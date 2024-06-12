The exterior of an apartment building. Kirpal Kooner

Those who have followed my work on Seeking Alpha over the years know that I am data-driven. This includes analyses of companies' operating fundamentals and valuation.

Sentiment may matter in the near term. However, I believe that fundamentals (dividend yield, growth rates, and balance sheet quality) and valuation are the driving forces of long-term returns.

One stock that has both sentiment and fundamentals on its side is Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). Since I initiated coverage with a buy rating in April, shares have rallied 15%. That's leagues ahead of the 4% total returns delivered by the S&P 500 index (SP500) in that time.

At the time, I liked ESS for its status as the best-in-class West Coast apartment REIT. The company's reputation as a Dividend Aristocrat didn't hurt, either. ESS' BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook provided yet another boost to the investment case. Finally, shares looked to be meaningfully discounted.

Today, I will be re-examining ESS and downgrading to a hold rating. To be clear, I still like the company for all the reasons that I noted. ESS also posted a double beat with its first-quarter results that were shared on April 30. I still think shares are slightly discounted. However, as I'll discuss in a bit, it isn't by a big enough margin to justify a buy rating any longer.

Favorable Supply/Demand Dynamics Fueled Q1 Outperformance

ESS Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

In the first quarter, ESS again demonstrated the strength of its underlying property portfolio. The company's rental revenue (99.4% of total Q1 revenue) grew by 3.6% year-over-year to $424.2 million during the quarter. For perspective, that was $2.3 million greater than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

What was behind this respectable topline growth rate?

The driving force responsible for ESS' rental revenue growth was strength in scheduled rents. The 2.2% growth rate over the year-ago period in scheduled rents was achieved through a balance between new lease growth and renewals.

According to President and CEO Angela Kleiman's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earning Call, the latter was responsible for 10 basis points of growth. Adjusting for delinquency-related turnover in Los Angeles and Alameda (a quarter of the total same-store portfolio), new lease rates would have come in at 1.6% for the first quarter.

Expiring leases throughout the portfolio were also renewed at higher rates. This mix of lease renewals contributed to a 3.9% bump in the first quarter scheduled rents.

A lesser catalyst was an improvement in delinquencies. Thanks to improvements in eviction processing times, this was a 0.8% boost to same-property revenue growth. This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction moratoriums going on for extended durations, which are finally being sorted out. As ESS is evicting these tenants and replacing them with paying tenants, its results are unsurprisingly improving.

Reduced cash concessions made to tenants to sweeten the pot and close deals contributed to 0.3% growth in same-property revenue growth during the first quarter. As a result of portfolio optimization through initiatives, the company's other income grew by 0.8% over the year-ago period for the first quarter.

These tailwinds were only partially offset by a 0.5% vacancy drag. This came as occupancy fell from 96.7% in Q1 2023 to 96.3% in Q1 2024. Though, it's worth noting that this was a sequential improvement from 96.1% in Q4 2023.

ESS' core FFO per share rose by 4.9% year-over-year to $3.83 during the first quarter. That was $0.08 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

Disciplined expense management helped the company's core FFO margin expand by almost 60 basis points to 59.7% for the first quarter. Along with a 0.4% reduction in the share count, this is how core FFO per share growth outpaced rental revenue growth in the quarter.

ESS June 2024 Investor Presentation

The company's forecast for total housing supply growth in its markets is expected to remain at 0.5% for 2024. Coupled with ESS' outperformance of expectations, this led the company to up its outlook for 2024.

Now, the REIT anticipates that same-property revenue growth will be 2.25% - - up from 1.7%. ESS is also guiding for $15.23 in midpoint core FFO per share ($15.03 to $15.43), which is better than the previous of $15.03 ($14.76 to $15.30). The latter would be a 1.3% growth rate over the 2023 base of $15.03.

At the top end of company guidance, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is even more optimistic. The current consensus is $15.30, which would be a 1.8% growth rate. This is up modestly from $15.16 at the time of my previous article.

As more leases are renewed at higher rental rates and delinquencies diminish, the outlook for ESS should also improve. The FAST Graphs consensus is for core FFO per share to grow by 2.1% to $15.62 in 2025. For 2026, the consensus is that core FFO per share will rise by 2.7% to $16.04.

ESS June 2024 Investor Presentation

Moving to the balance sheet, ESS is a financially stable business. As of the most recent quarter, the company's interest coverage ratio was around 6. That's quite high for a REIT.

ESS also had $1.1 billion in liquidity as of May 29, 2024. This leaves the company with plenty of capital to cover its upcoming maturities. For additional context, ESS has $633 million in maturities coming due in 2025 and another $549 million coming due in 2026.

The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDAre also came in at 5.4 in Q1, which is consistent with 2023 levels. It's also the best financial shape that ESS has been in for years. That is what is supporting a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.

ESS is also leveraging this investment-grade balance sheet to issue debt on favorable terms. In March, the REIT issued $350 million of 10-year notes due in April 2034 at a 5.5% interest rate. This is a favorable spread versus the low-4% yield of 10-year U.S. Treasury notes (US10Y) at that time (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to ESS' Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, ESS' Q1 2024 10-Q Filing, and ESS' June 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Could Be Nearly $290 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Even after its recent rally, shares of ESS still offer some value.

The company's current-year P/core FFO ratio of 17.5 is below the 10-year normal valuation multiple of 20.6 per FAST Graphs. This does come with the caveat that interest rates will remain above the 10-year average for the foreseeable future.

That is why I believe that a valuation multiple one standard deviation below the 10-year normal could be a reasonable expectation moving forward. This would be a P/core FFO ratio of 18.6.

The calendar year 2024 will be 46% in the books upon the completion of this week. That means that another 54% of this year and 46% of 2025 remains on the horizon for the next 12 months. This is how I'm weighing the 2024 and 2025 core FFO per share estimates to get a 12-month forward input of $15.45.

Applying a valuation multiple of 18.6 to this input, I get a fair value of $287 a share. Against the current $268 share price (as of June 11, 2024), this would represent a 7% discount to fair value. If ESS returns to fair value and matches the growth consensus, it could deliver 20% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

Until shares become more valuable over time, dip a bit below $240, or some combination occurs, I'll stand by my hold rating. This is because, at such a valuation, double-digit annual total returns would be much more likely.

Steady Dividend Growth Should Keep Up

ESS' 3.6% forward dividend yield is meaningfully below the real estate sector median of 4.7%. This earns a D+ grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for overall dividend yield.

ESS' overall dividend growth grade is a B- from the Quant System. That's backed up by a 4.5% 10-year dividend growth rate, which is better than the sector median of 3%.

The payout also looks to be quite sustainable. This is because ESS' forward FFO payout ratio of approximately 63% is in line with the sector median. That is much better than the 90% payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from REITs per the Zen Research Terminal. That explains how ESS is awarded a B grade for dividend safety from the Quant System.

This is why I expect the REIT will continue delivering mid-single-digit annual dividend growth in the years to come. That will allow it to expand on the three-decade dividend growth streak that earns it an A+ grade from the Quant System for dividend consistency.

Risks To Consider

ESS is a top-notch REIT. However, there are still risks that could undo the investment thesis.

As I outlined in my previous article, ESS is entirely West Coast-focused. This comes with attractive characteristics (e.g., it's more affordable for most area residents to rent than own, a strong economy/labor market, etc.).

But it isn't without its risks. Any major natural disasters like earthquakes could damage or destroy the company's properties. This could result in disruptions to operations. Properties could also be damaged for more than ESS' commercial insurance coverage.

Even if that doesn't happen, rates for commercial insurance coverage could keep climbing at a brisk pace.

Operating in these markets also comes with development risk. If ESS can't bring properties online both on time and budget, that could put a slight damper on growth prospects.

Summary: The Total Return Potential Isn't Compelling Enough Here

ESS is undoubtedly an interesting REIT. It's a leader in a promising market. The balance sheet is excellent. Dividend growth has been reliable and decent. But as I indicated earlier, the undervaluation is no longer steep enough for me to award a buy rating here. So, that's why I'm downgrading shares to hold for now.