Forced To Choose 3: My All-Star Dividend Stocks For 2024 And Beyond

Jun. 12, 2024 7:30 AM ETCNQ, CNQ:CA, CP, CP:CA, RTX4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this article, I address a reader's request to identify my top three high-conviction stock picks from my 2024 articles.
  • I discuss the importance of selecting stocks with consistent dividend growth, healthy balance sheets, and secular growth, which is crucial in a market facing prolonged high inflation and interest rates.
  • Ultimately, I emphasize my concentrated portfolio strategy, ensuring that even my top three picks align with my long-term investment outlook and provide robust returns despite market challenges.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Triangle made of $100 bills with Benjamin Franklin inside

Cimmerian

Introduction

I am very lucky to have a fantastic reader base. I don't even know how much time I spend each day in the comment section discussing trade ideas, macroeconomic developments, politics, and other issues.

So, before I continue, I have to

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.4K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ, TPL, CP, RTX, CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
CNQ:CA--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
CP--
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
CP:CA--
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
RTX--
RTX Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News