Barrick Gold: Even More Emerging Risks

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Barrick Gold underperformed compared to Agnico Eagle due to poor financial performance, including lower gold production and free cash flow.
  • Agnico Eagle has stronger financials and a higher market premium despite lower book value, reflecting market optimism about its future prospects.
  • Geopolitical risks, such as nationalisation of resources and political changes in countries like Mexico, add additional layers of risk for investors considering Barrick Gold.

Gold

jmoor17/E+ via Getty Images

Preamble

This is not the first article I have penned warning investors about investing in Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD). The first was published on May 17th 2023, and, at the time, Barrick was trading at CAD 24.34, and

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
2.01K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOLD
--
ABX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News