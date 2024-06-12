PM Images

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) focuses on short-term treasuries, generally t-bills, and uses several option strategies to boost its income. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, the strategy has not been terribly effective in the past. As such, I would not be investing in BUCK at the present time.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) is a broadly similar fund, with a stronger performance track-record than BUCK. Seems like the stronger choice.

BUCK - Basics

Investment Manager: Simplify

Expense Ratio: 0.35%.

Dividend Yield: 6.8%

BUCK - Overview and Analysis

Strategy and Holdings

BUCK focuses on very short-term treasuries, with a duration of 1 year or less. Right now, this means t-bills. In most cases, these investments do not yield a significant amount, but right now they do, and generate most of the fund's income and returns.

BUCK also employs an assortment of short-term option strategies meant to generate excess income. Specifics vary, but most option spreads are structured so as to generate a modest amount of monthly income at low risk.

As a quick example, the fund quite clearly had some rate risk from March to May, although the situation is a bit unclear right now. BUCK's option strategies are constantly in flux, so exposures and risks are constantly in flux.

Data by YCharts

With the above in mind, let's have a look at the benefits of BUCK's strategy.

Benefits

BUCK's option strategies generate quite a bit of option premiums, as compensation for their added risk. Said premiums are generally distributed to shareholders, resulting in a 6.9% distribution yield for the fund. It is a reasonably good yield on an absolute basis, and quite a bit higher than t-bills and other bond sub-asset classes.

Data by YCharts

BUCK's option strategies are also relatively low-risk strategies, without the possibility of significant losses or underperformance. BUCK itself seems much less volatile than the average bond fund, with much lower drawdowns as well. Volatility seems to be rising, however, and the fund remains riskier than t-bills.

Data by YCharts

So, BUCK provides investors with an above-average 6.9% dividend yield and below-average risk and volatility. Although this is a solid investment thesis, the fund has several important downsides and risks. Let's have a look at these.

Downsides and Risks

BUCK's most important downside is the fact that the fund's strategy and performance are moderately dependent on the fund's management team. BUCK's managers need to find profitable, low-risk option trades, execute them well, and then have the market not move against them, to generate excess income and profits. There is no guarantee that the fund's managers will accomplish this task. As the fund's option strategies are low-risk strategies this is a relatively small downside and risk, but it is a risk nonetheless.

Importantly, BUCK's strategy has not been effective in the past, with the fund matching the performance of t-bills since inception, at materially higher risk.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, BUCK has effectively matched the performance of the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) since inception in late 2022. BUCK focuses on t-bills and has a 0.21% higher expense ratio, so it seems that the fund's option strategy has delivered some marginal gains, but that these have been wiped out by the fund's expenses. Said strategy also increase the fund's risk and volatility compared to t-bills.

Due to the above, I simply see no reason to invest in BUCK at the present time. Its strategy is not working, and it is simply a marginally higher-risk investment when compared to t-bills. As the differences here are marginal, and strategies / execution could always improve moving forward, this is a marginal call from my part, and I could see some investors disagreeing.

Besides the above, BUCK also has three smaller other downsides.

First, is the fact that its distributions are volatile, due to underlying option premium volatility. As option prices and strategies are constantly in flux, I would expect further distribution volatility moving forward. BUCK could always move to a managed distribution policy though.

Data by YCharts

Second, is the fact that the fund's option trades do somewhat increase risk and volatility. BUCK is a bit riskier than t-bills, less than most bonds.

Data by YCharts

Third, and a corollary of the above, is the fact that the fund's share price should continuously trend downwards. Profitable option trades result in higher premiums and distributions, while unprofitable option trades result in lower share prices. Under these conditions, share prices should trend downwards. BUCK's share price is down since inception, as expected.

Data by YCharts

On a more positive note, as BUCK's option trades are not particularly risk, the impact from the above should be quite small. BUCK's share price has decreased by 1.5% since inception, close to 1.5 years ago. So, I would expect share prices to decline by 1.0% per year moving forward, perhaps less. Results are strongly dependent on the effectiveness of the fund's option strategy moving forward.

HIGH versus BUCK - Quick Comparison

A couple months ago I wrote an article on the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF, a similar fund from the same manager. Thought a (quick) comparison was in order.

Both funds focus on t-bills, and employ an assortment of option strategies meant to increase their income. Strategies are similar at a very high level, but the specifics vary.

HIGH seems to be a more aggressive fund, as evidenced by its higher distribution yield (indicative of more option trades / more risk taken).

Data by YCharts

I get a similar impression from reading fund material too. As an example, BUCK is described as a cash alternative:

BUCK

While HIGH is described as an attractive alternative to traditional high yield offerings:

HIGH

HIGH's strategy has been successful in the past, with the fund outperforming both BUCK and t-bills since inception.

Data by YCharts

HIGH has outperformed t-bills since I first covered the fund, but not BUCK.

Data by YCharts

HIGH seems riskier than BUCK in theory, although I do not see that reflected in the fund's performance track-record. As per the above, BUCK has been the riskier, more volatile choice YTD.

HIGH's more aggressive strategy and higher distribution yield means share price decline faster.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, and considering the above, HIGH seems slightly superior to BUCK.

As an aside, I think the performance of both funds should be analyzed or taken as a whole. Meaning, Simplify runs two t-bill + option strategy ETFs, one of which has moderately outperformed, one marginally underperformed. On net, the strategies employed here seem to be working, but not consistently so.

Conclusion

BUCK focuses on t-bills and uses several option strategies to boost its income. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, the strategy has been ineffective in the past. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.