughly all of its free cash flow to shareholders using an annual special dividend.

However, I decided to replace CME with Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

By the way, I'm just realizing two of my three picks are Canadian!

On April 25, I wrote an article titled "Canadian Pacific - One Of My Favorite "Win-Win" Investments.

Since then, its shares have been down 6%, which is why I recently bought much more of it.

Since the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern last year, we've been dealing with a railroad that connects all three North American nations through its own network. That's unique.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

This railroad has a lot of bulk and merchandise exposure and fantastic access to the most important export/import ports, Mexican industrial production, North American agriculture production, and so much more.

Initially, I bought Canadian Pacific before the merger, as I loved its high-margin bulk business and because I was bullish on economic re-shoring and the bigger role of the U.S. and Canada in providing exports of agriculture and energy goods.

Because of the merger, I got Mexican exposure as well.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

On top of that, the company has consistently reported industry-leading accident numbers, as it has excelled at improving operations without putting safety at risk.

Going forward, it expects stronger pricing power and improved margins.

TAMs came in ahead of expectation that we communicated on the fourth quarter call despite weather challenges earlier in the year. Our operations were resilient and we made progress on key growth investments across our network. We're also seeing the benefit of a lower inflation environment and disciplined pricing on our cost structure. This sets us up well for margin improvement as we move through the rest of the year. - CP 1Q24 Earnings Call

Looking even further into the future, CP expects to grow its revenues by high single digits annually through 2028.

With support from higher margins, it expects consistent double-digit annual EPS growth, which bodes well for dividend growth, buybacks, and its valuation.

Currently yielding 0.7%, CP has halted all buybacks and stopped hiking its dividend when it announced its intent to merge with Kansas City Southern.

Data by YCharts

Luckily, the company expects to reach its target leverage ratio of 2.5x by the end of this year or in early 2025.

This bodes well for a return to double-digit annual dividend growth, as analysts expect 9% EPS growth in 2024, potentially followed by 19% and 18% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Using the 22.5x multiple I have used in prior articles because it fits the company's growth profile so well, we get a fair price target of C$100 in Toronto, 30% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

As such, I expect elevated long-term returns, making CP one of my three favorite investments at this point.

Takeaway

In this article, I dove deep into the challenge of narrowing down my top three stock picks from my 2024 articles.

After much deliberation, I've chosen Canadian Natural Resources, the RTX Corporation, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City as my top choices.

Each of these companies has strong fundamentals, promising growth prospects, and strategic advantages.

Essentially, these picks reflect my focus on safety, secular growth, and long-term value, especially in a "higher-for-longer" market environment.

Going forward, I will continue to discuss great opportunities and hope to continue fruitful discussions in the comment section.

So, please let me know what you think of my picks, and as always, thank you for being a part of my investment journey!