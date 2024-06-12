jmoor17/E+ via Getty Images

Preamble

This is not the first article I have penned warning investors about investing in Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD). The first was published on May 17th 2023, and, at the time, Barrick was trading at CAD 24.34, and now it is down to CAD 22.64, despite the huge rise in the price of gold. At the time I wrote the piece, I felt that miners with the majority of their operations within "safe" jurisdictions would fare better; Agnico Eagle (AEM) for instance.

A couple of days ago, I got onto Seeking Alpha and produced the chart below then, with a degree of gusto, patted myself on the shoulder, metaphorically speaking, and grinned broadly thinking to myself; "another good call mate!"

Comparison of performance between Barrick and Agnico (SA chart)

I was about to pen a self-congratulatory follow-up to my original article when I decided to check the financials of both companies. After all, I could have been wrong all along about the geopolitical risks being faced by Barrick. Well, imagine my surprise when I discovered that Barrick Gold had performed poorly relative to Agnico Eagle for entirely different reasons, and my self-congratulations were wholly unwarranted.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold, the biggest player in the gold mining industry, boasts a geographically diverse portfolio of mines. Their operations can be found in thirteen countries and span across almost all continents. In the Americas, they extract from the United States (through their joint venture Nevada Gold Mines), the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Canada. Africa is another key region for Barrick Gold, with mines situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire and Tanzania. They also have a presence in Saudi Arabia and Papua New Guinea.

Financials

Overall, compared to Agnico Eagle, their financials are not great. A brief comparison of the latest results for Barrick and for Agnico Eagle are given below.

Production/Costs

Looking at the graphic below, several unfortunate trends are immediately apparent. First and foremost, there is the obvious downtrend in gold production.

Graphic from Barrick Gold's most recent quarterly report (Barrick Gold's recent quarterly report)

Whereas, gold production for Agnico Eagle increased to 878,652 oz. True, this was in part due to the acquisition of the remaining Canadian Malartic complex, nevertheless, this is a positive compared to Barrick.

Whilst both companies touted inflation for the increase in ASIC, the figure for Agnico is much, much lower at $1,190 per oz.

Financial Performance

Agnico Eagle had a net income of $347.2 million, which again compares favourably with Barrick's $295 million.

It is not possible to compare EBITDA as Barrick's gives a figure for attributable EBITDA whilst Agnico Eagle offers information about adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow/Balance Sheet

Barrick generated $760 million in net cash from operating activities, and the figure for Agnico Eagle was around 3% higher at $783.2 million. This suggests that Agnico Eagle is slightly more efficient in generating cash flow from its operations than Barrick Gold. There could any number of factors for this, such as lower operating costs, a more efficient business model, or a stronger focus on cash flow management.

But the real shocker was cash flow. Agnico recorded a free cash flow of $395.6 million, whereas, Barrick's free cash flow slumped to $32 million. Little wonder that Barrick gave no increase in their dividend.

As regards cash and short-term investments, Barrick is ahead of Agnico with $3,492 million tucked away for a rainy day, whilst Agnico has a paltry $533 million.

Set against Barrick's handsome cash pile is their ginormous figure of $15,626 million for Total Liabilities. For comparison, Agnico has a far more modest $9,160.1 million in Total Liabilities.

Valuation

The book value of Barrick is given as $13.36 a share. So, since the actual share price is $16.18, we can see that there is a circa 21% difference between the two numbers.

For reference, Agnico's book value is $39.43, which is 64.5% lower than the share price of $64.68. That is to say that, according to these metrics, Agnico is far more richly valued than Barrick.

Based on the above, the stock market seems to be more optimistic about Agnico's future prospects compared to Barrick. And frankly, so am I.

Other Considerations

I've previously written about risks faced by Barrick on account of the fact that their operations are mostly based outside of the collective West, and, as far as I'm concerned, these risks have not gone away, rather they have intensified recently.

Nationalisation

The US is seen as a bastion of capitalism, with no investor likely to experience the dangers of the government nationalising established, profitable enterprises for pennies on the dollar. Unlike the US, some governments do resort to such measures, which can be viewed as expropriating foreign and domestic investors for a fraction of the fair value of a business. Think of it as akin to the US passing a law to snaffle Russian assets.

One country that has embarked on a program of nationalisation was initiated by Bolivian president Luis Alberto Arce Catacora. This long-time official has been closely linked with nationalising the hydrocarbon, telecommunications, and certain mining industries in his homeland. One company that has first-hand experience of this nationalisation is Swiss company Glencore International.

In early 2005, Glencore acquired assets in Bolivia, which consisted of a tin and antimony smelter together with the Colquiri mine, a producer of tin and zinc. These assets were nationalised by government decrees, which began around 2007. Naturally, Glencore sought recompense via an international tribunal. After seven years of arbitration, it has now been reported that Glencore has won the arbitration and has been awarded a sum total of $253,591,796, which covers Bolivia's treaty breaches, plus interest. And now there is the small matter of enforcing the award.

Enforcing international law is a complex issue with no easy answers, and there is no guaranteed way to force Bolivia to comply with the order. In an attempt to ensure that Bolivian money is purloined to make the company whole, Glencore has applied to the courts.

Bolivian cash held in Western banks could be grabbed and handed over to Glencore. However, given the time that has elapsed, I, personally, doubt very much if there is sufficient to cover this sizeable debt. Alternatively, some money could be diverted to Glencore via the SWIFT system. If Bolivia attempts to purchase goods, the money intended to buy could be redirected to Glencore's bank account.

Given the above, it is no surprise that Luis Arce is eyeing participation in BRICS, as this offers "tremendous prospects for transformation and transfiguration along with accelerated industrialization." And the use of an alternative payment system to SWIFT.

Mexico

There has been the recent election of Claudia Sheinbaum as president of Mexico. This former secretariat of the environment and natural resources takes over from Andrés Manuel López Obrador ("AMLO"), the former president who introduced a number of laws that adversely impacted mining operations in Mexico. She is a member of MORENA, the party that was officially founded by AMLO.

I've previously covered some of the miner unfriendly laws introduced by AMLO, so let me give a brief overview.

The Mexican government has proposed shorter concessions, which include "tighter rules for permits." Restrictions for open mining pits and also a nationalisation of lithium mining operations are envisioned.

Now that Claudia Sheinbaum is president-elect, given her background, we can expect further steps that make life difficult for miners. Whilst it is true that Barrick does not have operations in Mexico, the country is an active participant in various Latin American organisations, such as the Pacific Alliance. And so, ideas can be exchanged.

Summary

While my previous articles cautioned investors about Barrick's risky locations, a deeper analysis reveals Barrick's financial performance as the main reason for its underperformance compared to miners such as Agnico Eagle.

Agnico Eagle has seen rising gold production, lower costs, and stronger financials. Despite a lower book value, Agnico Eagle trades at a higher premium, reflecting market optimism about its future.

The dangers of nationalisation of resources in countries where Barrick operates is a major concern, and the recent political climate in Mexico adds another layer of risk for the industry.

In my view, investors should consider these financial and geopolitical factors when evaluating an investment in Barrick Gold.