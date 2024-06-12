Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

Antibody-drug conjugates (or ADCs) are enjoying a renaissance today, and as one of the leading independent developers of ADCs, Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY)(4568.T) stands to benefit tremendously in the coming decade as lead drugs like Enhertu and Dato-DXd target $15B or more in annual potential revenue and fund a robust pipeline of next-gen assets that could offer even better efficacy and tolerability data.

With celebrated clinical data and major partners like AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK), it’s not as if Daiichi Sankyo’s potential has gone unnoticed, particularly as investor interest in ADCs has shot up in the wake of clinical and commercial successes. These shares have more than doubled from their early 2022 lows and aren’t exactly cheap, but do still stand out with above-average earnings growth potential over the next three to five and 10 years.

ADC’s Aren’t New, But They Have Matured

Pfizer (PFE) was the first to bring an ADC to the market, when the FDA approved Mylotarg in 2000, while Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Kadcyla was the first ADC for solid tumors and got its approval in 2013. Now ADCs are the standard of care in a few areas of oncology, including refractory HER2+ breast cancer, refractory triple-negative breast cancer, and metastatic bladder cancer, and there have been several multibillion-dollar deals in the space, including Pfizer’s $43B acquisition of Seagen, Gilead’s (GILD) $21B acquisition of Immunomedics, and AbbVie’s (ABBV) $10B acquisition of ImmunoGen, not to mention numerous development and marketing partnership announcements in recent years.

It has taken quite a bit of effort to get from there to here; following a burst of excitement over the potential of these “smart chemotherapy” compounds that could more selectively target tumors and reduce treatment-limiting side effects, a lot of clinical and investor disappointment ensued. At the risk of stating the obvious, drug development is difficult, and it soon became obvious that the opportunities offered by ADCs were matched, and sometimes overcome, by the difficulties of developing drugs that could deliver in the clinic and make it to market.

With ADCs now an accepted part of oncology and an in-demand focus of drug development (both internal and external), Daiichi Sankyo has staked out a strong position in what is likely to become a huge market within oncology over the next decade, with long-term industry-wide ADC revenue forecasts well in excess of $100B.

Building From A Strong Base

The lead drug at Daiichi Sankyo is Enhertu, an ADC that uses Herceptin-linked deruxtecan to target EGFR2. Cancers that rely on EGFR2 include HER2+ breast cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer, and colorectal cancer, and the drug was launched in 2020 as a third-line treatment for HER2+ breast cancer.

Daiichi Sankyo is partnered with AstraZeneca for the marketing of the drug outside of Japan (a 50-50 profit-sharing alliance), and in four years it has already become the primary driver of Daiichi Sankyo’s business, contributing 28% of the company’s total revenue in FY’24, with 77% year-over-year growth in product sales in the most recent quarter.

Enhertu is likely only just getting started as a driver for Daiichi Sankyo. Recently reported data from the DB06 study (presented at the latest ASCO meeting) showed progression-free survival of 13.2 months with a 0.75 to 0.83 hazard ratio for overall survival in patients with “low” or “ultra-low” expression of HER2. While clinicians and analysts expected a good result in the “low” group, the “ultra-low” results were a welcome surprise and this positions the drug as a significant first-line option for a larger subset of patients.

The company is also exploring the use of the drug in combination with Perjeta, with results due in 2025. All told, Enhertu’s revenue could peak at around $14B, with over $12B of that in breast cancer, and two-thirds of that (around $8B) in neo-adjunctive, adjunctive, and first-line indications. Of course there will be competition all along the way, but that’s still significant growth potential relative to the $2.7B in annualized sales Daiichi Sankyo reported in the last quarter.

Dato-DXd Is Up Next, With A Significant Pipeline To Follow

The next major revenue contributor from Daiichi Sankyo’s ADC pipeline is likely to be Dato DXd, an ADC that targets TROP-2 and has clinical and market potential in both lung and breast cancers.

While the TL01 trial of Dato-DXd in second-line/third-line NSCLC was mixed, including non-statistically-significant results for the total population and weak results for non-small-cell lung cancer patients with squamous disease, the non-squamous results were statistically-significant and clinically meaningful, with a 23% benefit in overall survival. Importantly, while both Dato-DXd nor Gilead’s Trodelvy disappointed relative to initial expectations, limiting their potential in second-line or earlier settings, Dato-DXd did perform noticeably better than Trodelvy in non-squamous patients (23% benefit versus 13%) in what were pretty similar trials and patient populations.

Future studies, including a combo study with Merck’s Keytruda in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer and studies in breast cancer, will further define the market opportunity here, as well future trial data from potential competitors like Merck and Genmab, but this looks like a drug to watch as about 60% to 70% of NSCLC patients have non-squamous disease and success in front-line NSCLC could be a $10B opportunity.

Behind Dato-DXd is HER3-DXd, a drug that the company is initially targeting for second- or third-line use in NSCLC with EGFR mutations (with an FDA filing expected in 2024), but that will also be tried in first-line combos.

I-DXd (formerly known as DS-7300) is even more exciting, and seems like the primary motivation for the large partnership deal that Merck signed with Daiichi Sankyo last year (a three-drug deal that included $4B upfront, $1.5B in lump-sum development payments over two years, milestone payments of up to $16.5B ($5.5B x 3), and a 50-50 co-commercialization agreement outside of Japan). I-DXd targets B7-H3, and an early look at a Ph I/II study in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (or ES-SCLC) showed a 52% ORR. That alone would be reason for excitement, but this drug could be trialed in several other kinds of cancer, including prostate cancer, triple-neg breast cancer, melanoma, pancreatic cancer, and esophageal cancer on the basis of that anti-B7-H3 activity.

Daiichi Sankyo also has a pivotal study on the way for DS-6000 in second/third-line ovarian cancer (with earlier studies showing an ORR of 46%), and is underway with first-in-human studies for DS-9606, the first of its next-gen ADC compounds.

Daiichi Sankyo’s second-gen ADCs will be well worth watching given the results seen so far with the company’s chemistry. Drug design matters with ADCs, and this next generation will include new payloads and new linkers. Taking a look at Dato-DXd, for example, it looks as though the design of the drug (the linker in particular) could explain the efficacy difference with Gilead’s drug, as it appears to be more stable and offers a much longer half-life, giving the drug more time to work.

Importantly, Daiichi Sankyo has said that they plan to develop and market this next generation of ADCs on their own, reinvesting some of the profits from the first generation into building up the assets (R&D, manufacturing, logistics, and sales) necessary to go it alone. While Daiichi Sankyo’s deals with AstraZeneca and Merck aren’t bad by any means, a go-it-alone strategy could drive even greater profitability down the road.

The Outlook

I haven’t talked much about Daiichi Sankyo’s other drugs. Some of that is due to space limitations, but also due to the reality that drugs like Lixiana (an anticoagulant) just don’t factor all that significantly into the company’s future relative to the ADC portfolio. Still, it’s worth noting that for now sales within Japan still make up about a third of sales (up 13% in FY’24) and Japan is not an easy market in which to operate, with government-mandated price cuts of around 5% a year.

As 2024 will be a year of filings and clinical trials, I expect a marked slowdown from the 20%-plus growth of FY 2023 and 2024, and I’m looking for around 11% growth this year. As additional approvals come in though, I expect some reacceleration back to the mid-to-high teens, with a five-year growth rate close to 14% and a long-term annualized growth rate of 10% on the back of that ADC portfolio.

The company is reinvesting heavily into the business, including its R&D efforts, and that is limiting margin expansion in the short term. Even so, I expect EBITDA margin to accelerate toward 20% and above in FY’26, with operating margins improving from the low teens in FY’25 (12% to 13%) to over 20% in the three years after. Over time, I expect free flow margin to improve from the mid-teens into the 20%’s and the high 20%’s are not out of reach, particularly if the company’s second generation ADC efforts pan out. That, then, should support high-teens annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is a bit of a challenge with Daiichi Sankyo. It’s not as if the company’s clinical success and affirming commercial partnerships have gone unnoticed, and the shares don’t exactly look bargain-priced by discounted cash flow. That said, I don’t know many companies of similar size that are likely to show 25%-plus annualized EPS growth over the next five years (or more), and the Street is always willing to pay up for growth.

Good pipelines are hard to find, and I think Daiichi Sankyo has strong institutional knowhow where ADCs are concerned. That leaves me more willing to pay up even though I only see around 10% upside on fundamental valuation, and I think this is a name for more growth-driven investors to consider.

