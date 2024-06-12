Daiichi Sankyo Is Riding The ADC Revolution To Billions In Future Revenue

Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Daiichi Sankyo is poised to play its part in revolutionizing cancer treatments with its portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates, that target $15 billion-plus annual revenue opportunities.
  • Enhertu, the primary revenue driver today, has shown promising results in HER2+ breast cancer, while Dato-DXd offers billions in potential revenue from lung and breast cancer.
  • Daiichi Sankyo has an attractive pipeline, including compounds in trials for small-cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, EGFR-mutated NSCLC, as well as an emerging second-gen ADC technology portfolio.
  • Profit-sharing agreements with AstraZeneca and Merck are helping Daiichi Sankyo build its business, but management intends to shift to a more independent model in the future.
  • Daiichi Sankyo isn't conventionally cheap, but there aren't many large pharma companies with the potential to grow earnings at 25% or more in the coming years, and the shares do have some appeal.

3d rendering of Antibody drug conjugates or ADCs

Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

Antibody-drug conjugates (or ADCs) are enjoying a renaissance today, and as one of the leading independent developers of ADCs, Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY)(4568.T) stands to benefit tremendously in the coming

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

