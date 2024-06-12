Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

J Jill (NYSE:JILL) is an apparel retailer. The company has 244 stores in the US and focuses on a high-income, adult woman target.

I started covering JILL in March 2024 with a Hold rating. Despite some of the company's positive characteristics (relatively premium offer, good post-pandemic margins, good SG&A control), I was worried about management's compensation, third-party relations, and a high level of debt. The valuation multiples assuming a return to gross margins below 70% didn't seem attractive.

This article covers the company's 1Q24 results and earnings call. The results were good, with comparable sales up and margin expansion. The company also beat the consensus for revenues and EPS. More importantly, JILL announced the pre-payment of about a third of its high-yielding term loan. This does not reduce net leverage but shows that the company is committed to reducing it.

JILL's guidance for the rest of the year is conservative, expecting a flat FY24 compared to FY23, with sales moderately up and margins flat. Based on my forecasts, the company could post an operating income of $81 million and a net income of about $49 million for the year (barring further debt prepayments). The company's adjusted market cap (including 3.5 million warrants provided to its controller) is about $546 million, and its EV (post-debt prepayments) is about $626 million. I believe this valuation is fair, but not attractive. For that reason, I maintain my Hold rating.

Good 1Q24 results

JILL's 1Q24 results were positive in several areas. The company beat analyst estimates in both revenues and EPS.

Revenues grew 7.5% YoY and about 3% when accommodating for a calendar shift in the quarter. That level of comparable growth is positive when compared with many small-cap apparel retailers that are more challenged, like Destination XL (DXLG) or Citi Trends (CTRN). In my original article on JILL, I commented that the company's customers have more disposable income and are better prepared to weather challenging macro scenarios.

The company's assortment and merchandising remain strong, with inventories decreasing year over year and gross margins increasing to 72.9%, 80 basis points above last year. Management commented on the call about the strong full-price sales movement, trying to run a few promotions.

On the expense front, the company's SG&A grew in line with sales. The 10-Q mentions investments in marketing, and management commented on implementing an order management system.

On the brand front, the company launched a campaign called 'One Wardrobe. No Limits', to increase customer awareness. This is a positive development for a retailer whose brand equity is still comparatively small (for example, J Jill has less than 150 thousand Instagram followers).

Debt repayment and dividend

On May 14th, the company announced the pre-payment of part of its term loan for $60.5 million.

This development is very positive in a number of areas. First, an apparel retailer already has operational leverage, so adding financial leverage is generally too risky (unless the conditions are very convenient). This debt payment decreases that risk. Second, the payment decreases interest expenses going forward. This term loan pays an expensive SOFR + 8%, or about 13% at current levels. Finally, the payment signals management's intention to delever the balance sheet. The CFO commented on the call that he wanted the company to post 'net cash' at some point.

The payment is not reflected in the 1Q24 figures. However, the debt balance after the repayment is about $108 million, and the company cash is $28 million (1Q24 call).

In the same announcement, JILL also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a cash requirement of about $3.2 million per year (considering 10 million outstanding shares), so it should not represent a big cash requirement for the company.

Reapproaching the valuation

Since I released my Hold article on JILL, the stock has gone up more than 50%. I believe there are a few factors behind this positive performance.

First, in my previous article, I worked with an estimate of gross margins returning to levels below 70% to be conservative. Contrary to this, the company continued posting better YoY gross margins.

Second, the company's debt repayment significantly reduces risks during a downturn. If JILL continues paying down debt, this risk will decrease even more.

Third, I believe most people calculate JILL's valuation metrics without considering the 3.5 million warrants that the controller got from a loan in 2020 (explained in more detail in my previous article). The company's market cap is almost 40% higher if we account for these warrants.

Therefore, I admit I was too conservative on the gross margin outlook, and management positively surprised me on the debt repayment. However, I disagree that the stock is as undervalued as the unadjusted metrics show.

Considering 14 million diluted shares (10.5 million outstanding and 3.5 million warrants with an exercise of one cent, and therefore deeply in the money) and a share price of $39, JILL's adjusted market cap is $546 million. Adding about $80 million in net debt leads to an EV of $626 million.

JILL guided for a flat year in terms of sales, growing between 1% and 3%, and adjusted EBITDA moderately down 1% to 3%. This guidance was reaffirmed during the 1Q24 call. I believe this is conservative, considering the results for 1Q24 and a conservative macro outlook shared by most apparel retailers.

If the company managed to meet guidance for FY24, it would post an adjusted EBITDA of about $110 million for the year. From this, we have to remove $6 million in SBC (annualizing from $1.3 million in 1Q24 and considering the higher stock price). We also need to remove $23 million in D&A (approximately in line with the company's CAPEX guidance of $26 million). After that, we reach an operating income of $81 million.

Let's move down in the income statement. We have to account for about $5.5 million in net interest in 1Q24, plus another $10.5 million in the year (considering a 13% yield on the $108 million still outstanding for three quarters). This leads to a pre-tax income of $65 million.

After applying a tax rate of 25%, we arrive at NOPAT of $60.75 million and a net income of $49 million, from management's guidance. Compared to the adjusted market cap and EV figures above, this results in EV/NOPAT and P/E multiples of 10.3x and 11x, respectively.

I generally think that a company with stable earnings, low leverage, and good management, but little growth prospects deserves a 10x multiple. In the case of JILL, its management is good (the company has performed very well after the pandemic), but it is leveraged, and its earnings are not stable (apparel is a discretionary category). The company's growth prospects are limited to opening 25 stores (10% higher fleet) in the next three years. Finally, I do not like the previous related third-party transactions that led to the 3.5 million warrants mentioned above (described in more detail in my last article).

Therefore, I believe the current stock price is fair, albeit not opportunistic. I prefer to wait for a lower stock price, or better business prospects.